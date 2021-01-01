As good an away performance as youre likely to see from many teams this season. Barring an initial flurry from Leeds the reds gain control and it always felt like the goal was coming, Thiago was utterly unplayable?stretching Leeds like a ball of mozzarella. It was great to see and my only fear at half-time was that we hadnt taken our chances to kill the game off because Leeds had responded so well in this fixture last season, thankfully that wasnt the case and the second half started as the first ended, with the reds in complete control.



On this new rule to let the game flow there needs to be some direction here. If letting the game flow means that the likes of Burnley and Southampton arent allowed to continually disrupt the rhythm of the opposition by going down under the slightest contact and winning a free-kick, then Im all for it. What it shouldnt be is a license to continually put in shithouse, dangerous tackles which seems to be how its being taken at the moment. The constant references to Struijks lack of intent are misguided, whether he intended it or not is largely irrelevant to Harvey Eliot who wont be playing football again this year and possibly not this season, I would imagine the knowledge that Struijks tackle wasnt intended to result in injury is something which football players should largely be able to take for granted considering that it is football, not MMA. Of course the question which we should be asking is, was the tackle reckless, does it expose the recipient to an unacceptable level of risk of injury and did the player making the challenge have sufficient control of his body to mitigate the chance of injury resulting from it? On all of those points the tackle is worthy of a red card, it isnt good enough for professional footballers like Struijk to rely on the fact that they didnt intend to injure. As a professional footballer you need to be good at all the aspects of your game which youre required to regularly implement, you need to be good at passing if youre a ball playing centre mid, you need to be good at shooting if youre a forward and if youre someone who regularly needs to tackle then you need to be good at that and good in this context doesnt just mean winning the ball back or disrupting the play of the opposition it means not needlessly exposing the opposition to high levels of risk. This time it was Struijk, last time it was Pickford and every time the defence given to them is that they didnt mean to injure its not fucking good enough for the best league in the world, rather than fucking about with rules to let the game flow or deciding which ridiculously arbitrary offside rule to implement on a season by season basis the Premier League would spend their time far more constructively by trying to work out how to protect the players that make this best league in the world. Of course injuries happen, we all know that, and in the heat of the moment youre going to get the odd bad tackle, but when you do, it needs to be punished, properly, not just with a sending off (or in Pickfords case not even that) but with serious sanctions which may make players think twice before lunging in like a drunk in a kebab shop.



Beyond the injury, it was all so very encouraging. The reds wont go to too many places where youd imagine it will be harder than Elland Road, probably only the top 6 and maybe Villa, West Ham and Southampton where youd expect it to maybe be harder. The fact that weve made such light work of it is really promising and a sign that hopefully were on the march again. These lads want this title in front of the fans, Jordan Henderson wants to see the whites of your eyes as he lifts that trophy again and Mo Salah wants to stand in front of a palpitating, heaving mass of crazed fucking psychopaths with wildly contorted faces etched in ecstasy with his arms folded and a satisfied smirk on his face after hes just scored the goal that wins us the league.



The reds have got no money but well still win the league.