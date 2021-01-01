« previous next »
Author Topic: Which YouTuber do you hate the most?  (Read 90 times)

Which YouTuber do you hate the most?
« on: Today at 09:19:35 pm »
Not a huge fan of negative threads* but shit me do some of these c*nts need mowing down with a flamethrower. I stand over my kids shoulders sometimes and just ask 'why are you watching this fucking dreadful shit?!'

The influence they have over kids too is horrendous. Why does watching a film about putting glitter on a balloon with all the fancy, daft editing make it look like it's something you'd like to do? Why?

I watch my 8 year old daughter in despair sometimes... prancing around chatting to herself in an American accent. She even does the question at the end of every sentence? Like I'm doing now? To you? But type written?

My 11 year old son has maybe ended his relationship with the army of utter wankers that he used to continually watch playing ps2 games. Maybe he's having a break i dunno. I'd stand there sometimes looking over his shoulder or after he's gone 'Dad! Dad! Dad!... watch this!!!and genuinely pity them all.

There's also the gang of pricks who frankly look too old for this kind of thing- doing stupid shit in their aircraft hangers - blowing stuff up and building stuff. We all have aircraft hangers right? It at least has an element of 'get off your screens and do some shit' about it, but it's all so aimless and desperately vacuous.


I'm now firmly camped in the 50 year old bracket so I just automatically feel as if I can moan and moan and moan about the yoof. Although maybe this isn't the case at all, as when I was an 11 year old watching 'Why Don't You? on the telly, I also wanted to throw them into the fire.


YouTuber I hate the most?: Preston



*my wife told me today that instead of automatically thinking of the negative... think about the positive. So I'm trying.
Re: Which YouTuber do you hate the most?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:40:56 pm »
My step son watches this American gaming Dick head for hours on end. I cant remember his real name but all I hear off the TV is loads of yelling and the worst kind of attention seeking crap. The guy is a massive multi millionaire and successful youtuber.

I dont hate him at all, its just frustrating what my 11 year old deems entertainment. Hard to hate such a somewhat inoffensive individual. My daughter likes TikTok and the DAmelio family. Its insane to me these people are multi multi millionaires who seem to have no real skills.

Still dont hate them though.

If I hate anyone on YouTube its ISIS.
Re: Which YouTuber do you hate the most?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:40:48 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:40:56 pm
Still dont hate them though.

This is a hate thread Andy, come on!



There was a chess competition recently during lockdown where various youtube gamer heads got invited to play chess. It seemed to split the chess fanbase a bit. One grandmaster decried it and he got laid into. If I was arsed I would have supported him.

They have one skill: And that is the ability to talk non stop. If you can fill your content with 'content' - you've got it made.
Re: Which YouTuber do you hate the most?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:50:14 pm »
I'm glad I'm too old to know any 🤷
