Oh they are absolutely agree, but very cynical from Palace - loads of little snidey taps on the ankle.The argument is that players should 'man up' and these fouls shouldn't be given and I'm OK with that. I actually like the idea. But everytime a Palace player got the same little tap they went down and the ref tended to give them all.Not against the idea, but it only works if it works both ways. I also think that it raises the possibility of players getting injured. But saying that, seeing our lads play in the 70s and 80s and the challenges then and how hard you are when you are very fit means that it probably won't happen.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I saw a lot of Spurs players rolling about the place actually. Emerson Royal in particular still thinks he's at Barca.
Its true Andy, reffing the game in a tough way only works if its fair between both teams and not just in favour of the smaller team like we probably will see often. Im not sure it was as bad as you are making out today though.
Put a fork in Spurs, their season is finished.
Hes on for 700 goals this season if he continues
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Can someone pass the sick bag.Ive just logged into my steaming service to find... PlayerCam Cristiano Ronaldo and I quote Our Dedicated Live PlayerCam will follow every move of Cristiano Ronaldo and provide that ultimate second-screen experience.Jesus fucking wept
I know inevitably United will win today, and Ronaldo will probably score. But that midfield and a slow as fuck Matic as the DM is giving me the smallest hope
Gonna put the Leicester match on until City score
Is anyone else having an issue with Peacock?
Have Newcastle brought him back for the game?2 legends returning in the same match, what a time to be alive
Have Newcastle brought him back for the game?
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Is anyone else having an issue with Peacock?
Hang on Anthony Taylor is reffing United? Lol
This wasn't a bad enough joke already that they had to put Anthony Taylor on the whistle?Wonder where Ferguson parked today.....
Which one, Gavin or Darren?
Yes, theres a mass outage right now.
The officials really are shite aren't they?
Newcastle are playing with a utter lack of composure.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.25]