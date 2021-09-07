« previous next »
Author Topic: Gerrard Mural  (Read 1712 times)

Gerrard Mural
« on: September 7, 2021, 03:18:28 pm »
Just got told about this, next road up from the Sandon

Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #1 on: September 7, 2021, 03:19:07 pm »
Thought this was a new Basque youth signing.
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #2 on: September 7, 2021, 10:33:25 pm »
That looks stunning :)
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #3 on: September 7, 2021, 10:58:42 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on September  7, 2021, 03:19:07 pm
Thought this was a new Basque youth signing.

 :lmao
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #4 on: September 7, 2021, 11:00:19 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on September  7, 2021, 03:19:07 pm
Thought this was a new Basque youth signing.

 ;D

You Basket!
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #5 on: September 7, 2021, 11:06:39 pm »
The Warrior classic kit shirt.....😁
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #6 on: September 7, 2021, 11:28:57 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on September  7, 2021, 03:19:07 pm
Thought this was a new Basque youth signing.

So did I...
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #7 on: September 7, 2021, 11:41:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  7, 2021, 03:18:28 pm
Just got told about this, next road up from the Sandon


Is this his goal celebration against Everton in 13-14?
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #8 on: September 7, 2021, 11:49:47 pm »
Love it
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #9 on: September 7, 2021, 11:51:00 pm »
That's really well done.  8)
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:35:28 am »
That is really well done
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:36:22 am »
Wow!
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:41:45 am »
Quote from: royhendo on September  7, 2021, 03:19:07 pm
Thought this was a new Basque youth signing.

:lmao
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:47:37 am »
Looks great - very good portrait. Only slight criticism is the kit/season its associated with but oh well.
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:02:10 am »
Artistic licence needed to replace the Warrior logo with the Liverbird crest, flipped from the other side.
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:12:45 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 02:47:37 am
Looks great - very good portrait. Only slight criticism is the kit/season its associated with but oh well.

It was a hell of a ride, that season. I know we didn't get it over the line, but it will live long in the memory. I don't have a problem with it.
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:33:38 am »
Don't really like the lightning bolts, detracts from an otherwise great mural.
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:23:13 am »
Wow that looks incredible
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:27:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  7, 2021, 03:18:28 pm
Just got told about this, next road up from the Sandon


I'm assuming this is just a mock-up? I doubt they'd be allowed to paint over peoples window frames like the line coming out of his mouth has done.
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:22:45 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 06:33:38 am
Don't really like the lightning bolts, detracts from an otherwise great mural.

Agreed.
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:03:02 am »
Yeah looks like a mock up to me.
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:41:19 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 07:27:04 am
I'm assuming this is just a mock-up? I doubt they'd be allowed to paint over peoples window frames like the line coming out of his mouth has done.

Yeah, that image is a mock-up, you can see the real thing here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTkGpvrgBUo/
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:58:26 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 06:41:19 pm
Yeah, that image is a mock-up, you can see the real thing here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTkGpvrgBUo/

Id have to see it from another angle but his head looks tiny compared to his arm  ;D
Re: Gerrard Mural
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:28:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  7, 2021, 03:18:28 pm
Just got told about this, next road up from the Sandon



 :butt

