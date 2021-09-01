Thought this was a new Basque youth signing.
Just got told about this, next road up from the Sandon
Thought this was a new Basque youth signing.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Looks great - very good portrait. Only slight criticism is the kit/season its associated with
but oh well.
Don't really like the lightning bolts, detracts from an otherwise great mural.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.93]