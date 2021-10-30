« previous next »
Author Topic: What We Do In The Shadows  (Read 2417 times)

Offline Original

Re: What We Do In The Shadows
« Reply #40 on: October 30, 2021, 05:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September  8, 2021, 09:16:16 pm
I didn't know that was Mark Hamill in that episode. Same with Doug Jones playing Baron/Barren Afanas.

You didn't know it was Mark Hamill? 🤔
Offline Hazell

Re: What We Do In The Shadows
« Reply #41 on: October 30, 2021, 06:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Original on October 30, 2021, 05:28:54 pm
You didn't know it was Mark Hamill? 🤔

Nope. Was it that obvious?
Offline ToneLa

Re: What We Do In The Shadows
« Reply #42 on: October 30, 2021, 07:28:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 30, 2021, 02:20:39 pm
I meant series 3 starts Tuesday mate, the first two have been on the iplayer for a while.

Can see them airing the new episode Tuesday then the lot of it will be on Iplayer after it.

Ah cool!

Soz well out the looop. Downloaded these like a month ago and as you'd expect just rammed them in. Such a good time

Plus going "THIS FUCKING GUY!" is addictive
Offline Hazell

Re: What We Do In The Shadows
« Reply #43 on: October 30, 2021, 09:27:54 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on October 30, 2021, 07:28:44 pm
Plus going "THIS FUCKING GUY!" is addictive

:D

I use that when people are pissing me off. So pretty much all the time.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: What We Do In The Shadows
« Reply #44 on: October 31, 2021, 09:50:49 am »
Quote from: blert596 on October 30, 2021, 02:29:20 pm


Criminal underuse of Colin as well. He needs to seen amongst humans as his main characteristic is irrelevant around the vamps.

.

We need to see more of 'The Dilbert looking guy'.
Offline bradders1011

Re: What We Do In The Shadows
« Reply #45 on: November 1, 2021, 12:03:13 am »
Spoiler
Baby Colin Robinson is horrifying
[close]
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: What We Do In The Shadows
« Reply #46 on: November 1, 2021, 12:39:25 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November  1, 2021, 12:03:13 am
Spoiler
Baby Colin Robinson is horrifying
[close]

Superb finale wasn't it  ;D
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: What We Do In The Shadows
« Reply #47 on: November 1, 2021, 05:24:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November  1, 2021, 12:39:25 pm
Superb finale wasn't it  ;D

But did the owl make an appearance?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: What We Do In The Shadows
« Reply #48 on: November 4, 2021, 05:19:19 pm »
Nadia has been brilliant this season. Very funny.
Offline bradders1011

Re: What We Do In The Shadows
« Reply #49 on: July 21, 2022, 11:16:53 pm »
Series 4 started in the US last week - very good opening episode.

Spoiler
Baby Colin Robinson is still horrifying.
[close]
Offline ToneLa

Re: What We Do In The Shadows
« Reply #50 on: July 22, 2022, 08:13:25 am »
up to episode 3 in the new series

it's brilliant

not enough "This FUCK-ING guy!" yet tho
Offline bradders1011

Re: What We Do In The Shadows
« Reply #51 on: July 28, 2022, 10:11:24 pm »
Have you ever seen Rent?

From you, not a penny.
Offline Hazell

Re: What We Do In The Shadows
« Reply #52 on: July 28, 2022, 10:23:11 pm »
I'm waiting till this drops on iPlayer and I've only seen some clips online but

Spoiler
Small Child Colin Robinson looks awesome. Can't wait for this.
[close]
Offline bradders1011

Re: What We Do In The Shadows
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:22:10 pm »
If this introduces the word 'gobshite' to America I'll be very pleased.
Online BER

Re: What We Do In The Shadows
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:35:07 am »
Loving the execution of where they're going with Nandor and Guillermo this season.
