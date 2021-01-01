My step son watches this American gaming Dick head for hours on end. I cant remember his real name but all I hear off the TV is loads of yelling and the worst kind of attention seeking crap. The guy is a massive multi millionaire and successful youtuber.



I dont hate him at all, its just frustrating what my 11 year old deems entertainment. Hard to hate such a somewhat inoffensive individual. My daughter likes TikTok and the DAmelio family. Its insane to me these people are multi multi millionaires who seem to have no real skills.



Still dont hate them though.



If I hate anyone on YouTube its ISIS.