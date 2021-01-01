Come to collect Norwich ticket, ticket office isn't open. received 3 different answers to when it would be open. Fucking shambles of a club
I have one remaining ticket that I hope has arrived from the person I bought it from today, else I guess I have a trip to the Norwich ticket office to attempt to get a duplicate with their details.
I ended up buying six singles in five transactions when it looked like they were sold out but odd tickets kept popping up. Five of the six turned up Saturday morning in four special delivery envelopes. The fifth turned up this morning in another special delivery envelope. God knows how much the clubs late organisation of the sales has cost them there.
People buying the kids tickets for £1 with no intention of showing up just for the credit should be ashamed. Opportunity for a first away day for many been taken away by pure greed and selfishness.
