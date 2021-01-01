Can someone living closer to the action tell me, has any discussion been had at PL/UEFA/FIFA level regarding the use of a tribunal to determine penalties for serious foul play instead of the automatic 3 matches? I haven't seen last night's incident but thinking more about Woodison last year. Here in Australia we use tribunals for our football codes, and players have been suspended for up to half a season for stuff like busting an opponent's jaw or pushing an umpire... I always found it remarkable that, barring outrageous stuff like the Thatcher hit, you can perform the most diabolical tackle in PL football, end your opponent's season or even career, an merely be rotated out for three games, sometimes only 1 or 2 league games if the cups fall kindly. It's no punishment at all. Stuff like Pickford and Richie-la, if judged under our system and extrapolated for the number of games in the PL, would have resulted in suspensions of 10-15 matches, which seems far more appropriate, and an effective deterrent. Now, our system has its own controversies over consistency, and the whine of "but he didn't mean it! (or at least, you can't prove it!)" is omnipresent but the 3-game system is bullshit, it couldn't be any worse.