I think it will be the other way round players most likely quit internationals.



Club football generates more money than internationals where as England cricket earn vast amounts compared to county teams.



Rugby/cricket are in the same boat footy is another level and clubs are king.



Like poster below says ESL may come in and then it ends this rubbish as players will be put on the spot then clubs = financially secure international = well paid but not to same level and if you play for a weaker nation it may influence your decision.



Im sure players arent as selfish as my views but it cant carry on like it does.



To be honest it amazes me that pretty much every footballer in the world, at least outwardly, seems to really value being part of the International setup, given that many, many fans couldn't care less. But then I guess they will have all had it drilled in to them since they were about 7 that it's the pinnacle of the game, and most will have been representing their countries from a similarly early age.I do think we'll get to the point in the future though where a top player just says no thanks, and that might instigate some kind of movement/change.