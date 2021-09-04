« previous next »
Author Topic: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years  (Read 1802 times)

FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« on: September 4, 2021, 12:15:40 pm »
Uefa chief Ceferin has grave concerns over biennial World Cup plan
 
Fifa wants to stage tournament every two years
Ceferin criticises lack of consultation on proposal

Aleksander Ceferin, the president of Uefa, has grave concerns about Fifas plan to stage the World Cup every two years  and criticised the lack of consultation from footballs governing body.

Ceferins intervention exposes the significant hostility many in the European game feel towards Fifas attempts to ram through a biennial World Cup amid widespread opposition from national associations and clubs.

In a letter to Football Supporters Europe, Ceferin said the group had extremely valid and important concerns about the potential damage to the game. Uefa and its national associations have serious reservations and grave concerns surrounding reports of Fifas plans Ceferin told FSE executive director Ronan Evain, before promising that Uefa would, in regards to Fifa, closely scrutinize and hold to full account.

Allow me to assure you that Uefa stands with you and the fans on this important issue, Ceferin added. We must work together to defend the interests of the game and reinforce the position of fans as key stakeholders.

The idea of World Cup every two years, first proposed by Saudi Arabia in May, has been gaining momentum  with Fifa using former players, including Michael Owen and Yaya Toure, to offer their support while apparently conducting a feasibility study for the scheme. The proposal has the backing of Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who is close to the Saudis. On Friday, Arsène Wenger, the chief of global football development at Fifa, told LEquipe he hoped a decision on the proposal would be taken in December.

However, Ceferin expressed bemusement that the proposals would go through with so little scrutiny or debate. Considering the major impact this reform may have on the whole organisation of football there is widespread astonishment that Fifa appears to be launching a PR campaign to push its proposal whilst any such proposals havent been presented to confederations, national associations, leagues, clubs, players, coaches, clubs and all the football community, he said.

Earlier Evain had written to Ceferin to say that fans groups were against the idea of a World Cup every two years. If realized, the new schedule will have an adverse impact on the balance between local, domestic, continental, and international competitions, Evain said. This will likely undermine tournaments such as the Asian Cup, Africa Cup of Nations, Copa América, European Football Championship, Gold Cup, and Nations Cup, which hold just as much importance to match-going fans as the World Cup itself.

Evain said he was working with fan groups from the other five soccer confederations to contest the Fifa proposals. Most fans look forward to the World Cup precisely because it is a unique event that only occurs every four years, he added. They do not have an unlimited amount of time, money, or enthusiasm to expend on flights, accommodation, and tickets  or TV subscriptions.

There is no doubt that football is in desperate need of reform ... as things stand, the game is unequal, expensive to watch, and for the millions who do not have access to adequate grassroots facilities, difficult to play. But doubling the number of World Cups will not solve any of these problems. In fact, it will inevitably make them worse.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/03/uefa-chief-ceferin-has-grave-concerns-over-biennial-world-cup-plan
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #1 on: September 4, 2021, 12:40:47 pm »
More is not better

There is already too much football. 

Why would fifa want more?  Because every time theres a World Cup, they stuff their own pockets with millions and millions of pounds of dirty kick back money.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #2 on: September 4, 2021, 12:43:36 pm »
The irony of UEFA having concerns over more football  ???
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #3 on: September 4, 2021, 01:44:19 pm »
£££££

Only way this should work would be to bin off all qualifiers and have the World Cup and the Euros as the only time international football is played (except the odd warm-up friendly). Have tiers and some form of promotion/relegation so that the countries vary. But that'll never happen because £££££.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #4 on: September 4, 2021, 01:45:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  4, 2021, 12:40:47 pm
More is not better

There is already too much football. 

Why would fifa want more?  Because every time theres a World Cup, they stuff their own pockets with millions and millions of pounds of dirty kick back money.
UAE, then China, then Russia again, then why not go back to Qatar, there will be nothing dodgy about the selection process I'm sure.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #5 on: September 4, 2021, 03:00:54 pm »
Best idea ever.  :P

Just seed the top 32 Nations based on the previous World Cup. Play qualifiers for the other 32 spots.

Award:
UEFA -- 6 spots
Conmebol-- 6 spots
Concacaf-- 5 spots
Africa-- 5 spots
Asia-- 5 spots
Oceania-- 5 spots
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #6 on: September 4, 2021, 03:31:17 pm »
I assume UEFA would boycott the World Cup clashing with the Euros or sending teams 25-40 to the tournament so the whole thing is dead on arrival.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #7 on: September 4, 2021, 04:07:31 pm »
So when exactly are they expecting to fit in this expanded Club World Cup too?

Always chasing the dollar. Shame to see Wenger involved in this.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #8 on: September 4, 2021, 05:10:35 pm »
FIFA need too stfu.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #9 on: September 4, 2021, 05:41:12 pm »
FIFA are a disgrace.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #10 on: September 4, 2021, 08:55:21 pm »
Talk about squeezing the very last drop of water out of the dishcloth.

Money mad. 💰💰💰💰💰
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #11 on: September 4, 2021, 09:08:34 pm »
Suggested by Saudi Arabia, powerhouses of World football
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #12 on: September 4, 2021, 09:58:05 pm »
i hope the game crashes and burns soon.

a mass boycott would bring that about swift but unfortunately too many just want to watch the football while covering their ears to all the greed and corruption that plagues the sport now. greedy bastards that have no interest in the game have it ruined.

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #13 on: September 4, 2021, 10:24:04 pm »
Every two years we have either a World Cup or a Euros. Personally, I would prefer a World Cup every 2 years than a World Cup and Euros. I've never taken to the Euros, whereas the World Cup I will watch a random group stage game.

But obviously, that's not what will happen and we will get more football. It's like that advert WATCH THE FOOTBALL!
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #14 on: September 4, 2021, 10:37:53 pm »
You get nonsense like this during every international break.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #15 on: September 4, 2021, 11:21:50 pm »
Any chance we could bin international football entirely
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #16 on: September 4, 2021, 11:39:36 pm »
Oh well, theyve got Michael Owen to back it...   ::)
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #17 on: September 4, 2021, 11:45:48 pm »
All for it if they bin off all other international tournaments such as the Euros, Afcon and the South American one etc
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:18:18 am »
Oh why doesn't international football just fuck off
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:41:31 am »
Quote from: 4pool on September  4, 2021, 03:00:54 pm
Best idea ever.  :P

Just seed the top 32 Nations based on the previous World Cup. Play qualifiers for the other 32 spots.

Award:
UEFA -- 6 spots
Conmebol-- 6 spots
Concacaf-- 5 spots
Africa-- 5 spots
Asia-- 5 spots
Oceania-- 5 spots

So 32 countries guaranteed and qualifiers for the other 32?

Isn't that visually the ESL model?
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:31:04 am »
Don't have a clue. But let's face it, for the most part those teams that get to the last 32 are pretty much going to qualify anyway. Why not cut out the extra matches and walkovers during qualifying.

Plus it makes getting to the last 32 worthwhile. The pressure will be on in the earlier stages.

Euro's, Gold Cup, Copa America, etc are all glorified matches where the same few teams tend to make the semi finals. Not always but more often than not. So where is the excitement?

FIFA could run qualifying for every 2 years. Take the minnows of the world in each Federation and have them play against each other in order to qualify for a straight knockout tournament to determine those 7 or 6 representatives to make the next WC. A straight knockout tournament will mean every match matters. Draws from the pots will become a whole lot more interesting.

So the incentive when getting to the World Cup is not only to be there but make the last 32 for all 64 nations or risk your chances in a straight knockout format for the next WC.

And if your nation isn't involved or knocked out-- no friendlies. An incentive for the club teams.

But i'm not the dictator of all things FIFA..🤪
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:42:50 am »
They won't rest until footballers have to play every day of the year, every year.

It's just overkill though, World Cups and Euros are only really exciting because they're rare, you lose that if its every year. Being able to switch off from watching football every other June and July is a good break as well and then you're ready for August, rather than the season starting 3 weeks after a World Cup or Euros final every year.

Things have got far worse since Sepp Blatter left. Yes he was a crook, but he kept a lid on a lot of nonsense. Infantino is a nightmare.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:31:16 am »
Why not host the WC every year in the summer with the respective continental competition in the winter?
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 02:56:39 pm »
Liking football is beginning to feel a bit like enjoying the success of a particular phosphorus mining company.  I like this one, and it gives me pleasure, but its hard not to see how bad at large the industry is, how much the industry does not care about life or health and safety, only profit
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:56:02 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 09:31:16 am
Why not host the WC every year in the summer with the respective continental competition in the winter?

Or every month?
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:42:50 am
Infantino is a nightmare.
He's the worst kind of con man, he's the smiling jovial kind who to the layman seems to a breath of fresh air from the Blatter era. Meanwhile he's so deep in bed with the Saudis and Qatari's that there is no chance that anyone is actually looking out for the greater good, they're all in it to line their pockets or for power.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:13:41 pm »
They mind as well move FIFA headquarters to Riyadh or one of the Gulf States. They run the game now, an absolute farce.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:59:46 pm
He's the worst kind of con man, he's the smiling jovial kind who to the layman seems to a breath of fresh air from the Blatter era. Meanwhile he's so deep in bed with the Saudis and Qatari's that there is no chance that anyone is actually looking out for the greater good, they're all in it to line their pockets or for power.

I get the same feeling,FIFA seems now more than ever exist purely for the bribes during his presidency,just oozes slime that one.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:13:41 pm
They mind as well move FIFA headquarters to Riyadh or one of the Gulf States. They run the game now, an absolute farce.

This
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 09:39:46 pm
I get the same feeling,FIFA seems now more than ever exist purely for the bribes during his presidency,just oozes slime that one.

Agree with a few of the posts this bloke is worse than Blatter.

We know he was a crook but this bloke is slimey as hell.

Saudi UAE China will all get a world cup before Holland just let that sink in.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:24:16 pm »
Fucks sake. Bout time we binned this international shite.

Not sure I've got a matchgoing mate that watches this fucking pathetic shite.

Fuck it off.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:27:59 pm »
i think it should be done once every century so there will be 99 years of solitude to miss the beauty of it.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:59:46 pm
He's the worst kind of con man, he's the smiling jovial kind who to the layman seems to a breath of fresh air from the Blatter era. Meanwhile he's so deep in bed with the Saudis and Qatari's that there is no chance that anyone is actually looking out for the greater good, they're all in it to line their pockets or for power.
Infantino is as crook as Blatter, mind boggling that he is part of the organization after that corruption scandal.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:18:19 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on September  4, 2021, 10:24:04 pm
Every two years we have either a World Cup or a Euros. Personally, I would prefer a World Cup every 2 years than a World Cup and Euros. I've never taken to the Euros, whereas the World Cup I will watch a random group stage game.

But obviously, that's not what will happen and we will get more football. It's like that advert WATCH THE FOOTBALL!

You can be sure that the Euros would just shift by a year so we ended up with a minimum of 3 summers out of 4 featuring a tournament rather than players having time off, assuming that in order to maintain their position, uefa didn't switch to euros every 2 years as well.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:23:16 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:18:19 am
You can be sure that the Euros would just shift by a year so we ended up with a minimum of 3 summers out of 4 featuring a tournament rather than players having time off, assuming that in order to maintain their position, uefa didn't switch to euros every 2 years as well.
It could end up like cricket where the top international players are used sparingly by their clubs as they're so overburdened with internationals.  Our FA is one of the richest in the world but I think even they'd struggle to centrally contract a squad on over £4m/week so they won't be able to buy off the clubs quite as easily as the ECB did.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:34:51 am »
I love the World Cup but the qualifiers are a load of shite. Teams like Andorra and San Marino are never going to get in, I don't need to watch them get pasted every few weeks.

FIFA wanting to host this every two years and give it to dodgy countries with no footballing history and a shady human rights record shouldn't surprise anyone. Football itself lost it's way a long time ago. Case in point, Man City, Chelsea and PSG.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:26:10 am »
No love for the World Cup, FIFA, UEFA and the entire concept of International football can jump off a cliff for all I care. Shit like this is why Superleague will come again and succeed this time. Clubs pay through the nose for star players and their fitness and performance suffers because of insane congestion in the calendar caused by international football. Their apparent solution is - have more of it.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #37 on: Today at 09:35:31 am »
Would completely devalue the competition just like it would if the Olympics were held every 2 years. 

Money (greed) talks though.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #38 on: Today at 09:43:16 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:23:16 am
It could end up like cricket where the top international players are used sparingly by their clubs as they're so overburdened with internationals.  Our FA is one of the richest in the world but I think even they'd struggle to centrally contract a squad on over £4m/week so they won't be able to buy off the clubs quite as easily as the ECB did.

I think it will be the other way round players most likely quit internationals.

Club football generates more money than internationals where as England cricket earn vast amounts compared to county teams.

Rugby/cricket are in the same boat footy is another level and clubs are king.

Like poster below says ESL may come in and then it ends this rubbish as players will be put on the spot then clubs = financially secure international = well paid but not to same level and if you play for a weaker nation it may influence your decision.

Im sure players arent as selfish as my views but it cant carry on like it does.
