I think van Dijk plays, there's a big gap between his last game and Leeds, and we'll probably want to keep that settled VVD/Matip partnership going in the league. Gomez/Konate can come in against Milan then.



Hard to pick the team really, I think Curtis and Fabinho are the only midfielders that seem unlikely to start, a case can be made for all of the others. Henderson is probably the one that's guaranteed to start.



Front three picks itself, Tsimikas in for Robertson maybe since Clarke likes to run the latter into the ground.



Despite all of the bullshit going on we didn't have the worst international break, very few players got overused, most of the nonsense has led to them playing less instead.



Sounds like VVD picked up a small knock and was seen limping. Not sure they'll want to risk anything at this stage when we have 4 pretty top notch CBs and the other 3 didn't feature at all in the internationals so should be well rested and have had a decent amount of training in with each other back at the club. I think Milan will be a bigger challenge than Leeds and we have a really tricky CL group so it means we need to win our home games and should field the best team we have for that game. We're also possibly without the Brazilians which will give Firmino time to be 100% given that he was also carrying a knock.The Scottish and Guinean teams are similar in that they love running our players into the ground. While it's terrible about the Guinea situation, at least Naby got through the initial qualifier and is back ready to go without any injuries. I think Kostas deserved to play more games so if he started I wouldn't be surprised at all.Thiago didn't feature for Spain and I'd have thought the extra time at the club will mean that he should be more or less ready to go. Without Fabinho I'd have thought Hendo would slot in at 6 and it'll be a close call who will feature in the remaining 2 positions from Thiago, Naby, Harvey, Ox and Curtis. I think Thiago will make his first start and either Harvey or Curtis will feature alongside him. I think we'll play Fab Hendo and Naby for the Milan game.Up front is relatively easy selection if Firmino isn't available. Even if he is permitted to play, I think Jota will get the nod.