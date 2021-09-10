Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Brentford on Saturday September 25.The match at Brentford Community Stadium will kick off at 5.30pm BST.The club have received a total allocation of 1,725 tickets for this all-ticket fixture and supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable.Ticket pricesAdults: £30Over 65: £30Young adult (18-25): £30Junior (17 and under): £15Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.Supporters in possession of junior tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles, with entry refused if the relevant ID is not provided.Hospitality membersSir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.Disabled supportersWe have received 14 pairs of wheelchair and personal assistant tickets.Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded ticket purchases for wheelchair bays for Premier League away games during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.Ambulant and personal assistant tickets are also available.Click here for full details.Ticket salesTickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members online based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during the 2018-19 season as follows:19 games: from 8.15am, Thursday September 16. Supporters are guaranteed a ticket and can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Sales will then take place subject to availability on a first come, first served basis until sold out.Supporters can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.18 or more games: from 11am, Thursday September 16.17 or more games: from 2pm, Thursday September 16.Should tickets remain following the initial sales, Liverpool FC will provide further sales updates here.Due to the ongoing pandemic, we understand that there are some fans who may not want to or cannot attend matches straight away. To ensure a fair ticket distribution process, we will not use any game credits from season 2021-22 as eligibility for ticket sales from season 2022-23 and beyond.