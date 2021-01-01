They are definitely staying up, let's meet at the end of the season.
Another example of one of the top four teams overpowering a lesser opponent. We looked a class above them and just need to ensure we're more clinical against better opponents.I hope Harvey's refinery is a success and look forward to seeing him back.
Nah, its okay. Im not that bothered.
Unless I'm mistaken, today we became the first of the 'big' teams to beat Leeds at Elland Rd under Bielsa in the PL. Last season none of LFC, Man U, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal or Spurs managed a win there.
See thisTwo feet of the ground. This is a reckless challenge already.Because he is airborne he has no control of his body. He then makes a violent contact with Elliots ankle only because he has left the ground and has no control.This is exactly why the rule was brought in and this type of challenge was to be explicitly stopped.His studs arent up, maybe thats why you dont see it?But his lack of control and overt use of force caused a serious injury.Straight red every single time..Law 12. Textbook case
Are you sure? You seemed wound up in your initial post. Anyway.
That extended spell in the football league has really rubbed off on Leeds, hasn't it? Your support is fucking shit, who's the scouser in the black, you dont know what youre doing, shall we sing a song for you etc. Small time, glad we battered them.Also will Bielsa be doing an interview for the club channel saying why Hillsborough chants need to be stamped out?
Absolutely spot on Tepid.It wasn't a slide challenge that went wrong he literally took off like a long jumper and as you say he has absolutely no control. It sums up the new interpretation of the laws. Pawson didn't even blow for it but decided to let the game flow. The thing is the game doesn't really flow when you have to stop the game for five minutes whilst a teenager has his ankle put back in to place.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Like Everton their shithouse fans are more of a hindrance than an asset. Theyll get beat by all of them this year
Wow, that seems remarkable.
Its astonishing, even on MotD now they are discussing whether it was a red. He launched himself from behind and landed on the guy's ankle, a red card all day, how is this even a debate?
When they came back up I hoped they'd grown up a bit. I also wanted to see them do well again. Unfortunately, they remain stuck in the 1980s 1970s. Well fuck them, and fuck everybody else except Liverpool.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Okey dokey, I see massive fragility, I like Leeds but I think theyre in trouble, and I dont think Biesla is a good manager, at least not any more. They might score goals but theyll concede just as many.
A little bit of historical correction. I remember them well in their anoraks, birmos and sideburns.
Pissed all over them, they never laid a glove on us. The reds have got no money, but we'll still win the league.
Chops when you were singing that did you see the birds flying away? Windows cracking? children crying?
