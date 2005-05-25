The Brazilians are clear to play
Says who ?
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Premier League players cleared to play this weekend by Fifa after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agree to waive automatic 5-day restriction.
Helps us and Leeds more than the others.
Leeds gets their best creative player back, Liverpool it DM and GK, City it GK and Striker, United a starter in the MF and Chlesea get back a CB so they not down 2 senior defenders(James is suspended)
Really good news. Sensible decision finally. Wonder how it will affect the line up coming so late, as they have probably been planning without them, imagine Alisson definitely plays, but not sure about FabinhoDo we train Saturday?
Certainly helps Man United the least.
The Test is obviously right
Page created in 0.058 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]