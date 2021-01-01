« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané  (Read 10736 times)

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #360 on: Today at 10:17:26 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:15:56 pm
They are definitely staying up, let's meet at the end of the season.

Nah, its okay. Im not that bothered.

Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,713
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #361 on: Today at 10:17:35 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:09:14 pm
Another example of one of the top four teams overpowering a lesser opponent. We looked a class above them and just need to ensure we're more clinical against better opponents.

I hope Harvey's refinery is a success and look forward to seeing him back.

Hope he focus on getting well first. The beer or whiskey could wait.
 :)

I think Klopps displeasure would spill into sports pages for the next few days and hope our referees around the country realised that this just cant keep going on.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,085
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #362 on: Today at 10:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:17:26 pm
Nah, its okay. Im not that bothered.

Are you sure? You seemed wound up in your initial post. Anyway.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,085
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #363 on: Today at 10:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:17:13 pm
Unless I'm mistaken, today we became the first of the 'big' teams to beat Leeds at Elland Rd under Bielsa in the PL. Last season none of LFC, Man U, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal or Spurs managed a win there.

Wow, that seems remarkable.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,622
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #364 on: Today at 10:25:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:11:30 pm
See this

Two feet of the ground. This is a reckless challenge already.


Because he is airborne he has no control of his body.  He then makes a violent contact with Elliots ankle only because he has left the ground and has no control.



This is exactly why the rule was brought in and this type of challenge was to be explicitly stopped.

His studs arent up, maybe thats why you dont see it?
But his lack of control and overt use of force caused a serious injury.

Straight red every single time..





Law 12.  Textbook case


Absolutely spot on Tepid.

It wasn't a slide challenge that went wrong he literally took off like a long jumper and as you say he has absolutely no control. It sums up the new interpretation of the laws. Pawson didn't even blow for it but decided to let the game flow.

The thing is the game doesn't really flow when you have to stop the game for five minutes whilst a teenager has his ankle put back in to place.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #365 on: Today at 10:25:41 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:21:59 pm
Are you sure? You seemed wound up in your initial post. Anyway.

Did I ? I dont care about Leeds or Biesla, you seem to be his fan, but its okay, keep believing and all that shite. 



Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,204
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #366 on: Today at 10:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:17:13 pm
Unless I'm mistaken, today we became the first of the 'big' teams to beat Leeds at Elland Rd under Bielsa in the PL. Last season none of LFC, Man U, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal or Spurs managed a win there.

Like Everton their shithouse fans are more of a hindrance than an asset. Theyll get beat by all of them this year
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,696
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #367 on: Today at 10:31:59 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:10:51 pm
That extended spell in the football league has really rubbed off on Leeds, hasn't it? Your support is fucking shit, who's the scouser in the black, you dont know what youre doing, shall we sing a song for you etc. Small time, glad we battered them.

Also will Bielsa be doing an interview for the club channel saying why Hillsborough chants need to be stamped out?

It's sad really.

Leeds are a big club to me. I grew up watching epic battles between our clubs when we were both fighting for the big trophies. Leeds is also one of my favourite English cities. Unfortunately though, the club also attracts far too many neanderthal pea-brains who are firmly stuck in the last century.

When they came back up I hoped they'd grown up a bit. I also wanted to see them do well again. Unfortunately, they remain stuck in the 1970s. Well fuck them, and fuck everybody else except Liverpool.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:14:36 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,328
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #368 on: Today at 10:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:25:37 pm
Absolutely spot on Tepid.

It wasn't a slide challenge that went wrong he literally took off like a long jumper and as you say he has absolutely no control. It sums up the new interpretation of the laws. Pawson didn't even blow for it but decided to let the game flow.

The thing is the game doesn't really flow when you have to stop the game for five minutes whilst a teenager has his ankle put back in to place.
Pawson told VAR he was going to give a red before they checked it.  The game sort of just stopped at players ran to him.  I think the ref deserves the benefit of the doubt on this one until we get more evidence  (feel a bit dirty for saying that).
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,831
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #369 on: Today at 10:34:26 pm »
Remember when so many of us were glad to see Leeds come back up?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #370 on: Today at 10:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:25:37 pm
Absolutely spot on Tepid.

It wasn't a slide challenge that went wrong he literally took off like a long jumper and as you say he has absolutely no control. It sums up the new interpretation of the laws. Pawson didn't even blow for it but decided to let the game flow.

The thing is the game doesn't really flow when you have to stop the game for five minutes whilst a teenager has his ankle put back in to place.
Was a very good Job by Mo to check waive over for the medical team asap. Did the standard check and saw the ankle right away and waived it over. Ref had not choice but to stop play then.
Also even if Pawson didnt get the best angle(I dont know what angle he had), it was right in front of the benches and the 4th official who he is in communication likely had  good view
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,392
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #371 on: Today at 10:39:21 pm »
I don't think he was trying to injure Harvey, but he had no control and the red was clear. Still, really bad luck. Its not like that Richarlison tackle on Thiago, where he goes for the knee. Those deserve really long bans IMO, like half a season
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,085
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #372 on: Today at 10:42:37 pm »
It was a clear red.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #373 on: Today at 10:46:03 pm »
whats bothers me most is teams do this regularly against us.

4 bad long term injuries as a result of bad tackles in one calendar year just isnt right.

something has to be done about this.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #374 on: Today at 10:47:09 pm »
Our players are far too nice btw. Need to put more pressure on these refs.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,833
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #375 on: Today at 10:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:26:17 pm
Like Everton their shithouse fans are more of a hindrance than an asset. Theyll get beat by all of them this year

In some ways I preferred the empty grounds. Fans in this country are such monumental arseholes.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,833
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #376 on: Today at 10:49:39 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:24:08 pm
Wow, that seems remarkable.

They drew them all. The level of the top teams has gone up a notch this year though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,862
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #377 on: Today at 10:53:06 pm »
Inspite of the win, the finishing is pretty bad, especially Mane. We could have half a dozen goals at least but fir woeful shooting.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,664
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #378 on: Today at 10:54:27 pm »
Its astonishing, even on MotD now they are discussing whether it was a red. He launched himself from behind and landed on the guy's ankle, a red card all day, how is this even a debate?
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,325
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #379 on: Today at 10:56:46 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:54:27 pm
Its astonishing, even on MotD now they are discussing whether it was a red. He launched himself from behind and landed on the guy's ankle, a red card all day, how is this even a debate?
Because that busy little c*nt and expert on everything  Gary Neville said it wasn't a red.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,284
  • Justice.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #380 on: Today at 10:59:36 pm »
Played very well but it is a bad feeling to come away after watching it with that tackle as the thing you're thinking about. Yes, it was a straight red and it's the sort of dumb shithousery football has been trying to get rid of. Not watching Match of the Day discuss whether it was a red or not - it's a '10 matches or longer for the suspension?' tackle.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,533
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #381 on: Today at 11:00:05 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:54:27 pm
Its astonishing, even on MotD now they are discussing whether it was a red. He launched himself from behind and landed on the guy's ankle, a red card all day, how is this even a debate?

A couple of weeks ago against us it was the only time in history that preventing a goal by handling the ball on the line shouldnt have been a red card. Of course theyll say that tackling from behind with both feet off the ground isnt a red card against us.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,389
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #382 on: Today at 11:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:17:13 pm
Unless I'm mistaken, today we became the first of the 'big' teams to beat Leeds at Elland Rd under Bielsa in the PL. Last season none of LFC, Man U, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal or Spurs managed a win there.
Thats actually nuts
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,674
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #383 on: Today at 11:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:31:59 pm

When they came back up I hoped they'd grown up a bit. I also wanted to see them do well again. Unfortunately, they remain stuck in the 1980s 1970s. Well fuck them, and fuck everybody else except Liverpool.

A little bit of historical correction. I remember them well in their anoraks, birmos and sideburns.
Logged

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,992
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #384 on: Today at 11:10:29 pm »
Great game and result but it's all overshadowed thanks to the injury.  Gutted for the kid.  Hopefully Firmino and Minamino are back soon cause our most attacking player on the bench today was Chamberlain. 
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #385 on: Today at 11:11:03 pm »
Pawson seems to let the game continue for a few seconds though, which is an odd thing to do if he thought it was a red card, or even if he just thought it was a foul challenge. The reaction of Mo is what seems to get his attention, not the incident itself.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,423
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #386 on: Today at 11:11:10 pm »
Pissed all over them, they never laid a glove on us.

The reds have got no money,  but we'll still win the league.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,718
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #387 on: Today at 11:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:14:11 pm
Okey dokey, I see massive fragility, I like Leeds but I think theyre in trouble, and I dont think Biesla is a good manager, at least not any more.  They might score goals but theyll concede just as many.

I think they'll be okay, but the problem with their style is that they can't eke out points when they're out of form - and they have started the season in poor form. But they've also had tough fixtures, against two of the top 4 and also the second best manager of the 21st century.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,831
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #388 on: Today at 11:14:55 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:54:27 pm
Its astonishing, even on MotD now they are discussing whether it was a red. He launched himself from behind and landed on the guy's ankle, a red card all day, how is this even a debate?

Agree. I could accept the lack of malice or intent side of things far more easily if clubs, players, pundits etc would stop trying to excuse this shit so often. Just accept responsibility for once instead of always looking for sodding caveats.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,696
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #389 on: Today at 11:17:34 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:08:31 pm
A little bit of historical correction. I remember them well in their anoraks, birmos and sideburns.

And that was just from this afternoon. 😀

Anyway, I've corrected my post for accuracy.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,328
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #390 on: Today at 11:17:36 pm »
He got the ball. I mean hes also snapped his leg in two, but he got the ball so thats alright
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,793
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #391 on: Today at 11:22:22 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 11:11:10 pm
Pissed all over them, they never laid a glove on us.

The reds have got no money,  but we'll still win the league.

Chops when you were singing that did you see the birds flying away? Windows cracking? children crying?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,389
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #392 on: Today at 11:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:22:22 pm
Chops when you were singing that did you see the birds flying away? Windows cracking? children crying?
Think youre confusing it with a John Woo fleem mates
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 