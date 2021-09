Barring last season, the early pace setters are generally the ones that win the title.



Chelsea kept were unbeaten for the first 12 games in 18/19, in fact they won their first 5. And they ended up finishing 30 points behind the league leadersLeicester, in 19/20, went on a nine match winning streak in the first half of the season, and when they faced us, they got smacked and ended up 5th that year.So there have been numerous instances when a side has started well and done fuck all in the end.