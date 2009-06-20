Elon Musk is the October surprise of the 2024 electionThe billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO, and owner of X, has interjected himself into a presidential race like no other titan before him.By Michael Scherer and Josh DawseyOctober 29, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. EDTNo American billionaire has played politics like Elon Musk.He is not the first to seed vanity super PACs with nine-figure sums or work his candidate relationships for policies and government appointments. Since the newspaper wars of Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst, rich publishers have leveraged their megaphones to tilt the political scales, as Musk does on his social network X.But Musk goes further. In recent weeks, he has defied a Justice Department letter warning that he may be illegally paying to incentivize voter registration. He has joked about the futility of assassinating Democratic nominee Kamala Harris; shared a blizzard of misleading information about the integrity of the U.S. voting system; and boasted to his own investors about the transactional value of his support for Republican nominee Donald Trump, who has promised to have Musk lead a new efficiency task force to overhaul the federal government.There should be a federal approval process for autonomous vehicles, Musk said on an Oct. 23 Tesla earnings call. If theres a Department of Government Efficiency, Ill try to help make that happen.Rather than operate in the backroom, Musk has made himself the public face of Trumps closing argument  a human October surprise that can finance his own canvassing army, attract his own media attention and stage rallies for Trump across the swing state of Pennsylvania. His face frequents ads for Harris, including a spot that ran during Mondays Pittsburgh Steelers game. Ten competitive races will determine whether Republicans retain their narrow control of the House.Its such an extraordinary scene that we havent really absorbed the magnitude of it  or the uniqueness of it, said Trevor Potter, a former Republican chairman of the Federal Election Commission and counsel to John McCains presidential campaigns. You have the richest man in the world building a campaign apparatus with the Trump campaign at a time when one of the reasons he is the richest man in the world is all of the government contracts and business relationships that are controlled by who is in the White House.The nations modern campaign finance system, established by a 1976 Supreme Court opinion after the Watergate scandal, is based on the premise that large contributions from wealthy interests can create corruption or the appearance of corruption. The Supreme Court remade that system in 2010, when it concluded that independent expenditures, including those made by corporations, do not give rise to corruption or the appearance of corruption. Since then, the role of the wealthiest few in politics has exploded, aided by the repeated judicial and regulatory expansions of what independent means.As it stands, Musk remains legally independent from Donald Trumps campaign  even though he appears at his rallies; speaks regularly with the candidate; funds a field operation that shares data with Trumps campaign; advertises through direct mail, text message and radio to elect Trump; has secured an advisory role in a future Trump administration; and has publicly announced that he pans to use that position to improve his own business fortunes.In this way, Musk is not unlike many others in his billionaire cohort, including Trump, who have taken an interest in politics in recent years. Musk did not respond to an email seeking an interview. A spokesperson for America PAC declined to comment for this story.A 2023 study by Northwestern University political scientist Daniel Krcmaric and two colleagues found that 11 percent of those on the international Forbes billionaire list have held or sought a formal political office, including by appointment. The rate was far higher in authoritarian countries than the United States, where less than 4 percent had sought direct political involvement and the very wealthy prefer a lower profile. (Jeff Bezos, the second richest man in the world who also has substantial business interests before the federal government, owns The Washington Post. He directs The Posts editorial board and recently decided against running an endorsement of Harris. But he does not exercise direct control over the newsroom that produced this story.)The difference is Musk wants everyone to know about it, Krcmaric said, whereas others want to keep it quiet.A big business betMusk publicly opposed Trumps election in 2016 and resigned in protest from a government advisory council in 2017, after Trump pulled out of the Paris Climate Accords. Just two years ago, Trump dismissed Musk as a bull---- artist, mocked his driverless cars that crash, or rocket ships to nowhere. Trump wrote that Musk would be worthless without government subsidies for his businesses. Musk announced that Trump should hang up his hat and sail into the sunset.Earlier this year, Musk remained skeptical of getting too involved in Trumps effort, telling other billionaire donors that a Trump win would be better for them  but he understood the skepticism of giving large checks directly to efforts Trump controlled. He didnt want to be the public face of this at all, a person who spoke to him in the spring said. He was trying to figure out how to help Trump without becoming linked to it.Now the two praise each other effusively, and Trumps advisers have come to see Musk as a key ally. Elon Musk is a once-in-a-generation industry leader and our broken federal bureaucracy could certainly benefit from his ideas and efficiency, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.The two men speak with some regularity by phone, and Musk has met with Trumps top political team, according to Trump advisers, who like others for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations. Musk has regularly raised immigration, election rules and censorship with Trump, the people said.They probably talk about every other day, said a person close to Trump, who described the former president as impressed with Musks commitment and his ability to draw a crowd.At a major donor dinner in New York in September, Trump told the other donors they should be giving money like Musk, a person who attended said. Musk  who was born in South Africa and launched his career in the United States working illegally, according to reporting by The Washington Post  has bonded with Trump over their concern about undocumented immigration and election fraud.Musk now ranks as the fourth largest donor in this election cycle, though he may move up given his rate of late spending. Campaign finance records show that Musk began making donations to America PAC in early July, but he only announced his endorsement after the former president survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.He believes that if Trump wins Pennsylvania, he wins the election. Hes told us that repeatedly. Hes treating this almost like its a business deal, said one Trump adviser. He knows if he loses this election, hes screwed. The regulations, the attitude of a new Democratic administration, the animosity theyll have for all the money hes spent to help Trump  its a big business bet for him.Musk has argued that a victory by Harris would destroy the Mars program and doom humanity. Trump, in turn, has publicly endorsed Musks goal of accelerating a human mission to Mars, for which SpaceX is a federal contractor, saying Musk has told him the goal is achievable during the next presidential term.Get ready, Elon, get ready, Trump said at an Oct. 19 campaign rally. We gotta land it. We gotta do it quickly.But Musk also casts his new involvement in politics as a moral crusade  to fight back against liberal social policies, protect the U.S. Constitution and oppose the big government machine.If the Kamala machine wins, then well see, I think, severe censorship, he said at one recent rally. Thats why I think this is the last election.Musk has told Trump transition and campaign officials that he would like to be involved in crafting a plan to cut government spending, according to a person familiar with the matter, and wants to be involved in crafting a plan should Trump win. Musk has shared some of his ideas with Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, who is leading the Trump transition efforts in New York.Three people involved in Trumps campaign said Musk would play a role in his administration  though he would not likely formally join the government, because such a move could force Musk to divest from his businesses.At a Trump rally in New York City Sunday, Musk told Lutnick that he would have the goal of cutting at least $2 trillion from the roughly $6.5 trillion in annual federal spending. That sort of a cut would not be possible without significant cuts to the social safety net or a decision to default on the federal debt.The total 2024 discretionary federal budget including military spending  a number that excludes interest payments, Medicare, Social Security and other mandatory programs  was $1.6 trillion in 2024, according to the Congressional Budget Office.Elon, you are a genius, Trump said later at the rally. He is special. And you know what he wants more than anything else? For our country to be really well-run.At the same time, Musk has extensive contacts with others in the federal government through his businesses. He claims top-secret security clearance; controls an aerospace company, SpaceX, with billions of dollars in federal contracts; runs a satellite internet firm, Starlink, that can shape foreign battlefields; and oversees a car company that is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration because of four self-driving accidents, including one that killed a pedestrian.The only big game in townThe primary vehicle for Musks entry into the campaign has been his new group, America PAC, which has been among the top late independent spenders in the battleground states and some congressional districts. A person familiar with the groups work said a constellation of subcontractors had taken on most of the door-knocking for rates of about $50 an hour per canvasser. The group recently took over the effort of another pro-Trump group, Turning Point, in Wisconsin.But weve done millions, this person said. Its the only big game in town.In hurricane ravaged North Carolina, the group has been running a radio ad that promotes Trump and offers free rides to the polls for voters who need transportation. Another ad by the group repeatedly called Harris the C Word, a reference to a vulgar insult used against women, before revealing that the word in this case is communist. (The ad was removed from the PACs X account on Monday.)Among Musks political innovations is a wholesale embrace of directly paying voters for their participation in politics  an approach that has increasing appeal on both ends of the political spectrum as the swing-state voting map has shrunk. Free beer, giveaways, sweepstakes and organizer hiring programs that rope in voters in the tens of thousands have become a common tactic in Democratic-leaning parts of the swing states, though they are typically open to all people in a given area, regardless of whether they are voters.There is a tremendous amount of resources going to convince the few persuadable in the few states that could influence the vote, said Richard Hasen, a law professor at UCLA. And there are lots of ways legally to slosh around a lot of money to influence those votes.Musk has decided to go beyond that. First he offered to pay people $47 through America PAC to refer registered voters from the seven swing states  Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada  to sign a petition. Then he offered $100 to each registered Pennsylvania voter who signs, along with $100 for referring a registered Pennsylvania voter to sign. He followed that up by promising to reward one petition signer a day with a $1 million check.Federal law prohibits groups and individuals from bribing people to register to vote, and some election law experts have argued that his current plan does exactly that because it is limited to registered voters. The Justice Department has challenged that approach in a warning letter that has not changed Musks behavior. The Philadelphia district attorney filed civil litigation Monday claiming that the America PAC promotion is an unlawful lottery.Musks defenders have argued that there is no transaction involving money and registration, because a voter would have registered before signing. They have also argued that it is not a traditional sweepstakes because winners are asked to work for America PAC as spokespeople in exchange for the check. Any federal prosecution of the tactic, if pursued, would likely happen long after next weeks election. A court ruling in such a prosecution, if it went Musks way, has the potential to completely transform the relationship between financial compensation and voting.On his X social media platform, formerly called Twitter, Musk has also tried to flex his muscles in a different way, despite his public objections to the role played by the leaders of other news outlets in steering the public through the creation of what he calls narratives.I think it is far better for information to sort of bubble up from the voice of the people than to have it be decided by a handful of editors in chiefs of newspapers, he said at a recent Pennsylvania rally. In America, people are starting to realize that the legacy media is just a propaganda machine.In 2023, his tweets began reaching larger audiences after apparent changes to the algorithm that favored his account, which has 202 million followers. His own use of the platform also exploded, with the average number of weekly posts more than doubling between 2023 and 2024, according to Huge Inc., a design and technology firm that tracks his activity.The share of his tweets that focus on politics has also expanded considerably in recent years, rising from 2 percent in 2021 to 20 percent in September of 2024 and 25 percent this month, according to a Washington Post analysis.In recent weeks, he has used the platform to repeatedly spread false alarm about the integrity of the voting system. He has reposted false claims of voter fraud in Henrico County, Virginia; multiple misleading claims about undocumented voting in Arizona; and a misleading argument that the state of Michigan had more people on its voter rolls than eligible citizens. Following federal law, the state maintains a list of inactive voters who are not expected to vote.I think this reflects either an ignorance about what inactive records are, or an intentional misrepresentation of what inactive voters are, said David Becker, the founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, about Musks Michigan claims. They are not voters. They are people who have moved out of the state. They are flagged for removal and they will be removed.Potter, the former FEC official who now runs the Campaign Legal Center, says to find the last wealthy businessman as involved as Musk, one has to go back to the automobile pioneer Henry Ford, who ran for the U.S. Senate in 1918 and was a prominent ally to President Woodrow Wilson. Potter recalls being asked during the 2012 election by a German television reporter about the role of American oligarchs in U.S. politics.I explained to him that the people he was referring to were not really oligarchs who tried to convert their economic power into political power, Potter said. I think now it is in fact fair to refer to American oligarchs, because that is exactly what is happening. Economic power is being converted to political activity and political power.