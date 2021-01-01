« previous next »
Author Topic: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years  (Read 2076 times)

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:39:53 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:43:16 am
I think it will be the other way round players most likely quit internationals.

Club football generates more money than internationals where as England cricket earn vast amounts compared to county teams.

Rugby/cricket are in the same boat footy is another level and clubs are king.

Like poster below says ESL may come in and then it ends this rubbish as players will be put on the spot then clubs = financially secure international = well paid but not to same level and if you play for a weaker nation it may influence your decision.

Im sure players arent as selfish as my views but it cant carry on like it does.

To be honest it amazes me that pretty much every footballer in the world, at least outwardly, seems to really value being part of the International setup, given that many, many fans couldn't care less. But then I guess they will have all had it drilled in to them since they were about 7 that it's the pinnacle of the game, and most will have been representing their countries from a similarly early age.

I do think we'll get to the point in the future though where a top player just says no thanks, and that might instigate some kind of movement/change.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:44:31 am »
Why not every two months? Imagine, six World Cups every year.

I know some people in FIFA will think that's a daft idea and there will be inevitable pressure to stage a new World Cup every month, but I think that would have to be looked at really closely before it went ahead.

I've just looked at it really closely. It's a great idea.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:30:28 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:44:31 am
Why not every two months? Imagine, six World Cups every year.

I know some people in FIFA will think that's a daft idea and there will be inevitable pressure to stage a new World Cup every month, but I think that would have to be looked at really closely before it went ahead.

I've just looked at it really closely. It's a great idea.

 ;D
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:35:04 am »
Should fuck off domestic football altogether and hold the World Cup every month.

3 weeks for the tournament and one week for the logistics of moving to a new venue.

Win win if you ask me
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:08:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:39:53 am
To be honest it amazes me that pretty much every footballer in the world, at least outwardly, seems to really value being part of the International setup, given that many, many fans couldn't care less. But then I guess they will have all had it drilled in to them since they were about 7 that it's the pinnacle of the game, and most will have been representing their countries from a similarly early age.

I do think we'll get to the point in the future though where a top player just says no thanks, and that might instigate some kind of movement/change.

If you had a World Cup or Euros every single year players would soon get tired of it.

It's because a World Cup is every 4 years that it's seen as the pinnacle and everything stops for a month.

Patriotism still a big thing as well, globally.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:45:43 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:34:51 am
I love the World Cup but the qualifiers are a load of shite. Teams like Andorra and San Marino are never going to get in, I don't need to watch them get pasted every few weeks.

FIFA wanting to host this every two years and give it to dodgy countries with no footballing history and a shady human rights record shouldn't surprise anyone. Football itself lost it's way a long time ago. Case in point, Man City, Chelsea and PSG.

Uefa really needs to take a leaf out of either their club competitions or the north american world cup qualifiers and make the lesser sides play some games before they get into the qualifiers proper.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:45:43 pm
Uefa really needs to take a leaf out of either their club competitions or the north american world cup qualifiers and make the lesser sides play some games before they get into the qualifiers proper.

I don't know. There was a crowd of 75,000 last night for Majorca v Elba.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:49:28 pm »
Why dont they have a different (World) Cup for the countries that dont qualify for the World Cup proper. Hold it two years later and the winner qualifies for the main WC. It wouldnt be as popular globally, but it would be popular in the countries participating.

A full WC every two years is overkill and just blatant money grabbing by the execs of FIFA. Maybe theyre not getting enough all expense paid trips at the moment.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18
