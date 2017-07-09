« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September  (Read 4672 times)

Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #160 on: Today at 02:27:24 pm »
Put a fork in Spurs, their season is finished.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Elzar

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #161 on: Today at 02:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 02:25:25 pm
Oh they are absolutely agree, but very cynical from Palace - loads of little snidey taps on the ankle.

The argument is that players should 'man up' and these fouls shouldn't be given and I'm OK with that. I actually like the idea. But everytime a Palace player got the same little tap they went down and the ref tended to give them all.


Not against the idea, but it only works if it works both ways. I also think that it raises the possibility of players getting injured. But saying that, seeing our lads play in the 70s and 80s and the challenges then and how hard you are when you are very fit means that it probably won't happen.

Its true Andy, reffing the game in a tough way only works if its fair between both teams and not just in favour of the smaller team like we probably will see often. Im not sure it was as bad as you are making out today though.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 02:25:25 pm
Oh they are absolutely agree, but very cynical from Palace - loads of little snidey taps on the ankle.

The argument is that players should 'man up' and these fouls shouldn't be given and I'm OK with that. I actually like the idea. But everytime a Palace player got the same little tap they went down and the ref tended to give them all.


Not against the idea, but it only works if it works both ways. I also think that it raises the possibility of players getting injured. But saying that, seeing our lads play in the 70s and 80s and the challenges then and how hard you are when you are very fit means that it probably won't happen.

I saw a lot of Spurs players rolling about the place actually. Emerson Royal in particular still thinks he's at Barca.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 02:27:49 pm
I saw a lot of Spurs players rolling about the place actually. Emerson Royal in particular still thinks he's at Barca.

Spurs where one of the best at that when Pochettino was there, so its very much been trained into a lot of them. Just a very snide, indisciplined, petulant team in general, and it was very much on show today.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:27:45 pm
Its true Andy, reffing the game in a tough way only works if its fair between both teams and not just in favour of the smaller team like we probably will see often. Im not sure it was as bad as you are making out today though.

I must admit that as I said I went into the game late, so could only go from the time I saw it from - maybe earlier it was given the other way a bit. If you haven't seen the whole game you sometimes do get the wrong impression.

Everyone else seems to think it was fair enough and Spurs lost 3-0 so everyone is happy :)
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 02:25:25 pm
Oh they are absolutely agree, but very cynical from Palace - loads of little snidey taps on the ankle.

The argument is that players should 'man up' and these fouls shouldn't be given and I'm OK with that. I actually like the idea. But everytime a Palace player got the same little tap they went down and the ref tended to give them all.


Not against the idea, but it only works if it works both ways. I also think that it raises the possibility of players getting injured. But saying that, seeing our lads play in the 70s and 80s and the challenges then and how hard you are when you are very fit means that it probably won't happen.

Meanwhile, in the real world, the fouls were very balanced 13 v 15.
Offline Dench57

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:30:28 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:27:24 pm
Put a fork in Spurs, their season is finished.

As long as they keep taking points off our title rivals!
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:24:21 pm
Hes on for 700 goals this season if he continues

Yep, missed a trick.
Offline Fortneef

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:34:17 pm »
Happy happy joy joy

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:39:00 pm »
I know inevitably United will win today, and Ronaldo will probably score. But that midfield and a slow as fuck Matic as the DM is giving me the smallest hope
Online gjr1

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:43:43 pm »
Can someone pass the sick bag.

Ive just logged into my steaming service to find... PlayerCam Cristiano Ronaldo and I quote Our Dedicated Live PlayerCam will follow every move of Cristiano Ronaldo and provide that ultimate second-screen experience.

Jesus fucking wept
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:47:30 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 02:43:43 pm
Can someone pass the sick bag.

Ive just logged into my steaming service to find... PlayerCam Cristiano Ronaldo and I quote Our Dedicated Live PlayerCam will follow every move of Cristiano Ronaldo and provide that ultimate second-screen experience.

Jesus fucking wept

Wait till he score today. Loads of accolades and arse licking will be all over social media and MOTD. You will need an oil  barrel to hold your sick.
Online darragh85

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 02:39:00 pm
I know inevitably United will win today, and Ronaldo will probably score. But that midfield and a slow as fuck Matic as the DM is giving me the smallest hope

He is on his own there and he doesn't really have the legs anymore. Pogba and Fernandes don't have work rate or defensive attributes to give him much help. Newcastle have some decent attacking midfielders and St maximen needs watching too. Will be interesting.
Online Bobinhood

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:48:28 pm »
Oh man i hope he sucks the life out of his own team so bad he makes Pogba look amateur. Couldn't find odds on the time of the first outraged testicle waft and who it will be directed at, but im gonna say inside the first 25 mins and Bissaka.

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #174 on: Today at 02:52:49 pm »
I just hope he takes all their free kicks (it's probably in the contract) probably be good idea if one goes in today.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #175 on: Today at 02:55:52 pm »
Even as a rival fan , I want Ronaldo to be great today, its such an amazing moment in football history that Im prepared to put rivalry aside and enjoy this legend going back home..


Like fuck
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #176 on: Today at 02:58:51 pm »
Gonna put the Leicester match on until City score
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #177 on: Today at 03:00:28 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:58:51 pm
Gonna put the Leicester match on until City score

Which City?
Online kavah

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #178 on: Today at 03:01:55 pm »
^ I'm going for norwich arsenal - no issues with my blood pressure then  ;D
Offline Samio

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #179 on: Today at 03:02:23 pm »
Which site are people using to stream?
Offline Pistolero

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #180 on: Today at 03:06:23 pm »
The quivering voiced shite oozing out of Peter Drury's pie hole is making me nauseous....
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #181 on: Today at 03:09:31 pm »
Great chance then for Leicester, Abu Dhabi could've been in front already though
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #182 on: Today at 03:09:57 pm »
Is anyone else having an issue with Peacock?
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #183 on: Today at 03:11:17 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:09:57 pm
Is anyone else having an issue with Peacock?


Have Newcastle brought him back for the game?

2 legends returning in the same match, what a time to be alive
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #184 on: Today at 03:12:33 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:09:57 pm
Is anyone else having an issue with Peacock?


Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #185 on: Today at 03:13:16 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:11:17 pm
Have Newcastle brought him back for the game?

2 legends returning in the same match, what a time to be alive
You mean two peacocks on the same day.
Online BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #186 on: Today at 03:13:21 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:11:17 pm
Have Newcastle brought him back for the game?

Which one, Gavin or Darren?
Online Bobinhood

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #187 on: Today at 03:13:25 pm »
This wasn't a bad enough joke already that they had to put Anthony Taylor on the whistle?

Wonder where Ferguson parked today.....

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #188 on: Today at 03:13:40 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:09:57 pm
Is anyone else having an issue with Peacock?

Yes, theres a mass outage right now.
Online lamonti

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #189 on: Today at 03:14:09 pm »
Hang on Anthony Taylor is reffing United? Lol
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #190 on: Today at 03:14:30 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 03:14:09 pm
Hang on Anthony Taylor is reffing United? Lol

And another Man United fan on VAR
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #191 on: Today at 03:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:13:25 pm
This wasn't a bad enough joke already that they had to put Anthony Taylor on the whistle?

Wonder where Ferguson parked today.....



Hard shoulder having a mighty poo
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #192 on: Today at 03:15:19 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:11:17 pm
Have Newcastle brought him back for the game?

2 legends returning in the same match, what a time to be alive

;D
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #193 on: Today at 03:15:36 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 03:13:21 pm
Which one, Gavin or Darren?

Darren was the one I was thinking of, the one with the shit hair but could only remember Gavin's name
Online thisyearisouryear

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #194 on: Today at 03:17:28 pm »
Newcastle are playing with a utter lack of composure.
Online Bobinhood

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #195 on: Today at 03:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:13:40 pm
Yes, theres a mass outage right now.

dazn game stream was unusually terrible also, so i switched to "Goal Rush" which surprise is showing the manc game as the base case and its working fine. (goal rush picks one game and interrupts it with goals and incidents of note from all the other games in progress)

Big numbers viewing  i guess
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #196 on: Today at 03:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:13:40 pm
Yes, theres a mass outage right now.

What a joke.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #197 on: Today at 03:19:24 pm »
Im liking that NBC decided to put Southampton vs West Ham on NBCSN, giving zero fucks to Leicester City vs Abu Dhabi  8)
Online 12C

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #198 on: Today at 03:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:55:40 pm
The officials really are shite aren't they?

Funny enough I though John Moss had one of his better games.
Wasnt conned by Sir Harry throwing himself down, or players feigning injury to stop the game, and actually played some good advantages.
Still looks like he is wearing a stab vest under his shirt.
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #199 on: Today at 03:19:36 pm »
Quote from: thisyearisouryear on Today at 03:17:28 pm
Newcastle are playing with a utter lack of composure.

Yeah but today's not about them is it, imagine the horror if they actually decided to turn up
