Norwich away (League Cup) selling details

Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:40:16 am »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 11:26:18 am
I'm logged in , go for tickets , i log in again, keeps telling me to log in after i log in again, anyone else have this problem ?

Its a broke link.

If the game isnt showing underneath the bit telling you to log in you mustnt qualify. The game only shows if you are logged in as someone who qualifies
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:43:49 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 11:40:16 am
Its a broke link.

If the game isnt showing underneath the bit telling you to log in you mustnt qualify. The game only shows if you are logged in as someone who qualifies
Yeah so if you usually login yourself and change the name to a friend who qualifies so the tickets arrive at yours, you can't do this anymore as I found out Friday.
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:44:17 am »
When I logged in the wait was 39 minutes but moved quickly and was in and done in ten minutes.  If it asks you to keep logging in I think it means you do not qualify.  Happened me for Chelsea.
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:44:41 am »
For people who can see is there only a few left?
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:50:04 am »
Sadly i qualify just not letting me in to buy the ticket despite being logged on to my membership. 
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:55:42 am »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 11:50:04 am
Sadly i qualify just not letting me in to buy the ticket despite being logged on to my membership. 

You definitely have 4 aways not including Villa?
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 12:04:14 pm »
Yep.
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 12:09:24 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 12:04:14 pm
Yep.

Thats shit then mate, will probably show for you at 1pm when it drops.

Website algorithms must be fucked
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 12:13:56 pm »
Had same problem for Milan, but somehow got through at one point. Ticket office fume has an odd nostalgia after covid.
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 12:34:53 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 11:50:04 am
Sadly i qualify just not letting me in to buy the ticket despite being logged on to my membership.

Same thing happened to my mate for the first Leeds sale. He is on 16, and it was a sale for 14

Took a few hours for it to show up
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 12:38:58 pm »
Hopefully it's mainly the ones who were only buying for the credit that can't see it
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:37:31 pm »
Anyone who qualifies able to update on how this is selling?
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 02:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on Yesterday at 02:37:31 pm
Anyone who qualifies able to update on how this is selling?

Over 550 left. Will definitely drop to 2, possibly sell out on 1
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 02:57:11 pm »
fuck
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 02:47:46 pm
Over 550 left. Will definitely drop to 2, possibly sell out on 1
Cheers.

Fingers crossed it drops to 1 then.
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 03:07:39 pm »
There can hardly be any on 2. Leicester and Southampton are similar allocations, then MK.
But there will be about 3k people on 1 credit
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 03:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 03:07:39 pm
There can hardly be any on 2. Leicester and Southampton are similar allocations, then MK.
But there will be about 3k people on 1 credit

And most will buy a kid ticket and not go
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 03:19:47 pm »
Generally thought this would struggle and reach all members  how tickets have been, must been the low prices/people buying for the credit maybe.
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 03:20:59 pm »
And here's me booking the wife and kid into a holiday camp in Norfolk thinking I would definitely get one....:(
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 03:39:55 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 03:20:59 pm
And here's me booking the wife and kid into a holiday camp in Norfolk thinking I would definitely get one....:(

There will be plenty of spares for your kid :)
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 03:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Yesterday at 03:39:55 pm
There will be plenty of spares for your kid :)

Haha yeah.
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 05:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 02:47:46 pm
Over 550 left. Will definitely drop to 2, possibly sell out on 1
fucking hell
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 05:36:34 pm »
Will there be some returns added too?
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 06:09:43 pm »
Hopefully all those buying tickets turn up, if so fair enough, but if not its really shit for the team let alone those of us who want a ticket because we want to go and support the team
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 06:11:38 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 06:09:43 pm
Hopefully all those buying tickets turn up, if so fair enough, but if not its really shit for the team let alone those of us who want a ticket because we want to go and support the team
it's sold better than the league away so you know that answer to this
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 06:17:55 pm »
Don't know how spares will work either, there's no time to send them on.
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 07:59:53 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 06:11:38 pm
it's sold better than the league away so you know that answer to this

Not really, about 3k qualify so far. Sold 2.1k
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 11:14:36 pm »
Nothing about it dropping to 2 and 1 yet, could've done with collecting on Wednesday, although I'm not so sure about getting a ticket now
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #68 on: Today at 12:28:26 am »
Around 500 odd left. It might not even drop to all seasies let alone all members, which is not surprising under the circumstances.
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #69 on: Today at 12:32:48 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:28:26 am
Around 500 odd left. It might not even drop to all seasies let alone all members, which is not surprising under the circumstances.
3k with MK Dons I doubt it
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #70 on: Today at 10:32:05 am »
Long time lurker, first time poster.

Dropping down to 2 games at 1:00pm
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #71 on: Today at 10:37:06 am »
1 at 8:15, tomorrow why not 3pm this afternoon? Fucking waste
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #72 on: Today at 11:42:29 am »
Lots of empty seats methinks
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #73 on: Today at 11:44:10 am »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Today at 11:42:29 am
Lots of empty seats methinks
would really be a shame, people on here on 1 who want to go
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #74 on: Today at 11:44:53 am »
Why are they non-transferable - are they NFC?
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #75 on: Today at 11:54:16 am »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 11:44:53 am
Why are they non-transferable - are they NFC?
paper tickets, they are "non-trasnferable" but can obviously be passed about
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #76 on: Today at 11:55:34 am »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 11:44:53 am
Why are they non-transferable - are they NFC?

Norwich is paper tickets.
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #77 on: Today at 12:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 11:44:53 am
Why are they non-transferable - are they NFC?

They always say that in the away ticket selling details, it usually says it on the ticket itself as well.
