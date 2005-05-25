« previous next »
Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September

Offline Nick110581

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
September 10, 2021, 09:54:39 pm
Why hasnt this issue been resolved ?
Big Dirk

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
September 10, 2021, 11:15:17 pm
The Brazilians are clear to play
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
September 10, 2021, 11:16:49 pm
Premier League players cleared to play this weekend by Fifa after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agree to waive automatic 5-day restriction.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
September 10, 2021, 11:17:59 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on September 10, 2021, 11:15:17 pm
The Brazilians are clear to play

Says who ?
Big Dirk

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
September 10, 2021, 11:18:55 pm
Fitzy.

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
September 10, 2021, 11:19:37 pm
newterp

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
September 10, 2021, 11:20:19 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on September 10, 2021, 11:16:49 pm
Premier League players cleared to play this weekend by Fifa after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agree to waive automatic 5-day restriction.

The FAs in all those countries are still assholes
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
September 10, 2021, 11:22:49 pm
Helps us and Leeds more than the others.
amir87

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 12:24:51 am
Ssshhhh it's actually not true but we want our rivals to play their lads and forfeit the match 3-0.

Nice one Joycey.
RedG13

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 01:15:04 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 10, 2021, 11:22:49 pm
Helps us and Leeds more than the others.
Leeds gets their best creative player back, Liverpool it DM and GK, City it GK and Striker, United a starter in the MF and Chlesea get back a CB so they not down 2 senior defenders(James is suspended)
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 04:27:09 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 01:15:04 am
Leeds gets their best creative player back, Liverpool it DM and GK, City it GK and Striker, United a starter in the MF and Chlesea get back a CB so they not down 2 senior defenders(James is suspended)

My thinking is because we're playing on Sunday.
duvva

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 05:40:32 am
Really good news. Sensible decision finally. Wonder how it will affect the line up coming so late, as they have probably been planning without them, imagine Alisson definitely plays, but not sure about Fabinho

Do we train Saturday?
Nick110581

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 07:18:36 am
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 05:40:32 am
Really good news. Sensible decision finally. Wonder how it will affect the line up coming so late, as they have probably been planning without them, imagine Alisson definitely plays, but not sure about Fabinho

Do we train Saturday?

We train today.

Klopp said they didnt know yesterday but imagine they trained thinking they were fine to play.
JC the Messiah

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 07:20:16 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 10, 2021, 11:22:49 pm
Helps us and Leeds more than the others.

Certainly helps Man United the least.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 09:47:33 am
 
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 07:20:16 am
Certainly helps Man United the least.
;D
The Test

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 10:40:10 am
Shame. I was looking forward to seeing shock g from digital underground playing the false 9
macmanamanaman

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 11:11:30 am
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 07:20:16 am
Certainly helps Man United the least.

I ve heard Man U might lodge a formal complaint with the FA and demand that Fred be restricted from playing a further 3 games, as a penalty.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 12:02:50 pm
Fabinho Hendo Ox midfield with Milner coming on to protect things late on.

Back 5 and front 3 pick themselves.
jacobs chains

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 12:12:51 pm
I don't know if anyone has mentioned it yet, but Leeds United F.C. are a bunch of absolute counts. In my lifetime they have proven themselves, from team, to club, to fans, to be the most hateful bunch of right wing arseholes in the land. Even worse than Millwall and Chelsea.

On a happier note, we will thrash the scum.
keyop

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 12:14:59 pm
Quote from: Believe on September  9, 2021, 06:51:17 pm
I'd play Kelleher and rest VVD, replacing him with Gomez. Midfield of Henderson, Elliott and Thiago/Ox. Jota through the middle.

3-1 Jurgen's mighty reds!!
Unless there's concerns about Virgil's knock, I'd keep starting him for now so we can build momentum. I'd rather see his minutes managed by coming off when we're 2-0 up than starting on the bench - especially as he's settled back in so so well. I'm sure Gomez and Konate's time will come, but Virgil and Joel just look so solid at the moment - like they've never been away.

Great that the Brazlians are back, and I'd go Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Matip, Robbo, Thiago, Henderson, Elliott, Mane, Jota, Salah. Possibly Fabinho for Thiago but Thiago might be fresher, and possibly Ox/Keita instead of Elliot, although I think we'll get plenty of space against these which Elliot would thrive on.

Would love to see Mane pull out a top performance to silence his critics (and some of the comments about his decline). He's a warrior and elite athlete, and I think we'll see a revival of form soon. Leeds are decent but I think we'll have too much for them. 2-0 to the reds.
Hazell

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 12:24:32 pm
Thanks for the OP Jack :wave

Remember the score of the 4-3 game and that Viduka scored 4 but can't remember anything else about it, I must have wiped it from my memory :P
RedForeverTT

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 12:58:49 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 10, 2021, 11:22:49 pm
Helps us and Leeds more than the others.

Helped United superstar Fred.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 01:24:51 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:24:32 pm
Thanks for the OP Jack :wave

Remember the score of the 4-3 game and that Viduka scored 4 but can't remember anything else about it, I must have wiped it from my memory :P

I remember it well because I was under the work surface in the kitchen trying to fix a leak in the washing machine trying to concentrate on getting the job done, in a cramped, awkward position whilst listening to the game on the radio.
Scottymuser

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 06:41:04 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 12:02:50 pm
Fabinho Hendo Ox midfield with Milner coming on to protect things late on.

Back 5 and front 3 pick themselves.

Ox?  He was the worst player on the pitch, by some distance, against Norwich.  Keita has been brilliant, is fully fit and fresh - unless you think his experience in Guinea may have him not 100% mentally,  I don't understand why anyone would ever want Ox to start a game in midfield ahead of Naby.
stonecold_jpm

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 07:40:16 pm
A tricky game so surely it has to be for the the first time we finally see Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago in midfield? Along with the same first choice back 4 and now our first choice front 3? In other words our first choice starting 11.
the_red_pill

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 07:48:18 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:24:32 pm
Thanks for the OP Jack :wave

Remember the score of the 4-3 game and that Viduka scored 4 but can't remember anything else about it, I must have wiped it from my memory :P
Great memories of Leeds games over the years.
Always wary of these. They can make life difficult for the top teams, and it's been like that for ages. Leeds and Spurs are the teams for me who always upped their game when the big teams came to town.

We've got a winning team though(these aren't Chelsea..). Calling a tight win on this one... I'mma go 2-1.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 08:06:36 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:24:32 pm
Thanks for the OP Jack :wave

Remember the score of the 4-3 game and that Viduka scored 4 but can't remember anything else about it, I must have wiped it from my memory :P

We were 2 up on 10 minutes of you want to feel even worse about it.

And Paddy Berger did his knee for one of their goals that put him out for months. Great fun all round.
WoodenHanger

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 08:19:45 pm
Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Thiago (left side)
Henderson (right side)

Mane
Jota
Salah

I'd rather see Thiago start ahead of Elliot for this one. Elliot is an attacking option from the bench, also gets Henderson back on the right hand side. Also leaves Keita as an option from the bench. Lots of Tsimikas chat but I'm still giving Robertson the nod away at Leeds, it'll be a fiery one.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 09:11:33 pm
Ox?  He was the worst player on the pitch, by some distance, against Norwich.  Keita has been brilliant, is fully fit and fresh - unless you think his experience in Guinea may have him not 100% mentally,  I don't understand why anyone would ever want Ox to start a game in midfield ahead of Naby.

Thought Keita was injured to be honest. Also thought Harvey was.

If both are fit I'd go Naby instead of Ox for this one.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 09:17:50 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:11:33 pm
Thought Keita was injured to be honest. Also thought Harvey was.

If both are fit I'd go Naby instead of Ox for this one.

Keiras fit, probably just a question of how his mind is given the shenanigans in Guinea but hopefully hell be involved.
disgraced cake

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm
These got battered at United, and just about managed draws against two poor sides in Everton and Burnley. I think they'll cause us problems and leave it all out there as they usually do for teams but we should be alright, and having Alisson and Fabinho available seems like a big boost, almost as if they were back from injury as opposed to nearly missing for a bullshit reason.

Must be clinical against their defence which is no doubt one of the worst in the league. They'll allow us chances and it's up to us to take them. Fancy Jota for a goal or maybe even two as he looks clinical at the minute.
FiSh77

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Yesterday at 11:31:15 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:17:50 pm
Keiras fit, probably just a question of how his mind is given the shenanigans in Guinea but hopefully hell be involved.

Knightly?

All day long ;D
jckliew

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Today at 12:09:15 am
In context of the results this weekend,  a win is essential. 
bornandbRED

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Today at 12:16:39 am
Yeah a win is badly needed here. Feels like were the side story this season in the press. Not necessarily a bad thing.
keano7

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Today at 12:18:01 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:09:15 am
In context of the results this weekend,  a win is essential. 
Tomorrow is a massive must win. Weve got to keep pace with the rest. The next two are after Leeds are very winnable, albeit Palace will be confidence boosted following their result this afternoon.
jckliew

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Today at 12:18:37 am
Hopefully Klopp can work his magic with the present squad.
palimpsest

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Today at 12:26:22 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:16:39 am
Yeah a win is badly needed here. Feels like were the side story this season in the press. Not necessarily a bad thing.

The season has barely started. Let them hype up whoever they want, their job is to sell spectacle.
