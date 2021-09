CL teams should play on the Saturday before their games. Donít other leagues do this? Nice to see that the rest of the top 4 get a Saturday game...



No - all the other leagues schedule both on Saturday and Sunday like the PL - it is a myth that other leagues try and "help" their clubs by giving the CL teams preferential draws. This week alone, La Liga has both Madrid clubs playing tomorrow (with both playing on Weds); the Italian league have both Milans playing tomorrow (with both playing Weds); and in the Bundesliga, the two teams playing this week in Weds (B Dortmund and Leipzig) both played today, but in Leipzig's case that was because they were playing Bayern who are playing Tues (and Dortmund's game are playing away in Turkey on the early kick off, so they have to travel more than we do) - but that is not always the case.