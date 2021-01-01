« previous next »
Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September

a treeless whopper

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #160
No attacker on the bench.

Just sayin.
jonnypb

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #161
Good line up and a strong bench.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #162
Looks like 4-2-3-1.
peachybum

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #163
Is Origi injured or just frozen out?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #164
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:31:36 pm
No attacker on the bench.

Just sayin.
Stop wetting the bed®©
Dr. Beaker

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #165
We need a performance from Thiago today - hope he can keep up.
rocco

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #166
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:31:36 pm
No attacker on the bench.

Just sayin.

Think Ox considered a offensive player
gray19lfc

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #167
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:31:36 pm
No attacker on the bench.

Just sayin.

Ox false 9 ;)
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #168
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:31:36 pm
No attacker on the bench.

Just sayin.


You're the cloud that follows me around,constantly pissing on my cloud.
DelTrotter

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #169
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:32:35 pm
Is Origi injured or just frozen out?

Was about to say the same, it's a terrible look for him if he's fit but left out given the injuries to Taki and Bobby. Anyway, let's smack these!!
TAA66

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #170
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:31:36 pm
No attacker on the bench.

Just sayin.

This will be an issue going forwards, as we are one short in the squad.

Exciting line up though, think well bang in 3 or 4.   
rafathegaffa83

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #171
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:32:35 pm
Is Origi injured or just frozen out?

Got to be frozen out at this stage
Mighty_Red

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #172
No big surprises though I would've gone for Hendo today and Thiago on Wednesday as Leeds won't give him as much time as he'd like.

No attacker on the bench so we just need to get it done before that.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Capon Debaser

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #173
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:33:26 pm

You're the cloud that follows me around,constantly pissing on my cloud.
Is that from Mills & Boon?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #174
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:01:36 pm
Sky have a championship game at 2.30 as well.

And the Italian Grand Prix was on Sky as well.
Nick110581

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #175
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:31:36 pm
No attacker on the bench.

Just sayin.

Isnt an Ox a false nine now ?
Fromola

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #176
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:33:31 pm
Was about to say the same, it's a terrible look for him if he's fit but left out given the injuries to Taki and Bobby. Anyway, let's smack these!!

If signing a forward was dependent on Origi being sold it's just stupid. Might as well have given him a free transfer if he's not in our plans.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #177
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:34:50 pm
Is that from Mills & Boon?

Leonard Cohen
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #178
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:34:50 pm
Is that from Mills & Boon?


Na,my own IP Thrills & Spoons
disgraced cake

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #179
Get at that fucking defence, they're shit
[new username under construction]

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #180
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:36:29 pm

Na,my own IP Thrills & Spoons

Weren't they a rave act in the 90's
TepidT2O

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #181
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:28:04 pm
No Henderson is a shock.
AC Milan on Wednesday though dont forget
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #182
Not really a shock. You need as fresh legs as possible against leeds and their pressing, and considering that neither Thiago,Fabinho and Eliott played during international break, it makes sense.
keyop

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #183
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:30:46 pm

Thiago practicing his 'Hey ref, I never touched him' look.
Fromola

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #184
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:39:23 pm
AC Milan on Wednesday though dont forget

I'm still holding out hope we'll see a Fabinho/Henderson/Thiago midfield one day.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #185
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:38:41 pm
Weren't they a rave act in the 90's

I've very little memory of that time in my life.
Vote For Pedro

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #186
So good to see that back 4 with Fab in front of them. Have at em redmen!
[new username under construction]

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #187
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:42:36 pm
I've very little memory of that time in my life.

Ahh too many thrills from too many spoons!
Fromola

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #188
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:41:11 pm
Not really a shock. You need as fresh legs as possible against leeds and their pressing, and considering that neither Thiago,Fabinho and Eliott played during international break, it makes sense.

Henderson's our hardest worker though, didn't play many minutes with England and Thiago was left out the Spain squad due to the fitness issues that kept him starting the first few games.

Vital Thiago is up to the pace today because Leeds away is right up there in terms of being thrown into the gauntlet with Bielsa in charge.
edeyj

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #189
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:31:36 pm
No attacker on the bench.

Just sayin.

Alisson?
Agent99

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #190
That might be why Klopp mentioned Harvey when talking about attacking options this week. Origi doesn't look like he will get much of a look in.
xbugawugax

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #191
no origi is really suprising.

might bite us in the ass if things are going our way.

can already see the post match comments if we lose or draw.

that midfield is really exciting and we may see more of it if they can click well.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #192
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:44:23 pm
Henderson's our hardest worker though, didn't play many minutes with England and Thiago was left out the Spain squad due to the fitness issues that kept him starting the first few games.

Vital Thiago is up to the pace today because Leeds away is right up there in terms of being thrown into the gauntlet with Bielsa in charge.

Do your CMs need to press a side that man marks ?
[new username under construction]

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #193
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:45:28 pm
no origi is really suprising.

Probably trying to make a point to a few people
rocco

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #194
Firpo seems a player we can get at easily enough
Fromola

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #195
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:46:50 pm
Do your CMs need to press a side that man marks ?

You have to match their intensity. Last year at Elland Road we were completely overrun in midfield in the second half as they physically couldn't keep up with them.
RedSamba

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #196
the lack of attacking options from the bench is alarming
mkferdy

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #197
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:48:45 pm
You have to match their intensity. Last year at Elland Road we were completely overrun in midfield in the second half as they physically couldn't keep up with them.

Would be a good time to bring Henderson on if that happens. Thiago coming off the bench can take a while to get up to speed for me. Seems a logical sub in the second half
88_RED

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #198
Quote from: edeyj on Today at 03:45:10 pm
Alisson?

Great shout that.. Natural finisher is Allison.. Just a shame he isn't on the bench..
