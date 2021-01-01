RAWK Once In A Lifetime Creativity Draft





TREND's CREATIVITY FOOTY DRAFT RULES

COLORS



Any player (with visual proof posted) wearing that color of choice is eligible for selection for your team, which means it gives everyone a wide berth form which to choose their favorite colors, clubs, and players.

You will have to post your picks in the color you select for the remaining 6 picks including Goalkeepers

To make this a more creative endeavor - we are going to use four rarely used templates for team formation (and within this I will give you all a great deal of latitude). You do not have to share your formation with anyone but me, if you desire.The four formations (and managers get to choose which option they prefer) are:2-7-1 (Two sweepers, create your midfield shape, with a single striker) ----> wingers are acceptable in the attack, but not modern mobile players to shoehorn (i.e. Chiesa or Suarez etc.)3-6-1 (3 CB's, either two banks of three behind the striker or some combination of 4-2 or 2-4 in MF)4-2-4 (Old school stopper, sweeper with stay at home marking backs --- and MF's who can run the show in a 2 man midfield, with 2 central strikers in partnership and two historical wingers)Trend's Wildcard - you get your shape given to you after your 4th pick*** Choosing this option means that I will get medievalManagers get to choose 1 player from each category below or 5 players in total (while the remaining 6 players will be selected based upon manager choice around Jersey color - home and away). This is 11 players in total.The first 5 categories are:1 Player with at least 1 WC, 1 ECL trophy 5 Players must be natural left footed Backs played in different countries 1 Player who plays multiple positions for his Club Born in January, April, or July1 Player won Ballon D'or 5 players must be 6'0 or taller Backs born on different continents 1 Player who plays a different position for Club and Country Born after 1969 and before 19741 Player won ECL/EC with 2 different clubs 5 players under the size of 5'10 Backs play different clubs/same country 1 Player who played in the WC or ECL Final after his 40s 3 players club or country captainIf managers do not like a certain category in the 5 above (), then they can replace one categorywith a Wildcard Selection of their choosing. This has to be determined before the draft, not during. For example, if I did not want to restrict my back line to geographic options above, I use a Wildcard to bypass that category, but I'd have to choose one selection from each of the other categories. If I were to choose to bypass a category, there are 8 Wildcards (see below) and each can only be used twice by all managers -- so once its gone, its gone.For example, if Lobo and Hazell choose the Best Player Ever to Not Look the Part, then DeFacto would not be eligible to select that same Wildcard #3.The Wildcards are all about having fun, remembrance and dreaming the game --- take it for what its worth and enjoy the opportunity to eat at the smorgasborg drafting (choosing what you want instead of what everyone else wants)Wildcard #1 - Most Versatile Player Ever SelectionWildcard #2 - Smartest Player Ever SelectionWildcard #3 - The Best Player Ever Not to Look the PartWildcard #4 - The Most Clutch Player Ever - Set PiecesWildcard #5 - Player with Greatest Goal Celebration EverWildcard #6 - Fastest Player EverWildcard #7 - Most Technical Player EverWildcard #8 - Greatest Goal Ever Scored - scored by whom?Managers may satisfy these requirements in any order they wish, however before the draft each manager will request their preferred color for a home or away jerseys before the draft.However, be careful --- home red may be an obvious choice given our allegiances to LFC but if too many choose this option, now you are in competition with each other for the same pool of players while some others may choose a selection without any. I am not going to be picky about the shade of Bayern v Liverpool or the shade of Lazio v City. You get to pick your paint.In terms of uniforms with two main colors like Inter or AC Milan or Barca/Athleti or Belgium using a variety possibilities (red, black, yellow) - IT MUST BE CLEARLY YOUR SELECTED COLOR (NOT HALF & HALF) FOR HOME/AWAY.. If you pick rainbow selection - there are six colors which MUST be represented (see below).Main Club or Country Jersey Color Home/Away (- Red/Maroon- Blue/Sky Blue- White/Silver- Black/Grey- Green- Yellow- Orange- Rainbow (every color above must be represented including purple) - no more than 2 in the same color (People who choose this option must have RED, BLUE, ORANGE, GREEN, PURPLE & YELLOW)Okay lads - let me know what you think. Basically, it is an easy draft with a few loose criteria and a color wheel to paint your masterpiece. The only catch is that this is not a paint-by-number deal as you have to be creative in your formation.I will match teams together into 4 groups of 4 based upon their drafting order and formation decisions first --- and then randomize if I need to after that. Capeche?So far, we have1. Viva2. PIM3. Lobo4. Nick5. Hazell6. Tubby7. Betty - possibly if I can get the right balance of fairness here I suspect8. DeFacto9. Max Powers10. Trend6 More - and any tweaks. Should see about the following (Cleveland ahem, Gerry Attrick, Lastrador, Samie, Drinks Sangria, Elzar, Sir Pyscho Sexy, Lawnmower, Wullie, Sheer Mag, Vish, Lone Star, and Buck Pete).