I'm logged in , go for tickets , i log in again, keeps telling me to log in after i log in again, anyone else have this problem ?
Its a broke link.If the game isnt showing underneath the bit telling you to log in you mustnt qualify. The game only shows if you are logged in as someone who qualifies
Sadly i qualify just not letting me in to buy the ticket despite being logged on to my membership.
Yep.
Anyone who qualifies able to update on how this is selling?
Over 550 left. Will definitely drop to 2, possibly sell out on 1
There can hardly be any on 2. Leicester and Southampton are similar allocations, then MK.But there will be about 3k people on 1 credit
And here's me booking the wife and kid into a holiday camp in Norfolk thinking I would definitely get one....
There will be plenty of spares for your kid
Hopefully all those buying tickets turn up, if so fair enough, but if not its really shit for the team let alone those of us who want a ticket because we want to go and support the team
it's sold better than the league away so you know that answer to this
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Around 500 odd left. It might not even drop to all seasies let alone all members, which is not surprising under the circumstances.
Lots of empty seats methinks
Why are they non-transferable - are they NFC?
