Author Topic: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané  (Read 15295 times)

Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #440 on: Today at 09:01:05 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:46:23 am
Mane has 2 goals from 12 shots, Salah has 3 from 13, he had a horrible run of form after recovering from Covid but he ended the season really strongly and has started this one strongly too. I think this idea that he's still out of form is a bit of an exaggeration, he's always been a bit of a wildcard, just as likely to trip over the ball as he is to bury it, he's the guy who seems to shoot better when he's falling over. I think people are letting those few months of poor form and his age shape their opinion a bit too much.

Salah looked more composed in front of goal yesterday - what were their stats yesterday.

30 shots and 9 on target and 3 goals.
Amazing that we created 30 shots yesterday.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #441 on: Today at 09:05:55 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:38:39 am
You don't have to be a serial winner to be an innovative manager, just take Roy Hodgson or David Moyes for example


Id prefer not to, thanks!  ;D
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #442 on: Today at 09:20:40 am »
A fabulous performance all round. If Mane was sharper he would've had a hat trick and this would've been a complete destruction. Fab was brilliant just sweeps everything up and his 2 mistakes only came late on.

Just so horrible for Harvey, forget about losing him as a player, it's always a bigger setback when a young player gets a bad injury like that  when you are still developing physically. Hope we are talking months and not the whole season.

It's hard to quite assess the challenge without full replays but he looks like he jumps in so how the likes of MOTD can just dismiss the challenge is beyond me. These pundits are absolute c*nts sometimes. Any bloke in the pub can give their opinion on an incident but we expect pundits to at least know the rules before commenting.

Was always gonna be hard to play out the rest of the life under those circumstances, esp when we were only 2 nil up. Anyone unhappy with our concentration levels can do one.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #443 on: Today at 09:27:30 am »
Could have been 5/6-0 and probably should have been.

Red card done to death and was a clear one. Neville et al are a shower of twisty wankbuckets and thats all I have to say about that.

Fab was brilliant, Thiago too. Joel is like Bambi on ice in his ungainly ways but he is a hell of a player. As he and VVD get up to speed theres gonna be very few teams will score against us.

The front 3 as a unit are still finding their feet but ripped Leeds apart. When they get their mojo and Bobby is there thats a front line that is lethal. Mo is Mo,  that seems to be nearly condescending on how brilliant he is. Its such a shame about Harveys injury on so many levels but I genuinely see a real synergy between Harvey, Mo and Trent. They seem to be completely on the same page and thats outstanding. Just seems natural. Jota worked his fucking socks off,  only complaint I have about him is sometimes he shoots when theres no shot on, a bit greedy. But goalscorers do that. Mane I thought was actually really good and its just there under the surface ready to explode. As he gets a round of games and a few goals under his belt next thing you know hes scored 10, playing by instinct and is all smiles again!  Someone made the comment above that he seems to shot a lot as hes falling. I think what it is is that he is a pure reaction footballer. If he has to think about it then its harder for him. The goal epitomises that. First touch, turn and bang. Thats him all over. A few more of those and we will see our Sadio back.

Roll on Wednesday night and Milan
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #444 on: Today at 09:36:00 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:38:51 am
He's simply lying by saying that he was going to give a red card. He wasn't giving a free-kick. He's just seen the extent of the injury and figured it must be a red. It was the same with Son vs Gomes.

Agree with this. Would like to give him the benefit of the doubt but nothing supports it. He didn't blow his whistle, in fact he didn't do anything. It was only when Mo screamed for the physio that he reacted. I suspect VAR advised him and he said yes I was going to give a red or similar.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #445 on: Today at 09:42:31 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:59:45 am
Yeah, Mane is very good. Salah has completely twisted the fans' expectations...
I actually think the relentlessness from 2018 to 2020 has twisted so many people's idea of what a good team is. Basically, perfection is the only acceptable level...in fact, that's not good enough if you haven't bought lots of lads with 'an aura'.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #446 on: Today at 09:55:16 am »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 09:36:00 am
Agree with this. Would like to give him the benefit of the doubt but nothing supports it. He didn't blow his whistle, in fact he didn't do anything. It was only when Mo screamed for the physio that he reacted. I suspect VAR advised him and he said yes I was going to give a red or similar.
Many prem referees of today lie profusely to cover their backs. They mush think were fecking stupid
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #447 on: Today at 09:58:36 am »
As good an away performance as youre likely to see from many teams this season. Barring an initial flurry from Leeds the reds gain control and it always felt like the goal was coming, Thiago was utterly unplayable?stretching Leeds like a ball of mozzarella. It was great to see and my only fear at half-time was that we hadnt taken our chances to kill the game off because Leeds had responded so well in this fixture last season, thankfully that wasnt the case and the second half started as the first ended, with the reds in complete control.

On this new rule to let the game flow there needs to be some direction here. If letting the game flow means that the likes of Burnley and Southampton arent allowed to continually disrupt the rhythm of the opposition by going down under the slightest contact and winning a free-kick, then Im all for it. What it shouldnt be is a license to continually put in shithouse, dangerous tackles which seems to be how its being taken at the moment. The constant references to Struijks lack of intent are misguided, whether he intended it or not is largely irrelevant to Harvey Eliot who wont be playing football again this year and possibly not this season, I would imagine the knowledge that Struijks tackle wasnt intended to result in injury is something which football players should largely be able to take for granted considering that it is football, not MMA. Of course the question which we should be asking is, was the tackle reckless, does it expose the recipient to an unacceptable level of risk of injury and did the player making the challenge have sufficient control of his body to mitigate the chance of injury resulting from it? On all of those points the tackle is worthy of a red card, it isnt good enough for professional footballers like Struijk to rely on the fact that they didnt intend to injure. As a professional footballer you need to be good at all the aspects of your game which youre required to regularly implement, you need to be good at passing if youre a ball playing centre mid, you need to be good at shooting if youre a forward and if youre someone who regularly needs to tackle then you need to be good at that and good in this context doesnt just mean winning the ball back or disrupting the play of the opposition it means not needlessly exposing the opposition to high levels of risk. This time it was Struijk, last time it was Pickford and every time the defence given to them is that they didnt mean to injure its not fucking good enough for the best league in the world, rather than fucking about with rules to let the game flow or deciding which ridiculously arbitrary offside rule to implement on a season by season basis the Premier League would spend their time far more constructively by trying to work out how to protect the players that make this best league in the world. Of course injuries happen, we all know that, and in the heat of the moment youre going to get the odd bad tackle, but when you do, it needs to be punished, properly, not just with a sending off (or in Pickfords case not even that) but with serious sanctions which may make players think twice before lunging in like a drunk in a kebab shop.

Beyond the injury, it was all so very encouraging. The reds wont go to too many places where youd imagine it will be harder than Elland Road, probably only the top 6 and maybe Villa, West Ham and Southampton where youd expect it to maybe be harder. The fact that weve made such light work of it is really promising and a sign that hopefully were on the march again. These lads want this title in front of the fans, Jordan Henderson wants to see the whites of your eyes as he lifts that trophy again and Mo Salah wants to stand in front of a palpitating, heaving mass of crazed fucking psychopaths with wildly contorted faces etched in ecstasy with his arms folded and a satisfied smirk on his face after hes just scored the goal that wins us the league.

The reds have got no money but well still win the league.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #448 on: Today at 09:58:59 am »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 09:36:00 am
Agree with this. Would like to give him the benefit of the doubt but nothing supports it. He didn't blow his whistle, in fact he didn't do anything. It was only when Mo screamed for the physio that he reacted. I suspect VAR advised him and he said yes I was going to give a red or similar.

yep - Agree with your comments and LCH comments about ref lying about him giving a red card.He did not see anything wrong until VAR helped him out
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #449 on: Today at 10:01:06 am »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Today at 07:19:01 am
I agree. That tackle by Richarlison was intentional. He'd lost his head and went for the knee. Should have been a much longer ban.

Even if you give the benefit of the doubt to the Leeds player, on reflection the worst thing for me is that Cooper tried almost the exact same fucking thing on Mane 10 minutes later. That is unforgiveable.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #450 on: Today at 10:03:08 am »
Domination.

Leeds are obviously an anomaly in terms of how they set up, of course. Absolutely ideal for us.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #451 on: Today at 10:08:38 am »
Absolutely flattened them, 0-3 flattered them given some of the chances we didnt put away.

One game soon I feel Sadio is going to bury all his chances and were going to put on a cricket score, hes getting in all the right areas so its not for the lack of trying on his part.

One sour note in the injury to Harvey, hopefully all goes with his rehab and we see him back soon.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #452 on: Today at 10:10:49 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:46:23 am
Mane has 2 goals from 12 shots, Salah has 3 from 13, he had a horrible run of form after recovering from Covid but he ended the season really strongly and has started this one strongly too. I think this idea that he's still out of form is a bit of an exaggeration, he's always been a bit of a wildcard, just as likely to trip over the ball as he is to bury it, he's the guy who seems to shoot better when he's falling over. I think people are letting those few months of poor form and his age shape their opinion a bit too much.
Agreed. In fact he'd have three goals in four games if Reece James hadn't used an arm to stop one on the line, so he's doing fine.

Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #453 on: Today at 10:12:35 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:46:23 am
Mane has 2 goals from 12 shots, Salah has 3 from 13, he had a horrible run of form after recovering from Covid but he ended the season really strongly and has started this one strongly too. I think this idea that he's still out of form is a bit of an exaggeration, he's always been a bit of a wildcard, just as likely to trip over the ball as he is to bury it, he's the guy who seems to shoot better when he's falling over. I think people are letting those few months of poor form and his age shape their opinion a bit too much.

Id be interested to see the position of the shots from Mane compared to Salah.

Just seems to me that Mane squanders great opportunities/positions where youd expect better.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #454 on: Today at 10:13:11 am »
I know its never going to happen and it'd probably be too hard to 'control' and maybe even open to cheating from certain clubs, but I'd like to see suspensions being extended if a clear reckless and dangerous tackle causes a serious injury.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #455 on: Today at 10:16:05 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:51:00 am
Jota maybe? Cant really remember that tackle now but think that was the fourth (I read someone say weve now lost four players to bad tackles in the last 12 months).
Salah in the final n against leicester maybe with the lad with the fro
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #456 on: Today at 10:18:03 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:12:35 am
Id be interested to see the position of the shots from Mane compared to Salah.

Just seems to me that Mane squanders great opportunities/positions where youd expect better.
No he doesn't. Like all goalscorers he fails to convert some chances, and like all goalscorers he sometimes has games where nothing seems to go in. But he's on two in four (should have been three in four but for a handball block) at the start of a season. No need to overthink it.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #457 on: Today at 10:20:29 am »
We were brilliant. Absolutely top of the shelf performance. Peak Mane would have scored 4 or 5. Hopefully that goal would give him confidence
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #458 on: Today at 10:44:41 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:18:03 am
No he doesn't. Like all goalscorers he fails to convert some chances, and like all goalscorers he sometimes has games where nothing seems to go in. But he's on two in four (should have been three in four but for a handball block) at the start of a season. No need to overthink it.

Im not overthinking it. Im using my eyes.

This would be dipping into the realms of overthinking..

Mane

Mo

Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #459 on: Today at 10:50:46 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:44:41 am
Im not overthinking it. Im using my eyes.

This would be dipping into the realms of overthinking..

Mane

Mo

You said:

Quote
Just seems to me that Mane squanders great opportunities/positions where youd expect better.

You're overthinking it because you are drawing wider conclusions from the kind of game that happens to every player, including Mo, including every other goalscorer. There'll be more games like this for him, and there'll also be games where he has three chances and puts two away. That's the nature of football.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #460 on: Today at 11:27:12 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:50:46 am
You said:

You're overthinking it because you are drawing wider conclusions from the kind of game that happens to every player, including Mo, including every other goalscorer. There'll be more games like this for him, and there'll also be games where he has three chances and puts two away. That's the nature of football.


Im not basing my thoughts on one game only.

He isnt clinical and thats that. My eyes tell me that and so do the statistics.

Im also not here to bash him to death so we will leave it at that :)
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #461 on: Today at 11:46:19 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 11:27:12 am
Im not basing my thoughts on one game only.

He isnt clinical and thats that. My eyes tell me that and so do the statistics.

Im also not here to bash him to death so we will leave it at that :)

I'd agree with this on recent form. I think Mane is slowly building back to his best. He's still rushing and scuffing shots and still carrying a bit of a mental hangover from last season I think, which is affecting his certainty of decision making, especially at the key moments of final pass, and shooting.

Over his time here though, I think it's harsh to say he's wasteful. He's been extremely clinical over a long term and I'm convinced he's on his way back there. Think it was absolutely vital for his confidence and self belief that he netted yesterday. You could see the smile and the self deprication in the celebration. Talk of him having lost pace/speed seems like total nonsense as well.

On the game, I thought we were generally very good. Still room for improvement in all areas though. A few occasions where you can still see rustiness on Virgils part (thought he was well out of position for the early Leeds chance. Midfield ended up being great but still a few moments of lax play that saw us turnover possession in dangerous areas. In attack we need to hone our ruthlessness, better teams (and not just those in the current top 4) will punish that.

All in all though, I thought the worst performance was probably a 7/10. Fullbacks looked dangerous, Joel and Virg cruised through the majority of it and Leeds man to man system meant Matip in particular had acres of space to move into which directly lead to the first goal. Fab seemed to be even better after the booking and Thiago slowly grew into the game. The two of them along with Elliott ended up dominating the midfield and completely dictating the game. I thought Mo was excellent throughout, some of his touches and close control were stunning, truly world class levels. Mane seemed unplayable, as above, the only thing stopping him was himself really.

Been fantastic how we've gone completely under the radar because the wider football world is utterly obsessed with transfers and still seems to under appreciate (or just flat out remember) the volume and length of the injuries we suffered last season. They've completely forgotten the brilliance and class of the existing squad.

Seemed like a massive win and one that will continue to restore the squads own self belief and confidence after the knock(s) it undoubtedly took over 20/21.

Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #462 on: Today at 11:55:08 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:42:31 am
I actually think the relentlessness from 2018 to 2020 has twisted so many people's idea of what a good team is. Basically, perfection is the only acceptable level.

I actually think it started with Real and Barcelona in the early 2010s.

They set the expectation that the best teams in Europe get close to 100 points per season and are wall to wall packed with stars (plus addition of new players every summer). This has been solidified in peoples mind by what City have done in recent seasons.

The good thing is that we are currently 1 of 2 squads in this league who have a track record of getting 90+ points in a season. Doesnt mean other teams cant do it but they haven't walked the walk yet. The 1st 4 games this season give us hope that we can realistically aim for 90 points this season. Area to improve but so far we look dangerous going forward and relatively solid defensively.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #463 on: Today at 11:58:43 am »
Quote from: Damian V on Today at 06:30:34 am
Rule only applies for shithouse defenders on big club attackers it seems.
Anthony Taylor gave a few of them to Chelsea but , to be fair, hes never going to follow any directive that benefits us.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #464 on: Today at 12:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:44:41 am
Im not overthinking it. Im using my eyes.

This would be dipping into the realms of overthinking..

Mane

199-D8-C86-B10-C-4645-82-C6-27-CE4-EA56-D75" border="0



Most of these are being blocked which tells me he's hesitating a little too long or taking shots in a crowded area. The latter there's not too much you can do to improve and the former will be built back up with confidence after a poor (by his standards) season last year.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #465 on: Today at 12:12:07 pm »
You couldnt drive a car if you fail a driving test. Yet in football everyones fair game. I think there has to be some kind of test for footballers. If you are mentally incapable of understanding the basic rules of tackling then you shouldnt be playing football.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #466 on: Today at 12:13:24 pm »
As the boss said, Harvey's injury overshadows everything, 3 pts, job done impressively by the team.

Going to be tough for us with one less very talented player available going forward but perhaps opens the door for the likes of Jones to re-establish himself as a starter.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #467 on: Today at 02:04:11 pm »
https://twitter.com/boothy_93/status/1437353246847389696?s=20

Leeds fans are hysterical, absolute bunch of crybabies. Liverpools player gets a bad injury due to one of theirs being reckless, but apparently Jürgen Klopp is the bad guy of the piece  ::)  Love how they have convinced themselves that Kloppo has such an influence on the sport he can get a player sent off. Hope he does it more often!

 
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #468 on: Today at 02:16:15 pm »
A really good performance and one that I was half expecting (the other half is endlessly pessimistic).  Leeds showed against Man U how open they are defensively and we're more incisive than Man U are in transitions.  Leeds played against us how most European teams do, or at least used to, in that they tried to take the game to us and that was just playing to our strengths.

Having Virgil and Matip in the heart of the defence made a huge difference compared to 1-1 last season as we were able to stand toe-to-toe and overpower them.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:04:11 pm
https://twitter.com/boothy_93/status/1437353246847389696?s=20

Leeds fans are hysterical, absolute bunch of crybabies. Liverpools player gets a bad injury due to one of theirs being reckless, but apparently Jürgen Klopp is the bad guy of the piece  ::)  Love how they have convinced themselves that Kloppo has such an influence on the sport he can get a player sent off. Hope he does it more often!
That's some good conspiracy theory nonsense from the Leeds fan.  Far more plausible is that whilst Klopp was talking into one ear the ref was simultaneously getting advice from the VAR in his other ear.  We'll never see any other angles of the tackle - nor would I want to - but I assume the VAR officials had access to them all.  I don't think anyone would suggest there was any intent from the Leeds player but if he was off the ground (i.e. not in control) and the end result was a dislocated ankle (i.e. contact with significant force was made) then that's a red card.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #469 on: Today at 03:05:54 pm »
The amount of Leeds players with the same hairstyle was hilarious to me yesterday
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #470 on: Today at 03:12:16 pm »
The red men were so good on Sunday. We looked like a team that has won a European cup and the League title. We oozed class and thrived in the atmosphere. Something we struggled with the lack of last season. If we had scored 7 or 8 then it would have been a fair result.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #471 on: Today at 03:35:32 pm »
We looked like the English and European champions on Sunday.

Can't say that I thought that too many times last season.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #472 on: Today at 03:38:14 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:05:54 pm
The amount of Leeds players with the same hairstyle was hilarious to me yesterday
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #473 on: Today at 03:42:00 pm »
:lmao
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #474 on: Today at 03:42:44 pm »
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #475 on: Today at 03:44:35 pm »
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #476 on: Today at 03:53:43 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:42:44 pm
;D ;D You never disappoint

You haven;t spoken to Mrs Capon have you?
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #477 on: Today at 04:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Today at 03:35:32 pm
We looked like the English and European champions on Sunday.

Can't say that I thought that too many times last season.

we played a fair few very good games last season too. Certainly first half of the season, and a few on that late run too. Easily forgotten though for sure! Its strange looking back, cos there was only 1 league loss till January. But of course, because of the scoreline, it seems to be remembered like it was 10 losses! 2 months of struggle defined a season that was going well in the first 4 months, with plenty of good performances.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #478 on: Today at 04:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:04:48 pm
we played a fair few very good games last season too. Certainly first half of the season, and a few on that late run too. Easily forgotten though for sure! Its strange looking back, cos there was only 1 league loss till January. But of course, because of the scoreline, it seems to be remembered like it was 10 losses! 2 months of struggle defined a season that was going well in the first 4 months, with plenty of good performances.

Haven't really calculated but I'm sure we'd have around 2.5 PPG from Jan 2018 till now if you take away Jan 2021 to mid-March 2021. That's insane consistency
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #479 on: Today at 04:10:00 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:06:51 pm
Haven't really calculated but I'm sure we'd have around 2.5 PPG from Jan 2018 till now if you take away Jan 2021 to mid-March 2021. That's insane consistency

yeah probably is!

Its just so odd, cos understandably the instinct is to think it was so terrible - as that is what is at the forefront of peoples minds thinking about last season, when it was actually 2 REALLY terrible months, in the middile of actually very consistant and good form!
