« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané  (Read 13626 times)

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #440 on: Today at 09:01:05 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:46:23 am
Mane has 2 goals from 12 shots, Salah has 3 from 13, he had a horrible run of form after recovering from Covid but he ended the season really strongly and has started this one strongly too. I think this idea that he's still out of form is a bit of an exaggeration, he's always been a bit of a wildcard, just as likely to trip over the ball as he is to bury it, he's the guy who seems to shoot better when he's falling over. I think people are letting those few months of poor form and his age shape their opinion a bit too much.

Salah looked more composed in front of goal yesterday - what were their stats yesterday.

30 shots and 9 on target and 3 goals.
Amazing that we created 30 shots yesterday.
Logged

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #441 on: Today at 09:05:55 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:38:39 am
You don't have to be a serial winner to be an innovative manager, just take Roy Hodgson or David Moyes for example


Id prefer not to, thanks!  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 09:07:31 am by Theoldkopite »
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,450
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #442 on: Today at 09:20:40 am »
A fabulous performance all round. If Mane was sharper he would've had a hat trick and this would've been a complete destruction. Fab was brilliant just sweeps everything up and his 2 mistakes only came late on.

Just so horrible for Harvey, forget about losing him as a player, it's always a bigger setback when a young player gets a bad injury like that  when you are still developing physically. Hope we are talking months and not the whole season.

It's hard to quite assess the challenge without full replays but he looks like he jumps in so how the likes of MOTD can just dismiss the challenge is beyond me. These pundits are absolute c*nts sometimes. Any bloke in the pub can give their opinion on an incident but we expect pundits to at least know the rules before commenting.

Was always gonna be hard to play out the rest of the life under those circumstances, esp when we were only 2 nil up. Anyone unhappy with our concentration levels can do one.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #443 on: Today at 09:27:30 am »
Could have been 5/6-0 and probably should have been.

Red card done to death and was a clear one. Neville et al are a shower of twisty wankbuckets and thats all I have to say about that.

Fab was brilliant, Thiago too. Joel is like Bambi on ice in his ungainly ways but he is a hell of a player. As he and VVD get up to speed theres gonna be very few teams will score against us.

The front 3 as a unit are still finding their feet but ripped Leeds apart. When they get their mojo and Bobby is there thats a front line that is lethal. Mo is Mo,  that seems to be nearly condescending on how brilliant he is. Its such a shame about Harveys injury on so many levels but I genuinely see a real synergy between Harvey, Mo and Trent. They seem to be completely on the same page and thats outstanding. Just seems natural. Jota worked his fucking socks off,  only complaint I have about him is sometimes he shoots when theres no shot on, a bit greedy. But goalscorers do that. Mane I thought was actually really good and its just there under the surface ready to explode. As he gets a round of games and a few goals under his belt next thing you know hes scored 10, playing by instinct and is all smiles again!  Someone made the comment above that he seems to shot a lot as hes falling. I think what it is is that he is a pure reaction footballer. If he has to think about it then its harder for him. The goal epitomises that. First touch, turn and bang. Thats him all over. A few more of those and we will see our Sadio back.

Roll on Wednesday night and Milan
Logged

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,085
  • Free at last!
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #444 on: Today at 09:36:00 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:38:51 am
He's simply lying by saying that he was going to give a red card. He wasn't giving a free-kick. He's just seen the extent of the injury and figured it must be a red. It was the same with Son vs Gomes.

Agree with this. Would like to give him the benefit of the doubt but nothing supports it. He didn't blow his whistle, in fact he didn't do anything. It was only when Mo screamed for the physio that he reacted. I suspect VAR advised him and he said yes I was going to give a red or similar.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,973
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #445 on: Today at 09:42:31 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:59:45 am
Yeah, Mane is very good. Salah has completely twisted the fans' expectations...
I actually think the relentlessness from 2018 to 2020 has twisted so many people's idea of what a good team is. Basically, perfection is the only acceptable level...in fact, that's not good enough if you haven't bought lots of lads with 'an aura'.
Logged

Online Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #446 on: Today at 09:55:16 am »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 09:36:00 am
Agree with this. Would like to give him the benefit of the doubt but nothing supports it. He didn't blow his whistle, in fact he didn't do anything. It was only when Mo screamed for the physio that he reacted. I suspect VAR advised him and he said yes I was going to give a red or similar.
Many prem referees of today lie profusely to cover their backs. They mush think were fecking stupid
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #447 on: Today at 09:58:36 am »
As good an away performance as youre likely to see from many teams this season. Barring an initial flurry from Leeds the reds gain control and it always felt like the goal was coming, Thiago was utterly unplayable?stretching Leeds like a ball of mozzarella. It was great to see and my only fear at half-time was that we hadnt taken our chances to kill the game off because Leeds had responded so well in this fixture last season, thankfully that wasnt the case and the second half started as the first ended, with the reds in complete control.

On this new rule to let the game flow there needs to be some direction here. If letting the game flow means that the likes of Burnley and Southampton arent allowed to continually disrupt the rhythm of the opposition by going down under the slightest contact and winning a free-kick, then Im all for it. What it shouldnt be is a license to continually put in shithouse, dangerous tackles which seems to be how its being taken at the moment. The constant references to Struijks lack of intent are misguided, whether he intended it or not is largely irrelevant to Harvey Eliot who wont be playing football again this year and possibly not this season, I would imagine the knowledge that Struijks tackle wasnt intended to result in injury is something which football players should largely be able to take for granted considering that it is football, not MMA. Of course the question which we should be asking is, was the tackle reckless, does it expose the recipient to an unacceptable level of risk of injury and did the player making the challenge have sufficient control of his body to mitigate the chance of injury resulting from it? On all of those points the tackle is worthy of a red card, it isnt good enough for professional footballers like Struijk to rely on the fact that they didnt intend to injure. As a professional footballer you need to be good at all the aspects of your game which youre required to regularly implement, you need to be good at passing if youre a ball playing centre mid, you need to be good at shooting if youre a forward and if youre someone who regularly needs to tackle then you need to be good at that and good in this context doesnt just mean winning the ball back or disrupting the play of the opposition it means not needlessly exposing the opposition to high levels of risk. This time it was Struijk, last time it was Pickford and every time the defence given to them is that they didnt mean to injure its not fucking good enough for the best league in the world, rather than fucking about with rules to let the game flow or deciding which ridiculously arbitrary offside rule to implement on a season by season basis the Premier League would spend their time far more constructively by trying to work out how to protect the players that make this best league in the world. Of course injuries happen, we all know that, and in the heat of the moment youre going to get the odd bad tackle, but when you do, it needs to be punished, properly, not just with a sending off (or in Pickfords case not even that) but with serious sanctions which may make players think twice before lunging in like a drunk in a kebab shop.

Beyond the injury, it was all so very encouraging. The reds wont go to too many places where youd imagine it will be harder than Elland Road, probably only the top 6 and maybe Villa, West Ham and Southampton where youd expect it to maybe be harder. The fact that weve made such light work of it is really promising and a sign that hopefully were on the march again. These lads want this title in front of the fans, Jordan Henderson wants to see the whites of your eyes as he lifts that trophy again and Mo Salah wants to stand in front of a palpitating, heaving mass of crazed fucking psychopaths with wildly contorted faces etched in ecstasy with his arms folded and a satisfied smirk on his face after hes just scored the goal that wins us the league.

The reds have got no money but well still win the league.
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #448 on: Today at 09:58:59 am »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 09:36:00 am
Agree with this. Would like to give him the benefit of the doubt but nothing supports it. He didn't blow his whistle, in fact he didn't do anything. It was only when Mo screamed for the physio that he reacted. I suspect VAR advised him and he said yes I was going to give a red or similar.

yep - Agree with your comments and LCH comments about ref lying about him giving a red card.He did not see anything wrong until VAR helped him out
Logged

Online Caffeine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,414
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #449 on: Today at 10:01:06 am »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Today at 07:19:01 am
I agree. That tackle by Richarlison was intentional. He'd lost his head and went for the knee. Should have been a much longer ban.

Even if you give the benefit of the doubt to the Leeds player, on reflection the worst thing for me is that Cooper tried almost the exact same fucking thing on Mane 10 minutes later. That is unforgiveable.
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #450 on: Today at 10:03:08 am »
Domination.

Leeds are obviously an anomaly in terms of how they set up, of course. Absolutely ideal for us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 