Him and Tyler are the biggest c*nts. I'm not sure if they're being fed shit in their ear by Sky directors to bring up, but they kept looking for a bit of string to pull on us. Anything to poke criticism. Pair of bastards.
Booing Salah with every touch - why?
Whether Leeds fans or Leeds players, they are yard dogs, one and allBooing Salah with every touch - why? Glad he shut them up!Poor Harvey. Hope it isn't as bad as it lookedGlad we put these yard dogs down.
Can anyone explain why we are 3rd with exact same numbers as the twats above us please?.
Redknapp.An innocuous challenge.You useless fucking moron. Its a scissor tackle
Did Neville say in the kerfuffle that Pawson was going to send him off anyway?Load of bollocks. Mo Salah stopped that game a d called on the physios. Elliot was trying to get up ffs. So sad for the lad.
Redknapp asking if Thiago could handle the atmosphere and intensity pre match 😂
Alphabetical?
Different class, awful challenge on Elliot. had him beat cutting across, tackles from behind are bad, lunging tackles from behind with leverage deserve a red card. gutted for the lad, been impressive.
Redknapp.An innocuous challenge.You useless fucking moron. Its a scissor tackle And of course he didnt go out to hurt him. Thats irrelevant.
