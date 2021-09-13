« previous next »
PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané

Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:10:00 pm
yeah probably is!

Its just so odd, cos understandably the instinct is to think it was so terrible - as that is what is at the forefront of peoples minds thinking about last season, when it was actually 2 REALLY terrible months, in the middile of actually very consistant and good form!

Yup, we patched things up best we could, and inevitably couldn't do it for the entirety of the season. And for all the nauseating about the Red mancs last year, we finished 5 points behind them
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:04:11 pm
https://twitter.com/boothy_93/status/1437353246847389696?s=20

Leeds fans are hysterical, absolute bunch of crybabies. Liverpools player gets a bad injury due to one of theirs being reckless, but apparently Jürgen Klopp is the bad guy of the piece  ::)  Love how they have convinced themselves that Kloppo has such an influence on the sport he can get a player sent off. Hope he does it more often!

Listen, they've got a point.  The daft prick ref didn't blow for a foul.  He was quite happy with the "tackle" and was going to let play continue.  The only reason he stopped play was due to injury.  If Harvey had never been injured there wouldn't have been a red, or even a yellow, card.

Clear as day it was a red card but they have every right to be angry at the shit refereeing.  I'm actually surprised more in here aren't fuming about how bad a job Pawson did.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 04:19:54 pm
Listen, they've got a point. The daft prick ref didn't blow for a foul.  He was quite happy with the "tackle" and was going to let play continue.  The only reason he stopped play was due to injury.  If Harvey had never been injured there wouldn't have been a red, or even a yellow, card.

Clear as day it was a red card but they have every right to be angry at the shit refereeing.  I'm actually surprised more in here aren't fuming about how bad a job Pawson did.

I think you missed my point lol.

The fourth official told Pawson it was a red card - not Jürgen Klopp. Yet these precious little souls are cryarsing as they seem to think Kloppo somehow can get players sent off (wish he could like)!
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/12406962/harvey-elliott-injury-referee-correct-to-show-red-card-to-pascal-struijk-says-dermot-gallagher

In this article regarding Fabinho's goal, they're going on about offside but there is a Leeds player stood literally on the line??!?!?!
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 04:42:12 pm
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/12406962/harvey-elliott-injury-referee-correct-to-show-red-card-to-pascal-struijk-says-dermot-gallagher

In this article regarding Fabinho's goal, they're going on about offside but there is a Leeds player stood literally on the line??!?!?!

But the keeper is ahead of Mane.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Lads, I recommend that everyone listen to todays Second Captains Podcast. Ken Early goes after these "let if flow" merchants and nails it with regard to the British media and their mocking of Klopp after his comments vs Burnley from a few weeks ago.

https://www.secondcaptains.com/2021/09/13/episode-2138-harvey-elliotts-injury-ronaldo-hysteria-as-kathryn-mayorga-banner-hovers-above/


Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 04:42:12 pm
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/12406962/harvey-elliott-injury-referee-correct-to-show-red-card-to-pascal-struijk-says-dermot-gallagher

In this article regarding Fabinho's goal, they're going on about offside but there is a Leeds player stood literally on the line??!?!?!

Their eyes light up if they get even a sniff of mild controversy. No surprise they're trying to create something out of nothing.

Allowed by the ref, checked by VAR, goal stands. We move on.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 04:19:54 pm
Listen, they've got a point.  The daft prick ref didn't blow for a foul.  He was quite happy with the "tackle" and was going to let play continue.  The only reason he stopped play was due to injury.  If Harvey had never been injured there wouldn't have been a red, or even a yellow, card.

Clear as day it was a red card but they have every right to be angry at the shit refereeing.  I'm actually surprised more in here aren't fuming about how bad a job Pawson did.

He also waved play on when one of their players left a foot in on Jota. Then presumably got some help from his assistant and we got the free kick.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:46:33 pm
But the keeper is ahead of Mane.

ITs actually surprising to me how many dont know that you need two players beyond the attacker to be onside. Seen quite a few make this comment about it not being a question because of a man on the line.

Still - took far too long to make the decision, being as there was sod all interference.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:46:33 pm
But the keeper is ahead of Mane.

Which ironically is probably why the goal was allowed to stand. Mane wasn't interfering with the keeper's vision and actively moved away from goal.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: kopdude81 on Yesterday at 04:50:16 pm
Lads, I recommend that everyone listen to todays Second Captains Podcast. Ken Early goes after these "let if flow" merchants and nails it with regard to the British media and their mocking of Klopp after his comments vs Burnley from a few weeks ago.

https://www.secondcaptains.com/2021/09/13/episode-2138-harvey-elliotts-injury-ronaldo-hysteria-as-kathryn-mayorga-banner-hovers-above/

Its proper cogent that
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:55:08 pm
Its proper cogent that

My opinion is congruent with yours.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:10:00 pm
yeah probably is!

Its just so odd, cos understandably the instinct is to think it was so terrible - as that is what is at the forefront of peoples minds thinking about last season, when it was actually 2 REALLY terrible months, in the middile of actually very consistant and good form!
Unfortunatey, given the choice, too many people prefer to remember the bad and build fortresses of certainty on those shifting sands, while forgetting the good. The same applies to individual player performances.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:51:40 pm
He also waved play on when one of their players left a foot in on Jota. Then presumably got some help from his assistant and we got the free kick.

yep basically Pawson missed a hella of lot yesterday.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Hurry up and get that Milan thread up. KOs in little over 48 hours
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 06:20:40 pm
Hurry up and get that Milan thread up. KOs in little over 48 hours

Have you volunteered to do one at any point? https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349067.0  A volunteer for Porto is required, as well as Watford in a few weeks' time.

Roughly 24 hours after the last game and 48 before the next seems absolutely fair enough, and volunteers to do the pre-match threads will no doubt be juggling multiple commitments.

Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 11:54:33 am
Milan will be up this evening.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:54:17 pm
Which ironically is probably why the goal was allowed to stand. Mane wasn't interfering with the keeper's vision and actively moved away from goal.

ESPNs Dale Johnson on his Twitter seems to be implying that it probably should have been given offside. But if you watch it back it would be really harsh to say Mane is interfering with Raphinha's line of sight, as its the other Leeds player that is blocking his view and Mane is moving left away all the time as Fabinho bring the ball under control. He has no impact on Raphinhas ability to see or block the ball from going in.

If you start to give that as offside then you might as well start giving offside for anyone standing offside imo.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 06:20:40 pm
Hurry up and get that Milan thread up. KOs in little over 48 hours
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 06:30:33 pm
Have you volunteered to do one at any point? https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349067.0  A volunteer for Porto is required, as well as Watford in a few weeks' time.

Roughly 24 hours after the last game and 48 before the next seems absolutely fair enough, and volunteers to do the pre-match threads will no doubt be juggling multiple commitments.

What he said.

Very happy for you to choose a game to cover
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:04:11 pm
https://twitter.com/boothy_93/status/1437353246847389696?s=20

Leeds fans are hysterical, absolute bunch of crybabies. Liverpools player gets a bad injury due to one of theirs being reckless, but apparently Jürgen Klopp is the bad guy of the piece  ::)  Love how they have convinced themselves that Kloppo has such an influence on the sport he can get a player sent off. Hope he does it more often!

Dim, some of the explanations for them singing shit like 96 wont be missed and abusing Elliot as as softy scouser and always the victim as he was stretchered off.  Pierces report mentioned it, not to mention the Sly Sports presenter describing their chanting as near the knuckle albeit with a sickly smile, Apparently our away were singing racist stuff and making stabbing gestures so we cant criticise. The guy tweeting this response lives in Hertfordshire, so was close enough to hear it???

There are still a good number of the Neanderthals I remember from living in West Yorks for a few months. I recall a Leeds fan back then thinking he was funny saying he only hated P@kis and Scousers and that was in company, and I think I was supposed to respond with a chuckle.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 06:30:33 pm
Have you volunteered to do one at any point? https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349067.0  A volunteer for Porto is required, as well as Watford in a few weeks' time.

Roughly 24 hours after the last game and 48 before the next seems absolutely fair enough, and volunteers to do the pre-match threads will no doubt be juggling multiple commitments.

It was said a little tongue in cheek and in a slightly exuberant state. Was not my intention to be forceful and knowing the OP of that particular thread, he would have the good sense to ignore my ramblings anyway 😉.     Happy to volunteer for any future matches if there is a shortage.  I will admit in advance, I have a recklessly biased lopsided view on stuff. 
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
I have the Champions League final penciled in this season. Don;t you dare ask for that .
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:33:31 pm
I have the Champions League final penciled in this season. Don;t you dare ask for that .
You might have to fight CHOPPER for it I think he usually saves his literary talents for that one
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
There is a bunch of victim mentality posts on reddit about the red card. I know all about the victim connotation associated with our club, but is there a British cultural thing about "playing the victim"? It seems like if anyone talks about a bad decision against someone it is playing the victim. I do not understand it.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 08:40:47 pm
There is a bunch of victim mentality posts on reddit about the red card. I know all about the victim connotation associated with our club, but is there a British cultural thing about "playing the victim"? It seems like if anyone talks about a bad decision against someone it is playing the victim. I do not understand it.
Its social media mate, its tribal, its full of cowards, w@nkers, hypocrites and disgruntled kids who have been grounded and locked in their bedrooms. I dont give any of it the time of day. 
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 07:31:44 pm
It was said a little tongue in cheek and in a slightly exuberant state. Was not my intention to be forceful and knowing the OP of that particular thread, he would have the good sense to ignore my ramblings anyway 😉.     Happy to volunteer for any future matches if there is a shortage.  I will admit in advance, I have a recklessly biased lopsided view on stuff. 

Mostly tongue in cheek back at you  :P ;)
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:30:56 pm
I think you missed my point lol.

The fourth official told Pawson it was a red card - not Jürgen Klopp. Yet these precious little souls are cryarsing as they seem to think Kloppo somehow can get players sent off (wish he could like)!

No, I get that.  They are always going to blame Klopp just as we would blame another manager in the same situation.  That dick ref could have put an end to everything if he was any good and had blown his whistle at the obvious foul. 
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:51:40 pm
He also waved play on when one of their players left a foot in on Jota. Then presumably got some help from his assistant and we got the free kick.

Yeah, he's just another shit ref that we have to deal with multiple times a year.  Considering that he didn't blow his whistle for that obvious foul on Salah early on we should've known we weren't going to get anything from him all game.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 10:12:35 am
Id be interested to see the position of the shots from Mane compared to Salah.

Just seems to me that Mane squanders great opportunities/positions where youd expect better.

He definitely does squander opportunities, every player does, I'm just not sure he's wasting any more opportunities now than he was back before Covid.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 08:40:47 pm
There is a bunch of victim mentality posts on reddit about the red card... I do not understand it.

Borris Johnson enabled this. It's Tory, anti-Liverpool, propaganda.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/media/in-one-article-boris-manages-to-offend-an-entire-city-shy-and-his-boss-543923.html
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 08:40:47 pm
There is a bunch of victim mentality posts on reddit about the red card. I know all about the victim connotation associated with our club, but is there a British cultural thing about "playing the victim"? It seems like if anyone talks about a bad decision against someone it is playing the victim. I do not understand it.
I don't know about British culture, but it's certainly an English cultural thing.

It's a narrative cultivated by abusers and people in positions of power and influence. It's about victim blaming and painting victims of abuse and the abuse of power as whingers.

Abusers in positions of power and influence don't want to be put under the spotlight. They don't want their abusive traits picked up on and highlighted, so they shift the focus onto the victim instead.

English politicians have done this forever. Tories are experts at it. Dissenters are labelled self-pitying cryarses, whingers and moaners. They did this with the Hillsborough families, the miners and anyone else who puts their sadistic cruelty under a spotlight.

The culture in this country empowers the bully and the abuser. It tells the victim to suck it up, shut up and get on with it. Our government actively pushes this abusive mentality and the policy of silencing the victims of abuse by closing their concerns down by attaching insulting labels to them if they speak out.

Sadly, too many pea-brains in the population have fallen for it. People don't stand together anymore and are far too busy slagging each other off and calling each other victims if they speak up over any injustice.

Those with power and influence in this country want to abuse and use, and when you complain about it they want you to feel uneasy about talking about it. They want you to look the baddie, not them. Speak up about anything now, and even your own kind are on Twitter and Facebook calling you a victim and telling you to shut up and move on. Comments sections will be full of "get over it, victim" and "snowflake" comments.

It's a way to give abusers an easy ride. A way of letting them carry on doing what they are doing. Tories have always done this. They did it with the City of Liverpool when they blamed us for their own 'managed decline' policy. When we complained, they called us self-pity city. They also slurred the fight for justice over Hillsborough in the same way. The perpetrators, the abusers and the incompetents blamed the victims, then slurred them for speaking out.

Politicians, the powerful media who support them and all manner of abusers have built a narrative that labels dissenters negatively, thus discouraging them from airing their grievances. The population at large have sadly boarded that bandwagon and routinely now shout down victims of any injustice with derogatory comments and slurs.

Many don't realise it, but they are enablers for abusers. They gleefully victim-blame then stick the boot in and add insult to injury by slurring rather than supporting. Karma catches them at some point though. One day, they'll be on the receiving end, and they'll be told to shut up, move on, stop moaning and just get over it. When they complain about that breathtaking lack of compassion and empathy, they'll be branded a victim too. It's the English way.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:06:51 pm
Haven't really calculated but I'm sure we'd have around 2.5 PPG from Jan 2018 till now if you take away Jan 2021 to mid-March 2021. That's insane consistency
Pretty last season was Title winning form to relegation level form for like 2 months back to title winning form. Pretty sure Andrew Beasley had a chart on it at the end of last season it was pretty wild.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:48:09 am
I don't know about British culture, but it's certainly an English cultural thing.

It's a narrative cultivated by abusers and people in positions of power and influence. It's about victim blaming and painting victims of abuse and the abuse of power as whingers.

Abusers in positions of power and influence don't want to be put under the spotlight. They don't want their abusive traits picked up on and highlighted, so they shift the focus onto the victim instead.

English politicians have done this forever. Tories are experts at it. Dissenters are labelled self-pitying cryarses, whingers and moaners. They did this with the Hillsborough families, the miners and anyone else who puts their sadistic cruelty under a spotlight.

The culture in this country empowers the bully and the abuser. It tells the victim to suck it up, shut up and get on with it. Our government actively pushes this abusive mentality and the policy of silencing the victims of abuse by closing their concerns down by attaching insulting labels to them if they speak out.

Sadly, too many pea-brains in the population have fallen for it. People don't stand together anymore and are far too busy slagging each other off and calling each other victims if they speak up over any injustice.

Those with power and influence in this country want to abuse and use, and when you complain about it they want you to feel uneasy about talking about it. They want you to look the baddie, not them. Speak up about anything now, and even your own kind are on Twitter and Facebook calling you a victim and telling you to shut up and move on. Comments sections will be full of "get over it, victim" and "snowflake" comments.

It's a way to give abusers an easy ride. A way of letting them carry on doing what they are doing. Tories have always done this. They did it with the City of Liverpool when they blamed us for their own 'managed decline' policy. When we complained, they called us self-pity city. They also slurred the fight for justice over Hillsborough in the same way. The perpetrators, the abusers and the incompetents blamed the victims, then slurred them for speaking out.

Politicians, the powerful media who support them and all manner of abusers have built a narrative that labels dissenters negatively, thus discouraging them from airing their grievances. The population at large have sadly boarded that bandwagon and routinely now shout down victims of any injustice with derogatory comments and slurs.

Many don't realise it, but they are enablers for abusers. They gleefully victim-blame then stick the boot in and add insult to injury by slurring rather than supporting. Karma catches them at some point though. One day, they'll be on the receiving end, and they'll be told to shut up, move on, stop moaning and just get over it. When they complain about that breathtaking lack of compassion and empathy, they'll be branded a victim too. It's the English way.

That is such an amazing post. Very well said.
