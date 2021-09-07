« previous next »
Topic: Gerrard Mural

rob1966

Gerrard Mural
September 7, 2021, 03:18:28 pm
Just got told about this, next road up from the Sandon

royhendo

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #1 on: September 7, 2021, 03:19:07 pm
Thought this was a new Basque youth signing.
John C

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #2 on: September 7, 2021, 10:33:25 pm
That looks stunning :)
disgraced cake

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #3 on: September 7, 2021, 10:58:42 pm
Quote from: royhendo on September  7, 2021, 03:19:07 pm
Thought this was a new Basque youth signing.

 :lmao
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #4 on: September 7, 2021, 11:00:19 pm
Quote from: royhendo on September  7, 2021, 03:19:07 pm
Thought this was a new Basque youth signing.

 ;D

You Basket!
4pool

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #5 on: September 7, 2021, 11:06:39 pm
The Warrior classic kit shirt.....😁
missis sumner

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #6 on: September 7, 2021, 11:28:57 pm
Quote from: royhendo on September  7, 2021, 03:19:07 pm
Thought this was a new Basque youth signing.

So did I...
On Axis

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #7 on: September 7, 2021, 11:41:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September  7, 2021, 03:18:28 pm
Just got told about this, next road up from the Sandon


Is this his goal celebration against Everton in 13-14?
cissesbeard

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #8 on: September 7, 2021, 11:49:47 pm
Love it
Son of Spion＊

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #9 on: September 7, 2021, 11:51:00 pm
That's really well done.  8)
RedG13

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:35:28 am
That is really well done
Bobinhood

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:36:22 am
Wow!
rafathegaffa83

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:41:45 am
Quote from: royhendo on September  7, 2021, 03:19:07 pm
Thought this was a new Basque youth signing.

:lmao
bornandbRED

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:47:37 am
Looks great - very good portrait. Only slight criticism is the kit/season its associated with but oh well.
rossipersempre

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:02:10 am
Artistic licence needed to replace the Warrior logo with the Liverbird crest, flipped from the other side.
kj999

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:12:45 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 02:47:37 am
Looks great - very good portrait. Only slight criticism is the kit/season its associated with but oh well.

It was a hell of a ride, that season. I know we didn't get it over the line, but it will live long in the memory. I don't have a problem with it.
Kashinoda

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:33:38 am
Don't really like the lightning bolts, detracts from an otherwise great mural.
chromed

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:23:13 am
Wow that looks incredible
67CherryRed

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:27:04 am
Quote from: rob1966 on September  7, 2021, 03:18:28 pm
Just got told about this, next road up from the Sandon


I'm assuming this is just a mock-up? I doubt they'd be allowed to paint over peoples window frames like the line coming out of his mouth has done.
AndyMuller

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:22:45 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 06:33:38 am
Don't really like the lightning bolts, detracts from an otherwise great mural.

Agreed.
Craig 🤔

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:03:02 am
Yeah looks like a mock up to me.
BoRed

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:41:19 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 07:27:04 am
I'm assuming this is just a mock-up? I doubt they'd be allowed to paint over peoples window frames like the line coming out of his mouth has done.

Yeah, that image is a mock-up, you can see the real thing here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTkGpvrgBUo/
Craig 🤔

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:58:26 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 06:41:19 pm
Yeah, that image is a mock-up, you can see the real thing here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTkGpvrgBUo/

Id have to see it from another angle but his head looks tiny compared to his arm  ;D
Kashinoda

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #23 on: Today at 04:28:02 am
Quote from: rob1966 on September  7, 2021, 03:18:28 pm
Just got told about this, next road up from the Sandon



 :butt

Macphisto80

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #24 on: Today at 11:25:42 am
Was going to say that it looks like it was Photoshopped in the initial image. My personal experience from painting murals is that they mostly never translate to a wall the way you want them to. Sometimes they can do, though.
Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #25 on: Today at 11:34:15 am
Typical it had to be from a season ending in THAT moment  :'(
Macphisto80

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #26 on: Today at 11:39:58 am
It's not too bad. The artist just botched those lightening bolts. Get rid of the ones at the top of his head and that would correct the orientation of the rest. Less is more, but they/he/she has gone overboard with them.
Kashinoda

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #27 on: Today at 11:52:15 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 11:39:58 am
It's not too bad. The artist just botched those lightening bolts. Get rid of the ones at the top of his head and that would correct the orientation of the rest. Less is more, but they/he/she has gone overboard with them.

He looks like a throwaway NPC character.
stewy17

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #28 on: Today at 11:55:03 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 11:39:58 am
It's not too bad. The artist just botched those lightening bolts. Get rid of the ones at the top of his head and that would correct the orientation of the rest. Less is more, but they/he/she has gone overboard with them.

That photo was still a work in progress. Finished mural is here: https://twitter.com/JenboLFC/status/1435908476492976128/photo/1
redgriffin73

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #29 on: Today at 11:59:56 am
Yeah it's good but would be better without the lightning bolts, or fewer of them at least, especially the weird one straight out the top of his head.
Macphisto80

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #30 on: Today at 12:03:19 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:55:03 am
That photo was still a work in progress. Finished mural is here: https://twitter.com/JenboLFC/status/1435908476492976128/photo/1
That one bolt going straight up from his head would be driving my OCD nuts if I'd done it. It's decent, but still...gone mad with the bolts a bit.
rob1966

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #31 on: Today at 01:10:05 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 11:25:42 am
Was going to say that it looks like it was Photoshopped in the initial image. My personal experience from painting murals is that they mostly never translate to a wall the way you want them to. Sometimes they can do, though.

Ha ha yeah. Lad at work told me about it and I sent the link without looking too close, didn't realise it was the mock up version before the work actually started that I was seeing, did think it was very lifelike though.

The bolts should have stayed as the mock up though

Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 07:27:04 am
I'm assuming this is just a mock-up? I doubt they'd be allowed to paint over peoples window frames like the line coming out of his mouth has done.

Its on the side of the Sandon, so I doubt they are arsed what happens with the windows to be honest, so long as they sell more ale to people going to have a look.
Crimson_Tank

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #32 on: Today at 01:25:28 pm
Excellent Mural. Shocking that there are those that do not like the lightening bolts.
rob1966

Re: Gerrard Mural
Reply #33 on: Today at 01:32:22 pm
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on Today at 01:25:28 pm
Excellent Mural. Shocking that there are those that do not like the lightening bolts.

They should be struck from RAWK
