Was going to say that it looks like it was Photoshopped in the initial image. My personal experience from painting murals is that they mostly never translate to a wall the way you want them to. Sometimes they can do, though.
Ha ha yeah. Lad at work told me about it and I sent the link without looking too close, didn't realise it was the mock up version before the work actually started that I was seeing, did think it was very lifelike though.
The bolts should have stayed as the mock up though
I'm assuming this is just a mock-up? I doubt they'd be allowed to paint over peoples window frames like the line coming out of his mouth has done.
Its on the side of the Sandon, so I doubt they are arsed what happens with the windows to be honest, so long as they sell more ale to people going to have a look.