That extended spell in the football league has really rubbed off on Leeds, hasn't it? Your support is fucking shit, who's the scouser in the black, you dont know what youre doing, shall we sing a song for you etc. Small time, glad we battered them.



Also will Bielsa be doing an interview for the club channel saying why Hillsborough chants need to be stamped out?



It's sad really.Leeds are a big club to me. I grew up watching epic battles between our clubs when we were both fighting for the big trophies. Leeds is also one of my favourite English cities. Unfortunately though, the club also attracts far too many neanderthal pea-brains who are firmly stuck in the last century.When they came back up I hoped they'd grown up a bit. I also wanted to see them do well again. Unfortunately, they remain stuck in the 1970s. Well fuck them, and fuck everybody else except Liverpool.