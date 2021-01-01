DS lost Barnes early. He had to get Gerrard really as a couple others could have had him, and Barnes was smartly picked up by, I think, VBG.



The challenge after that was always putting together a forward line that looked good, be balanced and would work with the midfield behind.



I did indeed. Picked Romario first and Barnesy second having already missed out on Ronaldo. Been a really good draft, mate. Well played. The bag of wind had a clear advantage but I also really liked Sarge's team and BB's. Mine was good too but was never going to pass muster as it's far too personal for some. Unlike others, I do try to put all that aside when making my choice, including voting for the bag of wind in the last round. Alas, the bag of wind calls me out as a liar and then refuses to elaborate. I let you draw your own conclusions from that. I have this image of the bag of wind, hunched over his laptop, dressed only in a vest and some bright coloured speedo's, with a bobble hat on his head shaped like a tit, counting each vote as it comes in... who's for him, who's agin him, writing it all down in his little black book of hate and bile, vowing vengeance on those who spurn him. Getting assurances from his little WhatsApp crew that they deffo voted for him. Ah, so, it must be that arl c*nt Bobby who lied to me. I'll show him. I've sold Johnny B to DS in the hope he can come from the bench and tear the bag of wind a new one. Or just do this...