September 11: 20 Years On
September 11 2001: The Personal and the Political

In 2002 I edited a book entitled Beyond September 11: An Anthology of Dissent. The book challenged the legitimacy of the bombing of Afghanistan and the eventual military invasion of Iraq. Eventually I wrote about the occupation of Iraq, Guantanamo Bay, Abu Ghraib, and so on. But my personal story starts in Venice, the day before Manhattans twin towers were brought down.

It was a beautiful late summers day as we struggled with heavy bags across the crowded Ponte degli Scalzi. Still more stone steps took us inside Santa Lucias booking hall and a one-way ticket to Verona. Our time on San Giorgio had been memorable. Discussion, comradeship and striking views across the busy Canale della Giudecca to San Marco. The sunsets were stunning.

Venice is a remarkable city: the Jewish ghetto, the historic working class Giudecca, Castellos back streets and bars, the islands and the rock and roll of the vaporetti  the water buses. As we relaxed into the brief train journey to Verona we had no notion that within 24 hours our lives  personal and political  would be turned upside down.

We arrived on a warm, sun-lit evening. It was September 10 2001.

We ate in the Piazza dei Signori, wandering back to the hotel through the narrow, marble-paved streets. The next morning, we awoke to a hot day and decided to walk the city, from the castle walls along the river to Juliets balcony. Hot and needing a rest we set off for the hotel.

Visiting the Roman Arena was an afterthought. As we approached an ambulance was leaving. A woman had fallen inside the arena; hardly surprising, given its high, smooth steps. We climbed to the top. A magnificent view. Down safely we wandered through high-walled passages, their worn, stone floor a legacy of two thousand years and millions of feet.

A fraction of a second  thats all it took. Laughing and messing about  then I was down, my left leg trapped under my body. The deep, sickly pain of serious damage. Lying there motionless, people stepped over me. It seemed like an age. Mountaineer, hill-walker, rock-climber  brought to earth by a makeshift disability ramp.

Hours later and a trolley ride through Verona Hospitals labyrinthine underground corridors; coming up for air in an orthopaedic department. The consultant examined my useless leg. Indifferent, aloof he was distracted.

You have no ligament trouble. But the plane it crashes into two towers at the World Trade Centre. And at the Pentagon.  I thought, This guys nuts. Both towers and a building in a different city.

Possibly 10,000 dead. The towers, they collapse. The Pentagon is on fire. Then, matter-of-fact, he told me to rest my leg. Most probably it was a ruptured muscle.

That was me. A return trip through the bowels of the hospital and released into the warm night. I know exactly what I was doing when the second plane hit the World Trade Centre. I was flat on my back in Veronas ancient arena.

Trying to make sense  emotional, physical, political  of September 11, I return to that painful night in a Verona hotel room. Aghast, we watched CNNs transmission from downtown Manhattan. Fire-fighters and rescuers racing into the disaster zone passing dust-covered, ghost-like workers coming from the opposite direction  running or staggering for their lives.

Cameras focused on workers trapped in offices high above the flames, some throwing themselves from windows to avoid choking or burning to death. Later they came to be known as the jumpers. Even then, in the immediate aftermath, it felt like irresistible voyeurism.

As the towers collapsed, clouds of grey, toxic dust engulfed all and everything in their path. Then came the first reports of agonised telephone calls: final goodbyes to loved ones. Reminding us of rescue workers recounting disaster scenes where all they could hear from the debris was the persistent ringing of mobile phones.

The total destruction of one of the worlds largest building complexes and the deaths of over three thousand civilian workers. It raised a terrifying question: where next?

Through those early moments I was shocked. Shocked by the callous ferocity of the attacks, the randomness of death and suffering, the capacity and ability of the hijackers to puncture the US security network at so many levels, the casual ease with which they had lived in the US, preparing their complex, devastating project.

Individually, collectively, they made mockery of the worlds most advanced and expensive intelligence services. Their crimes against humanity were derived in a reasoned hatred, a distorted fundamentalism transforming belief, intellect and compassion into a mutant, predatory, final solution politics.

Yet to portray these men as psychopathic killers, whose blood-lust emanated from individual or cultural pathology, diminishes the historical, political and economic contexts which feed and nurture uncompromising moral certainty.

Terrifying acts are not conceived in a political vacuum. They are derived and develop within the manipulation of personal and cultural identity. They are reinforced through words that slip easily from the tongue, make headlines and capture  then imprison  the imagination.

Words that demonise, vilify and condemn: deliver us from evil; the massacre of the innocents; wicked beyond humanity; savages not humans; barbarism versus civilisation.

In such accounts, tabloid journalisms stock-in-trade, so depraved are the perpetrators, so far are they outside our world, they are beyond redemption. They are the other, not only outsiders and outlaws, but a sub-species.

It is a dangerous construction that leads directly to abandoning the rule of law, rewriting the rules of engagement and the introduction of special powers. For, if the enemy is beneath contempt, the war against it can be unconditional.

In demonising perpetrators, in portraying humans as monsters, a climate is created and sustained in which history, politics and culture are wilfully ignored. Understanding and knowledge are sacrificed to an all-consuming desire to take revenge.

As relatives went to Manhattan in search of the missing, the scenes were like those faded, grainy photographs of women and children, wrapped in shawls at pitheads quietly awaiting news of their menfolk trapped underground. Near to Ground Zero, they held treasured photographs, pasted descriptions on walls, on hoardings and make-shift notice boards; dignified shrines to lost lives.

How easy it is to appropriate the spirit of grief, the heartfelt expressions of sympathy and public displays of empathy. When George W Bush finally made his overdue appearance in New York, he promoted a mood of vengeance masquerading as the pursuit of justice.

Behind closed doors Bush, and the hawks he inherited from his father, were already planning their war. They were US insularity personified; a simplistic mind-set that reduced complex political-economic and socio-cultural dynamics to the ranch barbeque conversation of good folks and bad folks.

And so, a US President elected in controversial circumstances who, when asked, could not name the President of Pakistan, was catapulted feet first into a world political crisis.

Shocked but not surprised. That was my initial reaction. Shocked by the outcome of those terrible and terrifying missions, by the repeated failures of international surveillance and security systems and by the warping of deeply held religious convictions to represent suicide and murder as holy war.

Shocked but not surprised. For the US secures its military-industrial power, its command of resources, its Coca Cola - McNasty's culture, with an unqualified certainty that its white, anglo-saxon, Protestant ideologies and lifestyles are right and righteous.

Through this combination of moral and cultural certainty all states who give freely of their resources, open their borders, welcome exploitative terms of investment and buy into the American Dream are friends. The rest are foes. Neo-conservatism and neo-colonialism hand in hand.

On September 12 the taxi collected us from our Verona hotel en route to our cheap, no frills flight home. Little did I know that I had severed my quadriceps tendon, the blood from the ruptured muscles swelling my thigh.

In the weeks after surgery I suffered blood clots to both lungs. Rushed into Intensive Care, I faced my own mortality. Bush and Blair, meanwhile, faced the mortality of others as they prepared to bomb Afghanistan.

That moment, so close to death, dramatically contrasted with the sure death, mutilation and displacement inflicted on a country already in ruins. Blood clots, no more than a simple twist of fate, set against the purposeful, planned and ruthless execution of death and destruction, reported by allied spin-masters as collateral damage or casualties of war.

Some irony that the very state providing the means to save my life, simultaneously provided the means to destroy others. And it did so in our names.
Re: September 11: 20 Years On
That must have been a confusing and bewildering day! Thanks for that Phil.

I was also shocked but not surprised. I'm still shocked now by the events of September 11. A hinge day indeed. I offer the following comments with respect.

I was not surprised, but only because the shock was so overwhelming that the question of surprise didn't come into it. The first time I realised that some people weren't surprised was probably the following day when I opened my Guardian to read Seumas Milne's column. He seemed supremely unsurprised by the atrocities and was already fully equipped to explain them. Obviously he didn't approve of mass murder but he thought the United States had it coming. I forget the exact term he used. They were 'reaping the whirlwind' I think. Or perhaps 'the chickens were coming home to roost'. Some such. Anyway the basic idea was that the attack on New York and DC was payback for what the Americans had done to the world and that the men who'd captured the airplanes and driven them and their human cargo into massively populated urban centres were 'anti-imperialists'. 

That made me shocked again. It still does. (What an incredible moment when this fella, years later, became so powerful in the Labour party!)

I was also not surprised because I was a bit ignorant. I knew a little bit about Osama bin Laden and the previous attack on the World Trade Centre. I had heard of Al-Qaida and I knew about the Taliban's reign of terror in Afghanistan, but what I knew was a piffling amount really. I also knew about the 'Satanic Verses' affair (including murders and attempted murders) and the Islamist terror attack on tourists at Luxor (to which I'd just been). But my overwhelming feeling that day was definitely shock and an instinctive sense that this was radical evil at work. I still think that.

Your main point is unarguable. One cannot hope to understand what happened on 9/11 without looking at the wider context. That must be a truism for any political atrocity. This wasn't just a bunch of sadists in various airplanes. They believed in something and that belief was surely structured by geo-politics, ideology and - although you don't mention it - religion. I have absolutely no problem with the desire to explain events like this. At the risk of committing Godwin's Law it would be impossible to explain the rise of Nazism in Germany without looking at the German army defeat in 1918, the Treaty of Versailles and the hyper-inflation of the 1920s. Though, I'm sure you'd also agree with me, that it would be similarly impossible to explain the rise without looking at Adolf Hitler's personal beliefs - especially his intense commitment anti-Semitism. One couldn't, for example, reduce the rise of Hitler to British, French and American mistakes at Versailles, or the depression caused by the Wall street crash - or even Neville Chamberlain's disastrous policy of appeasement. In other words the blame for the Nazis doesn't rest on the failings of the West. Nazism had an independent dynamic of its own.

The same is true of the Islamist attack on 9/11. Seamus Milne was not "surprised" by the attack because he could see why American policy had provoked it. He wasn't interested or concerned with what had been happening in the Islamic world that might explain the attack.
 
I think there's a quite a lot of that going on in your short article too. I'm a little surprised! 

"...Yet to portray these men as psychopathic killers, whose blood-lust emanated from individual or cultural pathology, diminishes the historical, political and economic contexts which feed and nurture uncompromising moral certainty."

I don't know enough about Mohammed Atta to say whether he was a psychopath. I suspect none of us do. I can think of a lot worse things to say about him, mind. I also don't know whether he nurtured 'blood lust', though I'd have thought it likely. But 'cultural pathology' is a curious phrase. I'm not completely sure what it means. If it's a code word for 'race' or 'racial instinct' or 'ethnicity' then I obviously agree with you. If it's a code word for 'religion' (specifically 'Islam') then I don't. To try and explain Mohammed Atta and his fellow suicide-murderers, all of them extremely devout men, without recourse to their religious beliefs (or indeed without recourse to the movement of complex and indigenous forces within the Muslim world, especially since 1979) is surely to miss a major part of the the "context" you rightly warn us to consider.

You say that:

"Their crimes against humanity were derived in a reasoned hatred, a distorted fundamentalism transforming belief, intellect and compassion into a mutant, predatory, final solution politics."

I've got to say my jaw dropped a bit at that. If you take away from the sentence the words I've underlined then I could agree with you. But with the underlined words included the effect is very strange indeed. It sounds like they were good lads who went a bit wrong and ended up - admittedly - producing a blood bath. But was their hatred "reasoned"? Was their fundamentalism "distorted"?  Did they have "compassion"? And what was "mutant" about the result over and above its horror? And how do you know these things? When I read it Phil, I thought 'I know this voice. It's Seumas Milne again'. And I have to say the impression was confirmed when you started to load 'US military and industrial power', 'McNastys' and 'Coca Cola' onto the scales. The effect is bizarre: Islamist suicide-murderers, stripped of their own identity and rendered into good old anti-American imperialists, armed with authentic insights into global inequality and the depredations of Uncle Sam, who'd unfortunately allowed their enthusiasms to carry them away. Their reasoned hatred had become distorted and their compassion had mutated into a Final Solution politics.

The problem with this argument is that it doesn't attend to what AQ communiques later said the attack (and others they perpetrated such as in Bali and Madrid). These talked about restoring the Islamic Caliphate, about the need to eliminate global Jewish power (including Israel obviously), about the West's liberation of East Timor from a Muslim regime in Indonesia (a cause once dear to the Western Left's heart, and rightly so), about their hatred of Western secularism and decadence (ie 'feminism', gay rights', 'multiculturalism'), and about the - yes - 'clash of civilisations'. In other words what the suicide-murderers hated about the West was precisely what many of us like about it.

Finally:

"In such accounts, tabloid journalisms stock-in-trade, so depraved are the perpetrators, so far are they outside our world, they are beyond redemption. They are the other, not only outsiders and outlaws, but a sub-species.."

I struggled with this Phil. Im not sure what youre saying. The perpetrators beyond redemption? In an uncontroversial sense that is surely true. Mohammed Atta and his fellow perpetrators are beyond redemption . because they committed suicide. In their own minds they were 'martyrs' and that was 'redemption' enough I suppose. But why should we bother to redeem them? 

Osama was probably beyond redemption too. It's possible I guess that he could have been caught bloodlessly, put on trial and asked for forgiveness. But I doubt it. As for depraved', yes these killers were surely depraved unless the word has lost all meaning. They were racist, merciless and depraved. So full of their own certainty that they could kill without conscience. If they'd had it within their power they would happily have detonated a nuclear arsenal in the United States (and elsewhere). Technical factors, not human considerations, limited what they could do. We've seen what their cousins have done to the Yazidis since. And tried to do to the Kurds.
 
As for George W Bush, yes, I can agree with some of what you wrote. Taking the piss out of Bush is easy sport after all. He was a little bit stupid, certainly ignorant of foreign affairs and, yes, probably a little bit late to turn up in New York City and stand at Ground Zero. But its also true he faced the biggest challenge of any American president since the 1945 (the Cuban Missile crisis aside maybe). That can't be waved away with a few well-aimed sallies.

He also said this about Islam on September 17th.

https://georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov/news/releases/2001/09/20010917-11.html.

That represents an attempt, however ham-fisted or half-hearted, to separate the suicide-murderers of 9/11 from the religion that they belonged to. It was the right thing to do and it had good consequences. There was no race war, or religious war, in America after 9/11, although some people tried to ignite one. In fact it reminded me of the Allies attempt to drive a wedge between the 'Nazis' and the Germans' - also ham-fisted and sometimes half-hearted. What the quote definitely does NOT represent is the opening shot of a 'clash of civilisations'. Osama Bin Laden believed fervently in that clash. We in the West did not.
Re: September 11: 20 Years On
Thought provoking reading there. Thank you both.
Re: September 11: 20 Years On
