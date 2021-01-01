No attacker on the bench.Just sayin.
Is Origi injured or just frozen out?
You're the cloud that follows me around,constantly pissing on my cloud.
Sky have a championship game at 2.30 as well.
Was about to say the same, it's a terrible look for him if he's fit but left out given the injuries to Taki and Bobby. Anyway, let's smack these!!
Is that from Mills & Boon?
Na,my own IP Thrills & Spoons
No Henderson is a shock.
AC Milan on Wednesday though dont forget
Weren't they a rave act in the 90's
I've very little memory of that time in my life.
Not really a shock. You need as fresh legs as possible against leeds and their pressing, and considering that neither Thiago,Fabinho and Eliott played during international break, it makes sense.
Henderson's our hardest worker though, didn't play many minutes with England and Thiago was left out the Spain squad due to the fitness issues that kept him starting the first few games.Vital Thiago is up to the pace today because Leeds away is right up there in terms of being thrown into the gauntlet with Bielsa in charge.
no origi is really suprising.
Do your CMs need to press a side that man marks ?
You have to match their intensity. Last year at Elland Road we were completely overrun in midfield in the second half as they physically couldn't keep up with them.
Alisson?
