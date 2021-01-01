unsurprised

mutant

That must have been a confusing and bewildering day! Thanks for that Phil.I was also shocked but not surprised. I'm still shocked now by the events of September 11. A hinge day indeed. I offer the following comments with respect.I was not surprised, but only because the shock was so overwhelming that the question of surprise didn't come into it. The first time I realised that some people weren't surprised was probably the following day when I opened my Guardian to read Seumas Milne's column. He seemed supremelyby the atrocities and was already fully equipped to explain them. Obviously he didn't approve of mass murder but he thought the United States had it coming. I forget the exact term he used. They were 'reaping the whirlwind' I think. Or perhaps 'the chickens were coming home to roost'. Some such. Anyway the basic idea was that the attack on New York and DC was payback for what the Americans had done to the world and that the men who'd captured the airplanes and driven them and their human cargo into massively populated urban centres were 'anti-imperialists'.That made me shocked again. It still does. (What an incredible moment when this fella, years later, became so powerful in the Labour party!)I was also not surprised because I was a bit ignorant. I knew a little bit about Osama bin Laden and the previous attack on the World Trade Centre. I had heard of Al-Qaida and I knew about the Taliban's reign of terror in Afghanistan, but what I knew was a piffling amount really. I also knew about the 'Satanic Verses' affair (including murders and attempted murders) and the Islamist terror attack on tourists at Luxor (to which I'd just been). But my overwhelming feeling that day was definitely shock and an instinctive sense that this was radical evil at work. I still think that.Your main point is unarguable. One cannot hope to understand what happened on 9/11 without looking at the wider context. That must be a truism for any political atrocity. This wasn't just a bunch of sadists in various airplanes. They believed in something and that belief was surely structured by geo-politics, ideology and - although you don't mention it - religion. I have absolutely no problem with the desire to explain events like this. At the risk of committing Godwin's Law it would be impossible to explain the rise of Nazism in Germany without looking at the German army defeat in 1918, the Treaty of Versailles and the hyper-inflation of the 1920s. Though, I'm sure you'd also agree with me, that it would be similarly impossible to explain the rise without looking at Adolf Hitler's personal beliefs - especially his intense commitment anti-Semitism. One couldn't, for example, reduce the rise of Hitler to British, French and American mistakes at Versailles, or the depression caused by the Wall street crash - or even Neville Chamberlain's disastrous policy of appeasement. In other words the blame for the Nazis doesn't rest on the failings of the West. Nazism had an independent dynamic of its own.The same is true of the Islamist attack on 9/11. Seamus Milne was not "surprised" by the attack because he could see why American policy had provoked it. He wasn't interested or concerned with what had been happening in the Islamic world that might explain the attack.I think there's a quite a lot of that going on in your short article too. I'm a little surprised!"...Yet to portray these men as psychopathic killers, whose blood-lust emanated from individual or cultural pathology, diminishes the historical, political and economic contexts which feed and nurture uncompromising moral certainty."I don't know enough about Mohammed Atta to say whether he was a psychopath. I suspect none of us do. I can think of a lot worse things to say about him, mind. I also don't know whether he nurtured 'blood lust', though I'd have thought it likely. But 'cultural pathology' is a curious phrase. I'm not completely sure what it means. If it's a code word for 'race' or 'racial instinct' or 'ethnicity' then I obviously agree with you. If it's a code word for 'religion' (specifically 'Islam') then I don't. To try and explain Mohammed Atta and his fellow suicide-murderers, all of them extremely devout men, without recourse to their religious beliefs (or indeed without recourse to the movement of complex and indigenous forces within the Muslim world, especially since 1979) is surely to miss a major part of the the "context" you rightly warn us to consider.You say that:"Their crimes against humanity were derived in ahatred, afundamentalism transforming belief, intellect andinto a, predatory, final solution politics."I've got to say my jaw dropped a bit at that. If you take away from the sentence the words I've underlined then I could agree with you. But with the underlined words included the effect is very strange indeed. It sounds like they were good lads who went a bit wrong and ended up - admittedly - producing a blood bath. But was their hatred "reasoned"? Was their fundamentalism "distorted"? Did they have "compassion"? And what was "mutant" about the result over and above its horror? And how do you know these things? When I read it Phil, I thought 'I know this voice. It's Seumas Milne again'. And I have to say the impression was confirmed when you started to load 'US military and industrial power', 'McNastys' and 'Coca Cola' onto the scales. The effect is bizarre: Islamist suicide-murderers, stripped of their own identity and rendered into good old anti-American imperialists, armed with authentic insights into global inequality and the depredations of Uncle Sam, who'd unfortunately allowed their enthusiasms to carry them away. Their reasoned hatred had become distorted and their compassion had mutated into a Final Solution politics.The problem with this argument is that it doesn't attend to what AQ communiques later said the attack (and others they perpetrated such as in Bali and Madrid). These talked about restoring the Islamic Caliphate, about the need to eliminate global Jewish power (including Israel obviously), about the West's liberation of East Timor from a Muslim regime in Indonesia (a cause once dear to the Western Left's heart, and rightly so), about their hatred of Western secularism and decadence (ie 'feminism', gay rights', 'multiculturalism'), and about the - yes - 'clash of civilisations'. In other words what the suicide-murderers hated about the West was precisely what many of us like about it.Finally:"In such accounts, tabloid journalisms stock-in-trade, so depraved are the perpetrators, so far are they outside our world, they are beyond redemption. They are the other, not only outsiders and outlaws, but a sub-species.. "I struggled with this Phil. Im not sure what youre saying. The perpetrators beyond redemption? In an uncontroversial sense that is surely true. Mohammed Atta and his fellow perpetrators are beyond redemption . because they committed suicide. In their own minds they were 'martyrs' and that was 'redemption' enough I suppose. But why should we bother to redeem them?Osama was probably beyond redemption too. It's possible I guess that he could have been caught bloodlessly, put on trial and asked for forgiveness. But I doubt it. As for depraved', yes these killers were surely depraved unless the word has lost all meaning. They were racist, merciless and depraved. So full of their own certainty that they could kill without conscience. If they'd had it within their power they would happily have detonated a nuclear arsenal in the United States (and elsewhere). Technical factors, not human considerations, limited what they could do. We've seen what their cousins have done to the Yazidis since. And tried to do to the Kurds.As for George W Bush, yes, I can agree with some of what you wrote. Taking the piss out of Bush is easy sport after all. He was a little bit stupid, certainly ignorant of foreign affairs and, yes, probably a little bit late to turn up in New York City and stand at Ground Zero. But its also true he faced the biggest challenge of any American president since the 1945 (the Cuban Missile crisis aside maybe). That can't be waved away with a few well-aimed sallies.He also said this about Islam on September 17th.That represents an attempt, however ham-fisted or half-hearted, to separate the suicide-murderers of 9/11 from the religion that they belonged to. It was the right thing to do and it had good consequences. There was no race war, or religious war, in America after 9/11, although some people tried to ignite one. In fact it reminded me of the Allies attempt to drive a wedge between the 'Nazis' and the Germans' - also ham-fisted and sometimes half-hearted. What the quote definitely does NOT represent is the opening shot of a 'clash of civilisations'. Osama Bin Laden believed fervently in that clash. We in the West did not.