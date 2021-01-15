« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September

Andy @ Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #400
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:18:42 pm
Dont see anyone stopping them to be honest. They pretty much won the league today.
Wont be surprised if Ronaldo scores 50 goals this season

500 more like. I can see them getting 350 points this season easy
Macphisto80

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #401
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 05:22:31 pm
I didn't say we were inferior to them just that they are challengers. Think you should calm down mate.
Na, you need to calm down and stop jizzing all over the place. Or pissing on the sheets. One or the other.
El Denzel Pepito

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #402
Forget Ronaldo. I really like Greenwood and am pretty jealous he's coming through with them instead of us.

The way he moves and strikes the ball reminds me a fair bit of Sturridge. We could really do with a striker making the step up from the academy too given our limited attacking options, he'd have been ideal.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #403
As soon as their fans start breaking into OT, attacking stewards, getting matches abandoned and campaigning for a sheikh to take over it will take the wind out of their sails.

Anyone know what date they have penciled in for their next protest?
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #404
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:26:06 pm
As soon as their fans start breaking into OT, attacking stewards, getting matches abandoned and campaigning for a sheikh to take over it will take the wind out of their sails.

Anyone know what date they have penciled in for their next protest?

Tipping peoples cars up outside day is on the 23rd. Beating up journalists and throwing gates at the police with a bit of Old Trafford vandalism is on the 24th and 25th.
Macphisto80

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #405
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:26:06 pm
As soon as their fans start breaking into OT, attacking stewards, getting matches abandoned and campaigning for a sheikh to take over it will take the wind out of their sails.

Anyone know what date they have penciled in for their next protest?
Ah, come on now. Sure, did you not know that was all for the good of football, and that they were revolutionaries fighting the good fight. Gary Guevara and Roy Castro said so.
bird_lfc

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #406
They are challengers but still not coming close to us, city and Chelsea. Theyve improved on last year though for sure but still missing a few players before they are capable of winning it. Oh and a competent manager.
surfer

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #407
Utd put up decent goalscoring numbers last year, that wasn't the biggest issue. Was paying attention to Sancho, the one new factor: looks good but not quite the gamebreaker to push the numbers up even higher. They've got a garage of these in Lingard, Rashford, Martial, with Greenwood probably the most useful.

 Ronaldo needs supply at this point in his career, Cavani wasn't poor either when the supply was there.

Off the ball, the few times Newcastle strung anything together it was easy to play through Utd.

All very early but not seeing the requisite attacking upgrade to justify an even worse presence off the ball, that will come under scrutiny against any team not led by Steve Bruce.

Saint Maximin should have pushed for a move, getting the life sucked out of him under Bruce chasing hopeless punts and it's 1v3 when he does get it.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #408
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 05:31:34 pm
Tipping peoples cars up outside day is on the 23rd. Beating up journalists and throwing gates at the police with a bit of Old Trafford vandalism is on the 24th and 25th.
Thanks for clarifying.  :)
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #409
Not that anyone cares but Brentford v Brighton was pretty terrible! Two well organised sides but was defined for 0-0.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #410
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 05:33:50 pm
Ah, come on now. Sure, did you not know that was all for the good of football, and that they were revolutionaries fighting the good fight. Gary Guevara and Roy Castro said so.

But, are the Glazers the good guys now United are champions again, or still the baddies? I can't keep up.  :rollseyes
RedSince86

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #411
That Chelsea player got his hair inspiration from the famous trees of Madagascar.

gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #412
Dreadful defending.
b_joseph

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #413
That pass was incredible.
Chakan

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #414
Do Aston Villa even defend?
Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #415
Brilliant goal

Villa arent that good
Kekule

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #416
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:40:45 pm
But, are the Glazers the good guys now United are champions again, or still the baddies? I can't keep up.  :rollseyes

Well, seeing as one of the Glazers was in the directors box at Old Trafford and there wasnt a peep from any of them one can only assume theyre fine with them, because a fan base that genuinely wanted their board/owners gone wouldnt have been so easily distracted.
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #417
Watkins does so much good, just never get the feeling hes going to take chances though.
cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #418
Chelsea been cut open a few times so far, Watkins just missed a good chance
Red Berry

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #419
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:41:50 pm
That Chelsea player got his hair inspiration from the famous trees of Madagascar.



The penis-root-pubes look?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #420
Saul Niguez has been well off the pace so far
Chakan

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #421
AV can't shoot and can't defend.
rawcusk8

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #422
Atwell is absolutely clueless.
AndyMuller

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #423
Saul looking poor so far.
Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #424
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:49:51 pm
Well, seeing as one of the Glazers was in the directors box at Old Trafford and there wasnt a peep from any of them one can only assume theyre fine with them, because a fan base that genuinely wanted their board/owners gone wouldnt have been so easily distracted.

Are you suggesting their 'protest' last season wasn't for the good of football/to get the Glazers out becauseof the debt on the club? Surely not.
cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #425
Villa keep missing good chances
rawcusk8

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #426
Villa missing some really good chances, theyll rue the misses.
cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #427
Silva should be booked there, Chelsea short on numbers so fouls Ings to allow them to regroup
MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #428
Man for man, Chelsea aren't all that. Villa can't play like this against us.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #429
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:15:16 pm
Man for man, Chelsea aren't all that. Villa can't play like this against us.

Except when they beat us 7-2...
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #430
Must have missed the new rule the PL brought in that Chelsea players aren't allowed to be shown a yellow card
Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #431
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:58:25 pm
AV can't shoot and can't defend.

I thought they created more than Chelsea that half, their shots were on target but not good enough to beat Mendy - far and away the busier of the keepers.
Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
Reply #432
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:19:57 pm
Must have missed the new rule the PL brought in that Chelsea players aren't allowed to be shown a yellow card

Quite. Atwell is on a par with his peers, which is to say monotonously inconsistent.
