Utd put up decent goalscoring numbers last year, that wasn't the biggest issue. Was paying attention to Sancho, the one new factor: looks good but not quite the gamebreaker to push the numbers up even higher. They've got a garage of these in Lingard, Rashford, Martial, with Greenwood probably the most useful.



Ronaldo needs supply at this point in his career, Cavani wasn't poor either when the supply was there.



Off the ball, the few times Newcastle strung anything together it was easy to play through Utd.



All very early but not seeing the requisite attacking upgrade to justify an even worse presence off the ball, that will come under scrutiny against any team not led by Steve Bruce.



Saint Maximin should have pushed for a move, getting the life sucked out of him under Bruce chasing hopeless punts and it's 1v3 when he does get it.

