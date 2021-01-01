I'm logged in , go for tickets , i log in again, keeps telling me to log in after i log in again, anyone else have this problem ?
Its a broke link.If the game isnt showing underneath the bit telling you to log in you mustnt qualify. The game only shows if you are logged in as someone who qualifies
Sadly i qualify just not letting me in to buy the ticket despite being logged on to my membership.
Yep.
Sadly i qualify just not letting me in to buy the ticket despite being logged on to my membership.
Anyone who qualifies able to update on how this is selling?
Over 550 left. Will definitely drop to 2, possibly sell out on 1
There can hardly be any on 2. Leicester and Southampton are similar allocations, then MK.But there will be about 3k people on 1 credit
And here's me booking the wife and kid into a holiday camp in Norfolk thinking I would definitely get one....
There will be plenty of spares for your kid
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.85]