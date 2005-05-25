« previous next »
Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:54:39 pm
Why hasnt this issue been resolved ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:15:17 pm
The Brazilians are clear to play
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm
Premier League players cleared to play this weekend by Fifa after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agree to waive automatic 5-day restriction.
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 11:15:17 pm
The Brazilians are clear to play

Says who ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 pm
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:19:37 pm
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm
Premier League players cleared to play this weekend by Fifa after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agree to waive automatic 5-day restriction.

The FAs in all those countries are still assholes
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 11:22:49 pm
Helps us and Leeds more than the others.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #88 on: Today at 12:24:51 am
Ssshhhh it's actually not true but we want our rivals to play their lads and forfeit the match 3-0.

Nice one Joycey.
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #89 on: Today at 01:15:04 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:22:49 pm
Helps us and Leeds more than the others.
Leeds gets their best creative player back, Liverpool it DM and GK, City it GK and Striker, United a starter in the MF and Chlesea get back a CB so they not down 2 senior defenders(James is suspended)
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #90 on: Today at 04:27:09 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:15:04 am
Leeds gets their best creative player back, Liverpool it DM and GK, City it GK and Striker, United a starter in the MF and Chlesea get back a CB so they not down 2 senior defenders(James is suspended)

My thinking is because we're playing on Sunday.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #91 on: Today at 05:40:32 am
Really good news. Sensible decision finally. Wonder how it will affect the line up coming so late, as they have probably been planning without them, imagine Alisson definitely plays, but not sure about Fabinho

Do we train Saturday?
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #92 on: Today at 07:18:36 am
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:40:32 am
Really good news. Sensible decision finally. Wonder how it will affect the line up coming so late, as they have probably been planning without them, imagine Alisson definitely plays, but not sure about Fabinho

Do we train Saturday?

We train today.

Klopp said they didnt know yesterday but imagine they trained thinking they were fine to play.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
Reply #93 on: Today at 07:20:16 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:22:49 pm
Helps us and Leeds more than the others.

Certainly helps Man United the least.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
