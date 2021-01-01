« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané  (Read 4662 times)

Online Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #200 on: Today at 06:47:37 pm »
Brilliant performance and easily could have been six or seven had Mane had his shooting boots on.

All pales into insignificance with Harvey's injury though - I feel totally numb
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #201 on: Today at 06:48:16 pm »
Been nearly 20 years but Id forgotten how much I hate that club and their fucking fans.

Fuck off Leeds you fucking gobshites.
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,755
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #202 on: Today at 06:48:19 pm »
We where sublime...Leeds moronic on and off the pitch...snide fouls all game...and a horrible reckless challenge....no doubt everyone falling over themselves in media to excuse him...we lose players like this every year now
Logged

Offline moloch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,239
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #203 on: Today at 06:48:53 pm »
I had a bit of respect for Leeds because of Bielsa. Had.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,588
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #204 on: Today at 06:49:05 pm »
Was Klopp angry at someone in the crowd after the injury?
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,200
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #205 on: Today at 06:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 06:43:16 pm
Him and Tyler are the biggest c*nts. I'm not sure if they're being fed shit in their ear by Sky directors to bring up, but they kept looking for a bit of string to pull on us. Anything to poke criticism. Pair of bastards.

Tylers just a past it old twat. Shouldve been binned off with Gray and Keys.

Nevilles an awful fucking man. Acts like hes some revolutionary hero when hes a failed football manager and a dodgy property developer. Zero insight into anything. Inbred tit
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,298
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #206 on: Today at 06:49:43 pm »
Redknapp.

An innocuous challenge.


You useless fucking  moron.  Its a scissor tackle

And of course he didnt go out to hurt him.  Thats irrelevant.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,890
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #207 on: Today at 06:50:04 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:45:52 pm
Booing Salah with every touch - why?

Because Salah went down after a heavy tackle and claimed for a foul so they assumed he dived. Anyway he soon shut them up.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,023
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #208 on: Today at 06:50:04 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:45:52 pm
Whether Leeds fans or Leeds players, they are yard dogs, one and all

Booing Salah with every touch - why? Glad he shut them up!

Poor Harvey. Hope it isn't as bad as it looked

Glad we put these yard dogs down.

Yep. Spot on Tone
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #209 on: Today at 06:50:34 pm »
Can anyone explain why we are 3rd with exact same numbers as the twats above us please?.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #210 on: Today at 06:50:52 pm »
 Different class, awful challenge on Elliot. had him beat cutting across, tackles from behind are bad, lunging tackles from behind with leverage deserve a red card. gutted for the lad, been impressive.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,588
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #211 on: Today at 06:51:09 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 06:50:34 pm
Can anyone explain why we are 3rd with exact same numbers as the twats above us please?.
Alphabetical?
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,200
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #212 on: Today at 06:51:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:49:43 pm
Redknapp.

An innocuous challenge.

You useless fucking  moron.  Its a scissor tackle

What the fuck does he know about anything. These days Redknapp has as much legitimacy to be a football pundit as James Corden or Jack Whitehall.
Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,184
  • Klopptimistic
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #213 on: Today at 06:51:20 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:44:54 pm
Did Neville say in the kerfuffle  that Pawson was going to send him off anyway?
Load of bollocks. Mo Salah stopped that game a d called on the physios.
Elliot was trying to get up ffs.
So sad for the lad.
I heard that but didn't think it was arsehole Neville. Utter bollocks nonetheless, Pawson was happily playing on. Neville said often enough that it wasn't a red though.   ::)
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,743
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #214 on: Today at 06:51:21 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 06:50:34 pm
Can anyone explain why we are 3rd with exact same numbers as the twats above us please?.

Goals scored.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #215 on: Today at 06:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:39:25 pm
Redknapp asking if Thiago could handle the atmosphere and intensity pre match 😂

Sky have weirdly wanted Thiago to fail ever since joining. It's bizarre.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #216 on: Today at 06:51:44 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 06:51:09 pm
Alphabetical?
M C L ? Commentators called it 3rd as well, so possibly chronological?
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,890
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #217 on: Today at 06:51:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:49:43 pm
Redknapp.

An innocuous challenge.


You useless fucking  moron.  Its a scissor tackle

The defender jumped in and slid through Elliott. If the tackle had been head on then there would have been no doubt it was a red card. Out of control and a desperate lunge to get the ball.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,743
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #218 on: Today at 06:52:52 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:50:52 pm
Different class, awful challenge on Elliot. had him beat cutting across, tackles from behind are bad, lunging tackles from behind with leverage deserve a red card. gutted for the lad, been impressive.

Yes its a shame on the lad, he will be back sooner rather than later.

But you and I know apart from that Elland Road is such a fucking horrible place fans and players.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #219 on: Today at 06:53:19 pm »
Im really struggling to see how they cant see thats not completely different from the player not following through. It was a completely unnecessary follow through. Honest attempt or not - its a shocking shocking tackle
Logged

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,581
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #220 on: Today at 06:53:28 pm »
All the ex pros think it was a fair tackle. Lets see the double standards if one of the media darlings suffer a bad one.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,430
Re: PL: Leeds 0 v 3 Liverpool 21 Salah 50 Fab 92 Mané
« Reply #221 on: Today at 06:53:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:49:43 pm
Redknapp.

An innocuous challenge.


You useless fucking  moron.  Its a scissor tackle

And of course he didnt go out to hurt him.  Thats irrelevant.
It's crazy the shite these are coming out with when the evidence is there in plain sight. It's a scissor tackle directly from behind after Elliot had him burnt for pace. These c*nts played the game at the highest level and they're talking absolute shite.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 