Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 527924 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6600 on: October 12, 2024, 02:33:50 am »
Another repug snowflake.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6601 on: October 12, 2024, 02:43:54 am »
Isn't the more likely explanation for his lack of public appearances that he doesn't give a shit what anyone but GOP donors thinks?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6602 on: October 12, 2024, 04:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October  9, 2024, 03:48:13 pm
If you're going purely on my summary (which has not aged well) from 18 months ago I could see how you would think that, but in reality, no, not at all

Vallas would have been fiscally responsible at least, and not a puppet of the CTU (you might think a strong teachers' union sounds like a good thing, but as with a strong police union, it can come with some serious drawbacks if they go rogue and put their own interests before public service)

It's actually yet another advert for ranked choice voting - there were loads of candidates in the initial election, but it ended up as a run-off between these two, neither of whom felt like good choices. I initially voted for someone else who seemed to offer a nice middle ground (Chuy Garcia)

I'll see if I can dig up some articles that summarize the whole situation as it's a bit beyond me

Yes please, give us ranked-choice voting. There's plenty of lobbying against it out there by conservatives, which should be odd considering that it theoretically helps/hinders both sides equally. The only real downside, however, is potential voter confusion, and that can be improved in any number of ways.
« Reply #6603 on: October 14, 2024, 04:09:19 pm »
god almighty ....

https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/14/us/fema-helene-north-carolina-reported-threats/index.html

Aid to several communities impacted by Hurricane Helene was temporarily paused in parts of North Carolina over the weekend due to reports of threats against Federal Emergency Management Agency responders, amid a backdrop of misinformation about responses to recent storms.

Some FEMA teams helping disaster survivors apply for assistance in rural North Carolina are currently working at secure disaster recovery centers in counties where federal workers are receiving threats, a FEMA spokesperson told CNN on Monday.

For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments, the spokesperson said in a statement. Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery.

On Saturday, FEMA workers had to halt their work in Rutherford County due to reports that National Guard troops saw armed militia threatening the workers, according to the Washington Post, which cited an email to federal agencies helping with the response, verified by unnamed federal officials. Its not clear if the threat was credible.
« Reply #6604 on: October 14, 2024, 05:20:02 pm »
I wish Biden would tell Florida and De Santis to drop dead.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6605 on: October 14, 2024, 05:37:59 pm »
Repug groups want to poke the bear.

They'll twist every effort into adversity and throw shade.
Kill the humourless.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6606 on: October 16, 2024, 09:25:11 pm »
What about this one,https://www.universalhub.com/2024/hudson-restaurant-apologizes-not-making-couple-wwii. Is this just the madness of social media/internet?  There's also a follow up where the restaurant closed the next day cos of threats,https://www.universalhub.com/2024/hudson-restaurant-closed-today-due-threats-over. Just weird, although it did make me go and watch that Dads Army episode when they dressed as Germans.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6607 on: October 20, 2024, 03:34:35 pm »
POLITICO
Four years ago, a sitting president  rejected by American voters  attempted to seize a second term anyway, plunging the nation into confusion, conflict and, in its last gasp, violence.

Now, Donald Trumps political comeback has revived a sense of dread among the officials and institutions who stood in his way last time: Could it happen again?

Dozens of interviews with people deeply familiar or involved with the election process point to a clear consensus: Not only could Trump make a second attempt at overturning an election he loses, he and his allies are already laying the groundwork.

The threat remains, said Tim Heaphy, who led the investigation into Trumps election subversion efforts for the Houses Jan. 6 select committee.

2024 is not 2020. Trumps path to pulling it off this time is even narrower and more extreme. For one thing, Trump lacks some of the tools he threatened to wield four years ago to upend the transfer of power; today, the military and Justice Department answer to Joe Biden. Trump also needs allies to win elections that would put them in a position to reverse a defeat: Overturning a Kamala Harris victory would require an enormous amount of help from Republican power brokers in statehouses and Congress, some of whom spurned him four years ago.

Trumps first attempt to exploit the neglected machinery of American democracy also spurred real action by congressional Democrats. Updates to the Electoral Count Act in the wake of Trumps 2020 gambit aimed to bind vote counters, election officials and even Congress to the results certified by state governments, all of which makes it tougher, in theory, to steal an election.

But Trump is heading into the 2024 election informed by his failure to overturn the results four years earlier. And his incentive to obtain the powers and protections of the White House is likely stronger than ever: If he loses, Trump will face an avalanche of criminal proceedings that could last the rest of his life. If he wins, they are likely to go away.

No one knows exactly what Trumps attack on the electoral system will be in 2024, said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the Jan. 6 select committee. What will he do this time?

The answer, according to lawmakers, congressional investigators, party operatives, election officials and constitutional law experts, goes something like this:

 He will deepen distrust in the election results by making unsupported or hyperbolic claims of widespread voter fraud and mounting longshot lawsuits challenging enough ballots to flip the outcome in key states.

 He will lean on friendly county and state officials to resist certifying election results  a futile errand that would nevertheless fuel a campaign to put pressure on elected Republican legislators in statehouses and Congress.

 He will call on allies in GOP-controlled swing-state legislatures to appoint alternate presidential electors.

 He will rely on congressional Republicans to endorse these alternate electors  or at least reject Democratic electors  when they convene to certify the outcome.

 He will try to ensure Harris is denied 270 votes in the Electoral College, sending the election to the House, where Republicans are likely to have the numbers to choose Trump as the next president.

Some of the necessary ingredients for this extraordinary campaign are in place. Trump has already embarked on a clear mission to stoke as much uncertainty as possible about the results of the election. He claims that the only way he can lose to Harris is if Democrats cheat  despite no evidence that any significant fraud occurred in 2020 or is underway in 2024. Dutiful allies have amplified these messages. And many of the officials who stood in Trumps path four years ago have been ousted or retired, ceding power to more compliant Trump-aligned successors. Meanwhile, threats against election officials and growing fears of civil unrest have intensified  potentially at polling places, ballot counting facilities and Electoral College ceremonies  which Trump detractors worry could bolster any election subversion campaign.

Trump allies say the former president is singularly focused on winning the election outright and has not personally engaged in the war-gaming scenarios he might look to if Harris wins. The Trump campaign declined repeated requests for comment about Trumps plans for the post-election period and whether he has deputized allies to consider all contingencies. Meanwhile, Trump refused again this week to publicly say he would back a peaceful transfer of power.

Its possible Trump and his allies wont make a sustained effort to overturn his election defeat. An overwhelming Harris victory would make it harder for Trump to rally Republicans to his side. (If Trump wins, no one expects a comparable effort by Democrats to subvert the election.) But to a person, election observers, elected leaders and some of Trumps own allies agree on one operating premise: On election night, no matter what the results show, how many votes remain uncounted and how many advisers tell him otherwise, Donald Trump will declare himself the winner.

And from there, he could embark on a risky but plausible challenge to overturn the legitimate election results and install himself in the White House. Heres how it could happen.

Breeding Distrust
What Trump will do first is what hes already doing: stoking deep, unfounded doubts about the integrity of the election. Trump has spent weeks promoting unsupported claims of mass voter fraud by Democrats, suggesting theyre illegally registering thousands of non-citizens to vote and soliciting unlawful votes from foreigners. Hes also raised doubts about the Postal Services ability to process mail ballots, even as hes worked to reverse Democrats edge in the format.

They are getting ready to CHEAT! Trump blared in a Sept. 23 Truth Social post.

Trumps GOP allies in Congress and the states have echoed the claims  and theyve received the loud support of X CEO Elon Musk, who has broadcast rumors and conspiracy theories to his 200 million followers.

Their doubts have largely drowned out claims by some Republican leaders  including at the RNC  who insist this election is more secure because of their years-long steps to litigate ballot access issues and train poll workers.

Trumps adversaries and independent election experts say his goal isnt to correct fraud  the claims simply arent true  but rather to soften the terrain for radical efforts to resist the results as they move through the long and byzantine process that leads to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2025.

I think they are sowing doubt. They have been sowing doubt and preparing the ground for an outcome they are not happy with and then finding an easy scapegoat to blame, said Arizona State Sen. Priya Sundareshan, a Democrat from a Tucson-based seat.

At a recent event Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, described Trumps allegations about noncitizen voters as a myth but said seeds are being planted that could fuel post-election challenges.

Already, polling shows that Republicans, at sharply higher rates than Democrats and independents, lack faith that the vote tally in the 2024 election will be accurate.

Pressuring County and State Election Boards
That partisan disparity is the backdrop for the next phase of the process: county and state proceedings to finalize the results of the election.

This process is one of the first checks on the accuracy of the election  and its decentralized by design, with each state setting its own procedures and deadlines, and county officials running initial counts. Once counties and states complete this process, governors send the certified results to Congress, indicating which candidate should receive their states Electoral College votes.

In 2020, Trump leaned on state and county election officials, pressuring them to refuse to certify the results. He personally called officials in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan but made little headway.

Since that failed attempt, Trump allies have won seats on county and state election boards across the swing states likely to decide the 2024 contest. He recently identified by name three members of the Georgia State Elections Board at a rally, calling them pitbulls fighting for his victory. (In recent weeks, the board adopted a slew of changes to election procedures that state officials warned could wreak havoc on the counting of votes on Election Day, including requiring poll workers to hand-count ballots within hours of the polls closing. Democrats are suing to block some of those policies, and earlier this week, a state judge struck down the changes as unconstitutional.)

In this new atmosphere, its easy to envision a perilous scenario:

A key swing state takes several days to finish counting votes. Harris edges Trump by a few thousand ballots, appearing to clinch the election. Trump then blankets the state with ads exhorting officials to stop the steal, sends top allies to rail daily outside counting facilities about a crooked process, files a blizzard of litigation urging judges to throw out ballots being counted after Election Day and spreads claims that the vote was swung by non-citizens. Threats rain down on election officials and vote counters, with protests driving up the local and national temperature. Then, Trump allies on a handful of county election boards resist certification, threatening to disenfranchise thousands of voters and disrupt the states effort to finalize an accurate count.

That alone wont overturn legitimate election results. Election officials have been contemplating scenarios like this for years and say rogue county and state boards will not be able to prevent certification.

We would immediately take them to court, Pennsylvanias Secretary of State Al Schmidt said at a recent election-related event in Michigan.

In fact, in every swing state, election officials can go to court to force rebellious county officials to certify the results. (Most swing states require counties to certify the results by late November, and all states must send their certified results to Washington by Dec. 11, a deadline set by federal law.) Several secretaries of state, including Georgias Brad Raffensperger, have said this option would ultimately compel recalcitrant county boards to act. And a judge in the state recently ruled that certification by county and state boards is mandatory.

But in 2024, noise may be all Trump needs.

If Trump-friendly local officials are stymied in their efforts to impede unfavorable election results, it would become an immediate rallying cry to the same Stop the Steal forces who mobilized for Trump in 2020. That, in turn, would drive up pressure and fear among the Republican state and federal lawmakers who govern the next phases of the process.

Those seeking to wreak havoc with respect to the 2024 election are way ahead of where they were in 2020 in terms of laying the groundwork for and widespread dissemination of the theories and talking points and lies they will use to challenge the results of the election, said Marc Harris, former senior investigative counsel to the Jan. 6 committee.

The Role of Lawsuits
Ahead of the election, both parties have been jockeying in dozens of lawsuits across the country seeking every possible advantage in the intricate processes of casting and counting votes. These more-traditional battles over the contours of the voting process could determine whether entire categories of votes will be counted in states that could be decided by just a few thousand. Both parties have marshaled their fiercest litigators.

But in the event of a Trump defeat, another category of lawsuits is likely to emerge. In 2020, as the Trump campaigns lawsuits failed or stalled, he increasingly pinned his hopes on fringe lawyers who mounted improbable, easily refuted claims of fraud  a bid to keep his election hopes alive months after Election Day.

In those cases, the points won or lost in the courtroom are beside the point. In 2020, as courts turned aside Trump and his allies litany of lawsuits, they became fuel for his attacks on the legal system and traditional processes for resolving disputes, further evidence for his supporters that the only path to power was through statehouses and Congress.

With election officials having certified the results and courts unlikely to provide relief, Trumps battle will quickly move to Republican-led state legislatures.

Republicans control both chambers in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Pennsylvanias legislature is split, but both chambers are in play this November  and new members take their seats on Dec. 1, right in the middle of the transfer of power. All told, those states control 72 electoral votes, more than the margin of all but one election since 2000  and almost certainly enough to tip the scales in 2024.

The Constitution empowers state legislatures to deliver the electoral votes for their state in whatever manner they choose. And every swing state has, by law, chosen to designate their presidential electors according to the results of the statewide popular vote.

In 2020, however, some Trump allies argued that legislatures have unilateral, incontestable power to change their minds  and could simply claim lack of faith in the results to snatch the decision back for themselves. Conservative attorneys like John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, who have both been criminally charged for their roles in the 2020 election process, developed this theory and lobbied for such an outcome. Under their theories, state legislatures would send their own competing slate of electors to Congress  alongside the slates submitted by governors  and urge Congress to choose between them. Trump increasingly leaned on these fringe ideas as his traditional routes to power began to close.

At the time, Republican-led legislatures in six swing states rebuffed Trumps entreaties, though some showed signs of softening after weeks of pressure. Some of the leaders who resisted him  like Arizonas then-House Speaker Rusty Bowers  are no longer in office.

In hindsight, the resistance of Republican state legislators may have been the most significant bulwark against Trumps bid to subvert the election in 2020. After they balked, the Trump campaign assembled informal slates of electors and had them sign paperwork claiming to be the legitimate slate.

Then-Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over Congress counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021, refused to consider those fake slates of electors because they hadnt been endorsed by a government authority. But a little-noticed memo sent by Pences top legal adviser suggested Pences choice might have been different  in fact, it may have had to be  if legislatures had endorsed the pro-Trump slates.

A reasonable argument might further be made that when resolving a dispute between competing electoral slates, Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution places a firm thumb on the scale on the side of the State legislature, Pences top legal adviser Greg Jacob wrote in the Jan. 5, 2021, memo.

For now, Trump and his allies arent telegraphing their plans. Republican legislative leaders in the states did not respond to requests for comment about whether theyve had any contact with Trump, his lawyers, the RNC or state parties about these scenarios. The Trump campaign declined to comment. RNC Co-Chair Michael Whatley said at a recent event in New Hampshire that the party had not considered whether alternate slates of electors are on the table in 2024: We havent had any discussions like that.

This year, if Republican-led legislatures appoint alternate electors, then pro-Trump slates could move ahead to Congress alongside the pro-Harris slates approved by governors. (Five of the seven swing states have Democratic governors. And in a sixth state, Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp resisted Trump's efforts to overturn the state's results in 2020.)

That would be a direct challenge to the post-Jan. 6 effort intended to prevent this kind of constitutional clash. In 2022, Biden and Congress passed a law reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887, intended to clarify that only governors  not legislatures  are empowered to send certified slates of electors to Congress, unless a court steps in to override the results. Harris has pledged that when she presides over the counting of presidential electors on Jan. 6, 2025, she will follow this law. But if any legislatures send her an alternate slate, there is an open constitutional question as to whether she must also offer it to Congress for consideration. What Congress would do with the slates backed by legislatures is equally uncertain, but their very existence would cast a cloud over the proceedings and, like everything else, fit neatly into a Trump pressure campaign.

Eastman, who had his law license suspended because of his role in the last election, told POLITICO that the theory he espoused in 2020 remains viable  and perhaps has even been strengthened  by the legal battles and law changes of the last four years. He has long argued that when it comes to the Electoral College process, state legislatures cannot be bound by federal law, since the U.S. Constitution grants them plenary  absolute  authority to choose electors. He says the law enacted by Biden actually makes the Electoral Count Act more unconstitutional, not less.

The Article II power remains what it was (and could never have been restricted by statute, in any event), Eastman said in an email. Whether any GOP congressional leaders agree with him on Jan. 6, 2025, will determine whether Trump can make a last-ditch effort to reverse the outcome.

One significant shift from 2020: Without the backing of legislatures, dont expect groups of pro-Trump fake electors to convene in states where Harris is the certified winner. Dozens faced criminal charges for signing fraudulent certificates, and those who orchestrated the effort have been investigated and charged in multiple states.

Some state parties are openly wary of being roped into another legal morass over electors. Wisconsin Republicans, for example, preemptively signaled at an Oct. 1 news conference that the party doesnt intend to use its electors unless Trump and Vance are the certified winners.

If J.D. Vance and Donald Trump win the most votes in the state of Wisconsin, then our electors will be convening on December 17, Wisconsin GOP spokesperson Matt Fisher told POLITICO. But if Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, or by some miracle a third-party ticket wins, then our list of electors will be irrelevant and have no purpose.

Of course, its easier to stake out such a position now before the votes are tallied and before Trump launches any pressure campaign against state Republicans.

Once governors have delivered their certified election results to Congress, the next task is for presidential electors for the winning candidate  and perhaps those certified by GOP state legislatures  to meet and cast ballots that will also be sent to federal lawmakers. Here, the prospect of disruption, and even violence, is at its peak.

These constitutionally mandated proceedings were once sleepy, boilerplate affairs, with party loyalists or political celebrities rewarded with a chance to cast a symbolic ballot to be recorded in the history books.

This year is likely to be different  especially if two slates of electors have teed up a potential conflict for Congress to resolve on Jan. 6, 2025.

State election officials across the country say they are already bracing for the possibility of unruly protests and violence at every phase of the election process  but especially when its time for the electors to meet. Given the tight deadlines set out in state and federal law to finalize and deliver election results, disruptions that cause state officials or electors to miss key steps in the process could cast a cloud over the results.

Regrettably, we have had to focus more on security this year than ever before, said Steve Simon, Minnesotas Democratic secretary of state. Simon said the state has previously hosted the Electoral College in the rotunda of the state capitol but organizing it in an open public space this year is just not practical today, given this environment.

Civil unrest could have a direct impact on election procedures before Dec. 17 as well. Special counsel Jack Smiths evidence against Trump included a text conversation between an unnamed Trump campaign aide and an ally inside a Detroit ballot-counting facility. The campaign aide, described as one of Trumps alleged co-conspirators, encouraged the other to make them riot after he was told the scene was a tinderbox. This year, law enforcement at all levels have described unprecedented levels of threats targeting every phase of the process. These days, the Justice Department routinely announces arrests of people sending vile messages to lawmakers, election officials and judges.

Anybody involved in certifying Trumps defeat should he lose is a potential target, said Tom Joscelyn, a senior adviser to the Jan. 6 committee. The extremists or even just rabid wackadoodles firmly believe its being stolen yet again. (Political violence can cut both ways of course. In July, Trump was the target of an attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania. Last month, another potential assassin was arrested with a loaded rifle outside of Trumps Florida golf course.)

The thing thats going to be bad is the thing were not thinking of, said Gabe Sterling, the chief operating officer in the Georgia Secretary of States Office. Sterling said his biggest concern was a lone wolf who had been radicalized by disinformation on the left or right.

If Trump attempts to reverse a defeat at the polls, he will need the GOP to retain, and perhaps even expand, its narrow hold on the House of Representatives. Without it, any effort to flip the outcome will effectively be dead the moment states send their certified results to Washington.

Thats because all roads lead to Jan. 6, 2025, the day the House and Senate must fulfill their constitutional requirement to meet jointly and count the votes cast by the Electoral College  and just three days after the newly elected Congress takes office.

In 2020, Democrats and then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi controlled the House, so Trump pinned his hope to subvert the election on the fact that Pence would be presiding over the joint session of Congress. Eastman, Chesebro and others had helped develop a theory that Pence could unilaterally refuse to count Bidens votes, either delivering the election to Trump or forcing a delay that might give Republican state legislators more time to appoint pro-Trump electors.

Pence spent weeks refusing to declare his intentions but ultimately resisted, and Trump supporters rioted at the Capitol.

This time, the person presiding over the proceeding will be Harris herself  and she has pledged to adhere to the Electoral Count Acts description of her duties as ministerial, with no room to exercise power over the outcome.

Under the Electoral Count Act, Congress convenes in the House chamber at 1 p.m. with Harris presiding. With the assistance of House and Senate tellers, the vice president then opens envelopes containing the certified electoral ballots from each state alphabetically and tallies the votes. If there are no objections, a winner is announced.

In previous years, a single member of the House and Senate could join together to challenge the electors certified by any state, forcing the session to recess for a two-hour debate and vote on whether to count the challenged electors. The updated Electoral Count Act raised that threshold to one-fifth of each chamber  87 House members and 20 senators. Still, it may not be hard for a group of pro-Trump Republicans to reach those thresholds. The law also requires both chambers to agree to an objection for it to succeed  though a split Congress would present messy constitutional questions. No challenge under this process has ever succeeded.

Even if they manage to mount challenges, Republicans will not have a chance at overturning the election results unless they have a majority in the House. In the event of a Democratic House takeover, the House would brush aside challenges to Harris electors and, if necessary, shoot down alternate slates.

Likewise, if Democrats hold the Senate, theyll easily approve the slates of electors for Harris. And even if Republicans narrowly take the upper chamber, at least a few key GOP senators seem certain to resist any effort to depart from the state certified results. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), for example, helped author the Electoral Count Act reforms meant to prevent a repeat of Trumps 2020 gambit.

But if Republicans retain the House and affirm their grip on key state legislative chambers in the swing states, a slim and dangerous path remains.

Leading up to Jan. 6, Trump and his allies would be engaged in a relentless pressure campaign to convince House GOP lawmakers to block Harris victory. The existence of alternate slates of electors sent by Republican-led legislatures would be a tool in their arsenal.

Some Democrats are nervous that even if they narrowly appear to take back the House, enough races could remain locked in recounts or legal protest to ensure that Republicans hold the majority when the new Congress convenes on Jan. 3, 2025.

Though Congress was the target of violence after the 2020 election, federal officials have taken pains to avoid a recurrence. The Biden administration recently labeled the Jan. 6, 2025, session of Congress a National Security Special Event, which unlocks resources akin to the Super Bowl or presidential inauguration. Expect the U.S. Capitol to look like a fortress soon after Election Day.

The Speaker Maneuvers
Now imagine the House remains in Republican hands. Trump has spent November and December pressuring state legislatures in Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina to send alternate slates of electors to Congress. They acquiesce. Those slates are delivered to Harris, but this time they have the backing of a government authority.

Here is where Trump loyalists could try to seize power for their defeated candidate.

It begins with whoever is the speaker of the House. Though Rep. Mike Johnson holds the job today, hes no lock to win renewed support from his restive Republican conference. Trump would once again likely play kingmaker, with the power to extract promises for his endorsement. In a scenario in which Trump is still challenging the election, a commitment to side with him during the Jan. 6 session of Congress would be at the top of his list.

If Republicans cant resolve the speaker fight before Jan. 6  which was nearly the case in 2023, when Kevin McCarthy claimed the gavel after 15 votes and three days of infighting  it would usher in another kind of unprecedented crisis: a leadership vacuum that would complicate the ability of Congress to convene on Jan. 6 altogether. No one knows what would happen in that scenario, but congressional aides and lawyers are beginning to contemplate strategies for even the wildest contingencies.

Now assume Johnson retakes the gavel. Though Harris will preside, the session occurs in Johnsons chamber, where the speaker holds significant sway.

Johnson has not yet telegraphed how he will handle the joint session. Johnson was a key ally in Trumps 2020 bid to reverse the election results  including on Jan. 6, 2021, when Johnson backed challenges to Bidens presidential electors. In recent interviews, the Louisianan has said he intends to follow the Constitution and federal law. Left unsaid: whether Johnsons interpretation of the Constitution would comport with Eastman and Chesebro or with the mainstream legal community. His office has declined repeated requests to clarify his view on the Electoral Count Act and whether he considers it binding on Congress.

If Johnson believes, like Eastman, that the laws governing the joint session are unconstitutional, he could assert unprecedented authority to affect the process  all under the guise of following the Constitution. That could include taking steps to ensure that pro-Trump electors embraced by state legislatures get an up-or-down vote, even if they conflict with slates endorsed by governors. It could include permitting hours of floor time to air theories of voter fraud, while holding the presidency in limbo. It could also include lobbying allies to reject pro-Harris electors in order to prevent either candidate from receiving 270 Electoral College votes. And it could also include simply gaveling the House out of session to prevent the joint session from continuing. Each move would likely trigger intense legal battles, putting the courts  and most likely the Supreme Court  in the position of deciding how to resolve unprecedented power plays by the most prominent actors in government.

This phase would mark the culmination of Trumps ceaseless campaign to cast doubt on any election defeat and lay the groundwork for an alternative reality. After all, Republicans would say, theres real uncertainty about the outcomes in the swing states, with millions of voters convinced Trump was the rightful winner  the very uncertainty Trump had been stoking all along.

The House Picks a President
If Republicans, through the speakers maneuvering, prevent either candidate from garnering an Electoral College majority, it would trigger whats known as a contingent election in the House, with each state delegation getting a single vote. Republicans control 26 state delegations to Democrats 22, with two others evenly split. The GOP is favored to maintain that advantage, and Republicans would almost certainly choose to elect Trump president.

Democrats are already gaming out these scenarios, with the level of concern dependent on how big Republicans margin might be when Congress meets  and whether the GOP ranks include enough moderates willing to buck Trump.

Ultimately, a handful of key pieces would have to fall into place to prevent the certification of a Harris victory: It would require a good election night for Republicans and significant complicity among Trump allies at virtually every level of government.

And it would be a brazen display of power that would outstrip the multifaceted gambit of 2020.

Then youre really getting into the realm of lawlessness, said Rick Hasen, an election law expert at UCLA. If people are going to be willing to just ignore the law and declare someone the winner, then youre talking about a real coup.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/the-threat-remains-trump-s-path-to-overturning-a-2024-defeat/ar-AA1sAknXocid=hpmsn&cvid=c16625463bcc4d00a9f4cddd40fd0876&ei=32

Hate the gloom, but it's a factor.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,877
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6608 on: October 21, 2024, 02:07:00 am »
Seriously, just get it over and done with. Rip the band-aid off. I live 2000km away but it's still making me very nervous, and will surely be sleepless nights around the election date. I feel like I need a psychological survival plan; last time I followed the daily madness and it was detrimental to my wellbeing. If it happens again I essentially will have to concede that anti-democratic, anti-environmental nihilism has won the battle, and from here on out it's just a matter of finding small things that create happiness and let the big picture burn.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6609 on: October 21, 2024, 04:50:26 am »
Don't sweat it, mate.

The fact is, even if he does get in, many of us will do well if not better, and because Congress will prevent him from doing any mad shit that he makes up.

But I'm optimistic.  I think there's more decent people (women) in the tossups that will abandon the prick.

Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.
Kill the humourless.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6610 on: October 21, 2024, 05:39:47 am »
Who out there catches horses for a living? Gabriel the Bull asked. It was a hot, windy evening in July as the singer-songwriter took to the stage at a farm turned concert venue just outside of town. Somebody deep in the cottonwoods let out a halfhearted whoop. Otherwise, silence. My God, Wyoming, he muttered, what has happened to you?

Its the question Ive been asking myself repeatedly. This summer, as I knocked doors on behalf of moderate Republican candidates and worked as an election judge at Wyomings Aug. 20 primary election, I saw my friends and neighbors drift further to the right, their views increasingly unsupportable. We are a jumpy crew, in a state cauterized by fear.

And boy, are there stories to tell. Wyomings primary, where more than 90% of the races were determined before election day, solidified a state Freedom Caucus majority in the Legislature and underlined our MAGA identity. With the lowest turnout in a decade, the results confirmed what I saw and heard on the campaign trail: a suspicious, angry, disengaged, weary (take your pick) majority-Republican electorate.

One doorbell at a time, I got an earful of disinformation and apathy, but I also heard from plenty of people, conservatives all, who refused to buy into the GOPs dark message of a nation in decline (Im one of them). Many were earnestly trying to do the right thing, but they did not know what to believe. Yet the tallies dont lie: When in doubt, we vote tribal.

It is a reflection of who we are becoming, citizens willing to place their lives in the hands of candidates who parrot an agenda rich in threats and slim on facts, a proxy for our worst instincts. Two-thirds of Wyomings Republican congressional delegation are election deniers. Sen. Cynthia Lummis voted against certifying results of the 2020 presidential election. Rep. Harriet Hageman, who trounced Liz Cheney in 2022, called the 2020 election rigged.

Wyomings voters are choosing candidates who push hard-right messages that closely align with former President Trumps fight songs: This is a state on the precipice of failure, its tyrannical government run by spendy RINOs who have allowed our property taxes to soar and tolerated a fragile election system threatened by illegal immigration.

None of this is true. Wyomings tax burden, with no income tax or corporate tax, ranks 48th in the country. The state has been largely unaffected by unauthorized immigration; less than 1% of the population is undocumented. Overall, the immigrant population has remained relatively steady at less than 4%. Our elections are safe, with just three documented cases of voter fraud since 2000. Recent tests of voting equipment showed 100% accuracy.

Our quality of life is not just good, its rich. Here on the High Plains, we have clean air and deep relationships. The worst traffic jams? Bison crossings in Yellowstone. We have next-door-neighbor access to our political leaders.

We are not without problems, however. Wyomings energy economy is making a thorny pivot to renewables. We face a mental health crisis, ranking third in the nation for suicide. There is an exodus of young people. Tricky issues, yes, but hardly the seeds of an uprising.

Yet the state continues its extreme rightward march as voters embrace messaging rooted in fear divorced from reality. Moderate Republican Speaker of the House Albert Sommers, rancher and electrical engineer, was dispatched by political newcomer Laura Taliaferro Pearson, a school bus driver and rancher who hammered voters with incendiary mailers. Make Liberty Win, a Virginia-based group, was behind some of the misleading mailers supporting Freedom Caucus candidates. One falsely accused several Republican legislators of attempting to remove Trump from the ballot. Others gave voters the wrong dates for the primary election or used a photograph of a Virginia man to portray a Wyoming candidate of the same name.

Nonetheless, the strategy worked.

The hard-right takeover of the state has been swift, well-organized and breathtaking in its below-the-belt attacks and dangerous rhetoric. John Bear, Wyoming Freedom Caucus former chair, likened his group to a military unit thats ready to fight and stand in the gap for the people of Wyoming. Underscoring this fervor is an impenetrable support for Trump, who has advised all Americans to prepare for World War III. Wyomingites take it to heart. During this summers campaigning, Freedom Caucus candidates hit the parade circuit atop army tanks, the optics difficult to ignore.

Convictions conquer facts, and the unease is palpable. Wyoming is itching for a fight. An SNF Agora Institute political attitudes poll conducted in May found that 82% of Wyomings conservatives think violence is justified in advancing their political goals; only 30% believe President Biden won the 2020 election.

Someone is going to get hurt, a friend told me recently after describing a particularly tense meeting about a proposed gravel pit, an issue that has galvanized my hometown of Casper. I carried this tension with me. As I canvassed, I calibrated each door knock. I noted welcome mats cheerfully messaging House protected by Smith and Wesson; the bumper stickers, My pit bull is fine, its me you should be worried about; the flag, Biden is not my president. I made judgments on the fly, often moving to the next house.

In other years, door knocks were fun, a way to catch up with friends and make my candidates case. Not this time. One acquaintance refused to open the glass door that separated us. Hey, I wanted to say, your daughter babysat my kids. We sold doughnuts together in the church lobby. Her message was clear: Please leave.

This retreat to our corners confounds me. Its unsettling, a collapse of our treasured view of the state as a small town with one long street. Not only are we losing our identity, we are losing our soul.

This is how the rabid win. Traditional Republicans, conservatives  call us what you will  we are beaten down, shamed for dialoguing with a perceived enemy, mocked for accepting data and facts, and castigated for our allegiance to the rule of law. I grieve the demise of the Albert Sommerses of this country, those thoughtful leaders who are ill-suited for this new gritty ring, unwilling to peddle fictions or traffic in the language of war. As we retreat from the arena, only the barbarians remain.

Susan Stubson is a writer, lawyer and a sixth-generation Wyomingite.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/opinion-i-door-knocked-for-normal-republicans-in-my-home-state-wyoming-what-happened-to-you/ar-AA1sAjHy?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=39b8ebfdc56b4c6fa853d294860c01b3&ei=66

This is the American heartland.

They'll never invade our cities.

Thank Robbie for State's rights.
Kill the humourless.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6611 on: October 21, 2024, 09:03:47 pm »
A Christian Gun Cult Holds a Trump Festival

The annual Rod of Iron Freedom Festival was as absurd as it was terrifying.

Amanda Moore
Reverend Hyung Jin Sean Moon began the second day of the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival with a sermon. Moon, 45, clutched a gold AR-15 and wore his signature crown of bullets. He stood underneath a big tent in a muddy field in Greeley, Pennsylvania, and told his audience, In John Chapter 2, we see that Jesus Christ, God in the flesh, is an assault weapons manufacturer.

His congregation, dressed in their Sunday best with red Make America Great Again hats, listened intently as Moon explained that Jesus told his disciples to break unconstitutional laws to save America from tyranny. The sermon was short, and Moon abruptly shifted from pastor to emcee. Welcome to the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival, folks. God bless you; may God save America using President Trump and every single one of you. God bless you. MAGA 2024, lets go, baby!

In 2017, Rod of Iron Ministries splintered from the Unification Church, a Korean cult founded by Sean Moons father Sun Myung Moon. Adherents are called Moonies and believe that Sun Myung Moon is the messiah. Two of Sun Myung Moons sons, Sean and Kook-jin, or Justin founded Rod of Iron Ministries. The church has many of the same core beliefs as the Unification Churchbut it claims that AR-15s are the rod of iron that Jesus wields in the Book of Revelation. Perhaps not coincidentally, Justin Moon founded Kahr Arms, a firearms manufacturer that produces a commemorative Donald Trump AR-15.

The two-day festival was free and open to the public, but Fridays pre-event screening of Flynn, a film about the life of Michael T. Flynn, was $25. The retired lieutenant general and former national security adviser to Donald Trump has been touring to promote the movie. Flynn has partnered with Ivan Raiklin for Q&As across the country.

Raiklin is the man behind the Pence card, a legal theory that former vice president Mike Pence could have blocked the election certification on January 6, 2021, and which led to Trumps now-infamous tweet about Pence lacking courage. Raiklin is also the self-appointed secretary of the so-called Department of Retribution, for which he maintains a Deep State Target List of journalists, politicians, and other foes. He wants to use sheriffs and local officials to arrest his enemies, and he has said that officials who crafted pro-vaccine Covid-19 policies should face Public, Live-Streamed (in the interest of transparency) Capital punishment. After the first assassination attempt on Trump, Raiklin demanded that the former US Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle be executed. In a social-media post captioned capital punishment, Raiklin told Mark Zuckerberg, There is no lawyering up to defend his crime of restricting some pandemic misinformation on Meta.

Raiklin was not an outlier at the festival. One audience member asked Flynn if, under a Trump presidency, he would sit at the head of a military tribunal to not only drain the swamp, but imprison the swamp, and on a few occasions, execute the swamp?

Flynn said that accountability is needed, but we have to win first. The response was met with cheers. Given that members of the church were involved in the January 6 insurrection, this was not surprising.

Saturday featured a long lineup of speakers that included former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka, Pizzagate hoaxer and current Trump Force 47 associate Jack Posobiec, former acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan, and Raiklin. The speeches were standard fare for right-wing events, which is to say alternately terrifying and bizarre. Homan promised to run the biggest deportation operation ever in the United States if Trump wins. Gorka told an over-the-top story about wearing a MAGA hat into a liberal coffee shop and finding secret Trump allies everywhere. The messages were clear: Americans are being replaced by immigrants, and only Donald Trump, who is beloved by most Americans no matter what the polls or voters say, can save us.

Something that was unusual, even for a right-wing event, was that a shooting range was open for four hours each day. Guests had the opportunity to shoot AR-15s and other rifles. It wasnt long before Raiklin made his way down to the range, taking his turn with one of the guns.

Raiklin is not usually friendly to journalists, even to ones not yet on his list. But after hitting the target just two-thirds of the time, Raiklin offered a few of journalists a ride back to the stage on his golf cart, and we set off, listening to him describe his plans for the Department of Retribution. Im doing it with or without Trump, Raiklin told us. Its easier with him.

Another journalist asked how having Trump in the White House would make things easier. Raiklin responded, It would help because the president would not be on the list to receive retribution.

The Freedom Festival is in its sixth year, and it never ceases to render even hardened reporters of the far right speechlessnot necessarily because moments are so outrageous but because theyre so creepy. On Saturday, Reverend Moonapparently going by his rapper name, King Bulletheadwalked on stage and sang some bars about the upcoming election (Too big! To rig!). The calmest mosh pit Id ever seen broke out, and then young men lined up on the stage. They each dove into the crowd in an orderly fashion, one at a time.

The next day, a Japanese choir, which had been flown in, performed. They wore MAGA hats and carried Trump flags and banners, including an AI-generated one where Trump is holding an assault rifle with a magazine emerging from both the top and bottom of the gun. The show started off normal enough; they sang God Bless America.

But then they began yelling, We love Trump! We love Trump! We need Trump! and wildly cheered when someone waved a cardboard cutout of Trump around the center of the stage. Fight! Fight! Fight! the choir yelled. Then they took off their red hats, bowed, and walked off stage.

The final event is a bonfire meant to symbolize the burning of Babylon. (Sean Moon refers to his mother, who now leads the Unification Church, as the whore of Babylon.) Last year, the group lit the bonfire with a burning pansexual flag while singing and listening to a sermon. I was readying myself for a similar experience this year, but what happened was even more disturbing. There was firewood stacked at the top of a small hill, and a yellow rope for crowd control was set up to keep people from getting too close. A few of us journalists gathered in between the designated viewing space and the base of the hill, giving us a view of the crowd and the burning pyre.

The fire started quickly, without any preamble. The crowd sang Amazing Grace, and then stood in silence. Only the cackling of the fire and the occasional cries of a baby pierced the air. The silence seemed more sinister than the cheering and singing from last year. Standing in front of the rope, I started to feel like we were part of the show, too. The red-hatted crowd was staring at us, or maybe through usthe mediatheir expressionless faces illuminated by the fire.

Was it like this last year? Were they this quiet? I asked a videographer who had attended previous Rod of Iron festivals. He shook his head. I was actually going to ask if you guys wanted to leave.

Relieved that I wasnt the only one uncomfortable, we slipped into the audience and began making our way to the back. Before we left, everyone in the audience raised their arms above their heads and yelled, MAGA 2024!

But true to form, the event balanced its terror with absurdity. As we returned to the car, a young man ran up to us and asked if we were the journalists. When we confirmed, he enthusiastically shared his message with us: Talk therapy should be illegal. He called it spiritual prostitution and handed us each a flyer. I am a proud Christian Patriot determined to stand up to Big Therapy, the flyer read. I want to expose the damage done to conservatives by the people they have been misguided into trusting with their inner thoughts.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/a-christian-gun-cult-holds-a-trump-festival/ar-AA1sEQlV?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=8e5ff0a881594e7cb0ac1d81c6320430&ei=41
Kill the humourless.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6612 on: October 21, 2024, 09:05:55 pm »
Kill the humourless.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6613 on: October 21, 2024, 09:49:10 pm »
What are some symbols in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz?

The novel contains an overwhelming number of symbols. One of the most notable symbols is Emerald City, which represents Washington, D.C. and capital, seen in the bright green hues of the city. The Yellow Brick Road represents gold, which was the other form of currency being used at the time.

What does the Wizard in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz represent?

The Wizard is a symbol for the President of the United States; not any one in particular, but the concept of the presidency in and of itself. He makes it appear to others that he is a great and powerful being, but in reality, this power is just an illusion; he is actually quite powerless.

What was the hidden message of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz?

The whole novel acts as a metaphor for the political and economical atmosphere in America during the 1890s. More specifically, it is an allegory for the rise of Populism and the belief of Western farmers that silver should be re-introduced to the currency system alongside gold.

https://study.com/academy/lesson/the-wonderful-wizard-of-oz-by-l-frank-baum-symbolism-analysis.html#:~:text=The%20Wizard%20is%20a%20symbol,he%20is%20actually%20quite%20powerless.
Kill the humourless.

« Reply #6614 on: October 21, 2024, 10:10:11 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on October 21, 2024, 09:49:10 pm
What are some symbols in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz?

The novel contains an overwhelming number of symbols. One of the most notable symbols is Emerald City, which represents Washington, D.C. and capital, seen in the bright green hues of the city. The Yellow Brick Road represents gold, which was the other form of currency being used at the time.

What does the Wizard in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz represent?

The Wizard is a symbol for the President of the United States; not any one in particular, but the concept of the presidency in and of itself. He makes it appear to others that he is a great and powerful being, but in reality, this power is just an illusion; he is actually quite powerless.

What was the hidden message of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz?

The whole novel acts as a metaphor for the political and economical atmosphere in America during the 1890s. More specifically, it is an allegory for the rise of Populism and the belief of Western farmers that silver should be re-introduced to the currency system alongside gold.

https://study.com/academy/lesson/the-wonderful-wizard-of-oz-by-l-frank-baum-symbolism-analysis.html#:~:text=The%20Wizard%20is%20a%20symbol,he%20is%20actually%20quite%20powerless.
I think people are reading too much into it. lovely story with a lesson, they didn't need magic to achieve what they all yearned, they had it inside them all along. perfect kids book, educational message written into a brilliant story.
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

« Reply #6615 on: October 22, 2024, 10:34:03 am »
Quote from: jambutty on October 21, 2024, 05:39:47 am

One doorbell at a time, I got an earful of disinformation and apathy, but I also heard from plenty of people, conservatives all, who refused to buy into the GOPs dark message of a nation in decline (Im one of them). Many were earnestly trying to do the right thing, but they did not know what to believe. Yet the tallies dont lie: When in doubt, we vote tribal.

It is a reflection of who we are becoming, citizens willing to place their lives in the hands of candidates who parrot an agenda rich in threats and slim on facts, a proxy for our worst instincts. Two-thirds of Wyomings Republican congressional delegation are election deniers. Sen. Cynthia Lummis voted against certifying results of the 2020 presidential election. Rep. Harriet Hageman, who trounced Liz Cheney in 2022, called the 2020 election rigged.

Wyomings voters are choosing candidates who push hard-right messages that closely align with former President Trumps fight songs: This is a state on the precipice of failure, its tyrannical government run by spendy RINOs who have allowed our property taxes to soar and tolerated a fragile election system threatened by illegal immigration.

None of this is true. Wyomings tax burden, with no income tax or corporate tax, ranks 48th in the country. The state has been largely unaffected by unauthorized immigration; less than 1% of the population is undocumented. Overall, the immigrant population has remained relatively steady at less than 4%. Our elections are safe, with just three documented cases of voter fraud since 2000. Recent tests of voting equipment showed 100% accuracy.

Our quality of life is not just good, its rich. Here on the High Plains, we have clean air and deep relationships. The worst traffic jams? Bison crossings in Yellowstone. We have next-door-neighbor access to our political leaders.

We are not without problems, however. Wyomings energy economy is making a thorny pivot to renewables. We face a mental health crisis, ranking third in the nation for suicide. There is an exodus of young people. Tricky issues, yes, but hardly the seeds of an uprising.

Yet the state continues its extreme rightward march as voters embrace messaging rooted in fear divorced from reality. Moderate Republican Speaker of the House Albert Sommers, rancher and electrical engineer, was dispatched by political newcomer Laura Taliaferro Pearson, a school bus driver and rancher who hammered voters with incendiary mailers. Make Liberty Win, a Virginia-based group, was behind some of the misleading mailers supporting Freedom Caucus candidates. One falsely accused several Republican legislators of attempting to remove Trump from the ballot. Others gave voters the wrong dates for the primary election or used a photograph of a Virginia man to portray a Wyoming candidate of the same name.

Nonetheless, the strategy worked.

The hard-right takeover of the state has been swift, well-organized and breathtaking in its below-the-belt attacks and dangerous rhetoric. John Bear, Wyoming Freedom Caucus former chair, likened his group to a military unit thats ready to fight and stand in the gap for the people of Wyoming. Underscoring this fervor is an impenetrable support for Trump, who has advised all Americans to prepare for World War III. Wyomingites take it to heart. During this summers campaigning, Freedom Caucus candidates hit the parade circuit atop army tanks, the optics difficult to ignore.

Convictions conquer facts, and the unease is palpable. Wyoming is itching for a fight. An SNF Agora Institute political attitudes poll conducted in May found that 82% of Wyomings conservatives think violence is justified in advancing their political goals; only 30% believe President Biden won the 2020 election.




That's pretty alarming.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

« Reply #6616 on: Yesterday at 08:27:33 am »
Believer

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

« Reply #6618 on: Yesterday at 12:37:40 pm »
The US version of HIGNFY is actually, surprisingly, quite good. There seems to be more of an emphasis on comedy. Roy Wood Jr is an excellent host.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

« Reply #6619 on: Yesterday at 12:40:31 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:37:40 pm
The US version of HIGNFY is actually, surprisingly, quite good. There seems to be more of an emphasis on comedy. Roy Wood Jr is an excellent host.
I watched for 2 minutes and dropped it.  like a bunch of high school kids trying desperately to be witty.
« Reply #6620 on: Yesterday at 01:10:01 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:37:40 pm
The US version of HIGNFY is actually, surprisingly, quite good. There seems to be more of an emphasis on comedy. Roy Wood Jr is an excellent host.

Thought the host was okay but the pannelists were not funny, Hislop and Merton much wittier and quick on the take. We do quick wit and sarcasm better over here
, but Americans do scripted comedy well.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:37:40 pm
The US version of HIGNFY is actually, surprisingly, quite good. There seems to be more of an emphasis on comedy. Roy Wood Jr is an excellent host.

The original is truly awful. Smugness personified.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6622 on: Yesterday at 01:41:22 pm »
Kill the humourless.

« Reply #6623 on: Yesterday at 02:28:58 pm »
But then there's this:

America: Land of the free, home of the jerks

As the country counts down to Election Day with both anticipation and dread, Elon Musk  the billionaire who treats free speech like a weapon rather than a right  has managed to become even more disruptive than he has already been. The man who popularized the electric car industry as CEO of Tesla and turned Twitter from a public square into a squalid back alley known as X is now spending his free time doing air jacks for Donald Trump as the lead cheerleader in a get-out-the-vote effort for the Republican presidential nominee.

In addition to establishing his super PAC, America PAC, through which he has contributed at least $75 million in support of Trump, Musk has also created a lottery that each day through Nov. 5 will award one person $1 million, as long as that person is a registered voter in one of seven swing states and has signed a petition confirming their support of the First and Second Amendments. The petition part is important: Thats ostensibly what qualifies folks for the chance to win the windfall, not being a registered voter in one of the states with outsize influence on who becomes the countrys next president. Paying people to vote is illegal. Although as a billionaire, Musk can pay pretty much any fine and unleash enough lawyers to keep a criminal investigation mired in obfuscating paperwork until the whole mess fades away. But mostly, the people who say theyve won, and who have been decked out in bright red T-shirts and baseball hats touting the Trump-Vance ticket, dont seem particularly perturbed about the legality of the lottery. The money is the thing. And so is Musk.

Theres a tendency in this land of the free and home of the entrepreneur to be enraptured by the sight of a successful businessman. And truth be told, aside from Oprah Winfrey, its mostly wealthy men who seem to be wrapped in the mythology of all-knowing brilliance. Being an innovator in the technology sector means that plenty of folks have given Musk the presumption of wisdom on matters of free speech and the nature of government. This sort of thinking sowed some seeds for a Trump presidency  this desire to have the country run like a business and by a businessman. Except the country isnt a for-profit enterprise. Citizens arent employees, and legislators shouldnt act like department heads all trying to manage up. The governments role is not to sell a product and maximize profits. And the president is certainly not a CEO who can summarily downsize the country to make it more nimble.
This business-minded obsession has made room for the idea of a president as someone who moves fast and breaks things, rather than one with an enduring respect for traditions and norms. It has allowed for the successful jerk, the callous dealmaker, the amoral numbers guy to take precedence over the statesman. Citizens might be comforted by a leader with an empathetic streak. Shareholders just want a honcho with a killer instinct.

The prominence of Musk in these waning days of the campaign season serves as a reminder of the degree to which this country has allowed the primacy of the individual to usurp the collective good  especially if the individual is wealthy. Theres a cultural tendency to laud billionaires for simply being pleasant, for doing things that are, by most estimations, normal. Or for simply not being exceedingly horrible. A little nastiness is perfectly tolerable.

Theres something vulgar and condescending about Musk holding out the possibility of a $1 million reward to people for simply doing their civic duty and registering to vote. Its an abomination that his aid to the regular person is based on luck rather than an earnest investment in a community. Its a cynical performance by Musk to offer up a big payday to one lucky soul just for declaring their support for the Constitution, while the billionaire is busily dumping money into the campaign of someone who has shown more than a little disdain for that foundational document. Trump, after all, has mused about dismantling the Constitution for his own benefit.

Musk occupies a different place on the campaign trail than the celebrities who are headlining these last Hail Mary rallies. Bruce Springsteen, Lizzo, Usher and other boldface names have all been called in by Vice President Kamala Harris to ratchet up excitement for her campaign and get folks dancing all the way to the polls. The performers are using their star power  and their musical prowess  to draw as many eyes and ears as possible to the candidate with whom they stand.

Musk is brandishing his checkbook. The use of money and privilege as both a cudgel and a beatitude befits the Trump campaign. During his administration, Trump threw rolls of paper towels to Americans devastated by a hurricane as if he was lobbing free T-shirts to fans during a halftime show. He handed a woman $100 for groceries during a September campaign stop in Pennsylvania as if that one-off handout was a full-blown economic policy for the countrys working stiffs.

On Sunday, Trump spent approximately five minutes working the fry station at a McDonalds in Pennsylvania for the benefit of the news media but refused to engage on the subject of the $7.25 an hour federal minimum wage and whether it should be higher. Instead, Trump used the stop to call his rival Lyin Kamala for saying she worked at a McDonalds while she was in college, even though he has offered no evidence to dispute her fast-food employment. Trump did give away bags of McDonalds food to those who were assembled in advance and vetted by the Secret Service. And then those lucky Mickey D recipients were sent on their way having just won the Happy Meal lottery.

Musk is a far wealthier man than Trump, but he rivals the former president in the amount of personal grievance he carries. In this free country, he has been able to grow his wealth to outlandish levels and to dabble in practically any endeavor that interests him. He has been able to spew and vent and amplify antisemitic and racist dog whistles. He has been able to speak his mind, and the only price in doing so is that others get to speak theirs in return. He has been heard and listened to by those in power to a degree that a blue-collar worker could only dream. His money talks and so people listen; he has mistaken the sound of vast wealth for vast wisdom.

He has been declared the worlds richest person and troll. In this election season, neither seems good for America.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/america-land-of-the-free-home-of-the-jerks/ar-AA1sJT1k?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=365667b43d3c4665f0bec62c6b6cde40&ei=18
Kill the humourless.

« Reply #6624 on: Today at 01:29:26 am »
Musk in a Trump administration.

Trump the useful Mussolini idiot and non-citizen Musk playing Goebbels with the media.

I need a drink.
Kill the humourless.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6625 on: Today at 08:34:18 am »
If Trump wins he'll dump Musk before the day is done. He discards his friends once they've served their purpose, let alone someone he openly despises. In fact, the only positive to a Trump win will be Musk's meltdown when he realises he's been played.
« Reply #6626 on: Today at 09:15:08 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:34:18 am

Trump admires anyone with more money or power than him.
Kill the humourless.

« Reply #6627 on: Today at 10:47:07 am »
WASHINGTON − Former President Donald Trump tells supporters he'll be their "retribution" if elected in November. He talks of turning the military and the National Guard on the "enemy within," or those who don't support him, including Democratic figures like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump speaks only in generalities about his intentions. But for the past year, a former top Trump national security official likely to join him in a new administration has been crisscrossing America recruiting an army of volunteers to help carry out such a plan.

That's Michael Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general and Trump's first White House national security advisor. He's also a former convicted felon who was banished from what he calls the "Deep State" national security bureaucracy after rising to become head of the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency.

At Flynn's side is his longtime aide Ivan Raiklin, an intense former Green Beret, retired Army Reserve lieutenant colonel and former DIA employee who's also a conservative lawyer.

Flynn and Raiklin are among the most vocal of a cadre of Trump allies calling for prosecution and even violence against the former president's political enemies.

Raiklin, who calls himself Trump's "Secretary of Retribution," has gone so far as to compile a "Deep State Target List" of more than 350 people he says he'll go after in a second Trump administration. 

"It's just unthinkable that our country has come to this," retired Air Force Lt. Gen. James Clapper, who served as the U.S. director of National Intelligence and DIA chief, told USA TODAY.

Javed Ali, a senior National Security Council official in the Trump administration, called the men's agenda "very unsettling," especially coming from a former top-ranking military officer like Flynn.

Together, Flynn and Raiklin have been barnstorming for a far-right, antigovernment form of Christian nationalism, railing against what they see as a "woke" takeover of America by communist sympathizers aligned with China.

That group, they say, includes liberals, Democrats and other Trump opponents.

'The gates of hell'
In dozens of town hall-style appearances this year, including at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Flynn and Raiklin have talked of the need for Americans do whatever it takes to get Trump re-elected − and then exact vengeance including detention, tribunals and possibly worse.

At the far-right Rod of Iron Freedom Festival on Oct. 11 in Greeley, Pennsylvania, one attendee asked Flynn whether, if Trump wins, he would get his "rank reinstated and sit at the head of a military tribunal to not only drain the swamp, but imprison the swamp and on a few occasions, execute the swamp?"

The question brought a chorus of cheers at the event, which was sponsored by a group, led by the son of the late Unification Church founder Rev. Sun Myung Moon, that the Southern Poverty Law Center calls an "antigovernment Christian gun cult."

"I think a lot of people actually think like you do, and I think that that's your right and our privilege," Flynn replied.

"These people are already up to no good," he said of Trump's opponents, "so we gotta win first. We win, and then ... Katie bar the door. Believe me, the gates of hell − my hell − will be unleashed."

Jeffrey Breinholt, a George Washington University law lecturer who worked on counterterrorism at the Justice Department for 25 years, said Flynn and Raiklin's statements and organizing could violate federal laws against illegal threats, even when considering the extremely high bar of First Amendment protections.

I think if we had the political will, we would be able to find an appropriate federal statute to charge them with this, Breinholt said of the DOJ, where he worked until his retirement earlier this year. When I say the line was crossed, there is a line that goes from First Amendment protected activity into harassment.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, using an expletive, described Flynn's remarks as crazy at a campaign event last Thursday in North Carolina.

Repeating Flynn's comments almost verbatim, Walz warned that Flynn "is a contender" to be national security advisor once again if Trump wins.

"This is the guy that Donald Trump wants to hand the keys to the federal government over to on security," Walz said.

Flynn did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The Trump campaign didn't respond to a request for comment.

Trump's self-proclaimed 'Secretary of Retribution'
Raiklin wears t-shirts that say "Secretary of Retribution" and "The Deep State Marauder" at his many public appearances.

A daily presence on far-right cable, radio and internet shows, Raiklin also touts − and offers to share − a target list he's compiled of politicians, intelligence and law enforcement officials, journalists and others.

Describing them as "the enemy of our constitutional order," he says they'll pay if Trump wins on Nov. 5.

"I'm coming for all of them. And what does that mean when I say coming for all of them?" Raiklin told a reporter last May in a video he uploaded to X.

"It means the most legal, moral and ethical consequences to the maximum, to include the maximum punishment for treason," he said. "I personally guarantee that they're going to face those consequences."

Treason is punishable by penalties including death, according to the Justice Department.

Raiklin called for "livestream swatting raids of every single individual" on the list, a reference to the practice of anonymously calling police to swarm a victim's residence for an emergency that doesn't exist.

He says he has 80,000 recruits waiting to be deputized by "appropriate sheriffs throughout the country" − so-called Constitutional sheriffs who believe they are above the law − to go after those on his target list.

"The individuals that I mention are the enemy of our constitutional order," Raiklin says. "We're coming for them, maximally."

Last week, Raiklin threatened a USA TODAY reporter who phoned and texted him for comment on this story.

"Please find on him. Maximum. Look...to family, friends, neighbors, and all associates to determine how and if I respond," Raiklin said on X to his 220,000 followers.

Threatening Fauci
In a June, Raiklin bragged of threatening Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and a figure hated by anti-vaccine extremists, at a congressional hearing on the Covid pandemic response.

In a June 3 episode of his online "The Raiklin Report," Raiklin said he sat behind Fauci at the hearing to "whisper in Dr. Fauci's ear" about "the maximum consequences" the doctor should face for his role in fighting the pandemic. 

"And fortunately for him, I was not close enough to him physically to conduct a Mike Tyson-style, Evander Holyfield physical movement," Raiklin added, referring to an infamous 1997 incident in which Tyson bit off part of Holyfield's ear during a championship boxing match.

Photos from the hearing show Raiklin sitting two rows behind the 83-year-old Fauci, who told USA TODAY in June he lives under 24-hour security.

Clapper, a prominent member of Raiklin's retribution list, knows Flynn well from their time in military and intelligence agencies but said he has no explanation for why hes participating in such an effort.

"I'm not a psychologist. I just think that after he retired, he became an angry man, Clapper said. I can't account for what happened. But he's a different person than the one I knew."

'Somebody very special'
These days, Flynn and Raiklin often appear together at events showcasing Flynn's 2024 autobiographical documentary "Flynn," in which Raiklin plays a lead role. The film describes the "severe political persecution" Flynn says he faced while "exposing corruption as the National Security Advisor to President Trump."

After a meteoric rise through the Army, Flynn was fired as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency by then-President Barack Obama in 2014. He then was investigated by the FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller for raking in huge sums as a lobbyist, including for the Turkish government, until March 2017, a period in which he served on Trump's campaign and worked at the top of the Trump administration, Mueller and other prosecutors would later say.

After Trump's election in November 2016, Flynn − as a private citizen − conducted secret, back-channel discussions with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. In his final report, Mueller said those actions undermined Obama's foreign policy, including sanctions on Moscow for meddling in the 2016 election to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.

While Flynn was under criminal investigation by the FBI, Trump tapped him as White House national security advisor. Three weeks later, Flynn was forced to resign for lying to then-Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia's ambassador.

Trump told then-FBI Director James Comey to "let this go" in reference to the Flynn investigation, USA TODAY reported in 2017. Flynn ultimately pled guilty to lying to federal agents. "Arguably, you sold your country out," U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan told him.

Flynn later helped Trump try to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden, the Congressional committee investigating the Capitol attack found − with help from Raiklin, who tweeted to urge people to bring "walkie talkies, medical bags" to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

By then, Trump already had given Flynn a full pardon.

Trump has said he intends to find a role for Flynn in his administration if he wins in November.

Were going to bring you back, he told Flynn in May. Were proud of you, general. I knew it from day one − youre really somebody very special.

Dana Nessel, Michigan's attorney general, said she was concerned enough to track down a copy of Raiklin's enemies list and found the state's governor, Gretchen Whitmer − who was the target of a militia kidnapping plot in 2020 − and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson among the targets.

"I was waiting for Donald Trump to disavow that list," Nessel said, "but he never did. Scary times."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump vows to go after his enemies if elected. Meet two enforcers ready to carry that out

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-vows-to-go-after-his-enemies-if-elected-meet-two-enforcers-ready-to-carry-that-out/ar-AA1sQ9QY?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=b3d1ebfeb38740ffaf8aa180b6e732fa&ei=35
Kill the humourless.

« Reply #6628 on: Today at 11:02:18 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:34:18 am
If Trump wins he'll dump Musk before the day is done. He discards his friends once they've served their purpose, let alone someone he openly despises. In fact, the only positive to a Trump win will be Musk's meltdown when he realises he's been played.
It doesn't matter, Vance is the Musk/Thiel candidate. The plan is to let Trump tear down all the democratic barriers, depose him or wait for him to simply keel over, and grab the spoils.
« Reply #6629 on: Today at 11:02:30 am »
James Clapper: Fired Trump adviser Flynn 'became an angry man'
Fmr. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper talked about the 2016 election, Michael Flynn, and his new book about life in intelligence.

June 7, 2018, 3:06 PM EDT / Updated June 7, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
By William Fox

WASHINGTON - After 50 years in government service, James Clapper is more apprehensive about the future of the country than ever before. Thats why he has written a new book, Facts and Fears: Hard Truths From a Life in Intelligence.

I certainly had no intent whatsoever to write a book until what happened in the election viscerally disturbed me, he told Chuck Todd this week in an in-depth interview for 1947: Meet the Press Podcast.

Clapper painted Russias interference as an ominous force in the 2016 election, and detailed its impact, including the subsequent investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which he described as a cloud over the country and over the presidency

Ive seen a lot of bad stuff in 50 years of intelligence, but nothing like this that I think attacked the very pillars of the foundation of this country, Clapper said.

Clapper reaffirmed his evaluation that Russias activities tipped the election to Donald Trump.

To me, it just stretches logic and credulity to ignore the elephant in the living room and suggest the Russians didnt, not only impact the elections, but I think turned it, he said.

He emphasized that the intelligence community had concerns, and was actively receiving intelligence, regarding meetings between the Trump campaign and Russians.

But according to Clapper, even as late as the inauguration of President Trump in January 2017, Obama administration officials didnt know anything about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting

The dashboard warning light was certainly on, simply occasioned by what we did know about the frequency of meetings that various members of the Trump camp, whether in the campaign or out, were having with of all people, our primary adversary, the Russians, he said.

He still wont say with certainty whether or not he believes the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. He even briefed president-elect Trump once on Russias activities before the inauguration.

He said he hoped Robert Mueller and his team will issue a report about collusion one way or the other.

The conversation moved to former national security adviser Michael Flynn, whom Clapper described as an angry man following his ouster from the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014 and decades of military service. I think the termination ate at him, he said.

After that, Flynn was ready to join with any Republican candidate as long as he was in a position to criticize the Obama administration, Clapper said.

It is commonplace for government officials to be approached by the GRU, Russias military intelligence agency, according to Clapper. He said that GRU officials approached him after his retirement from the agency in 1995, inviting him to their headquarters, and giving him a tour of a Spetsnaz facility.

Clapper said he tried to warn Flynn of getting to close with GRU officials.

One time I had a little chat with him, sort of for some fatherly advice, to just be careful, he said.

But Flynn, Clapper said, may have succumbed to GRU influence, leading to his appearance at the same table as Russian President Vladimir Putin at RTs anniversary dinner in 2015.

Todd also asked Clapper about deep concerns he expressed in the final chapter of Facts and Fears for Americas future.

Were a fork in the road. What fork are you worried that we may take? Todd asked. I dont know, Clapper said.

All I say in the end of the book is weve emerged from traumas before, notably the Civil War, and the trauma I lived through, the Vietnam War, and in the end, we emerged the better and the stronger force for it, but it took time. and were still recovering in some sense from both those traumas.

Im with you, in that we always seem to get out of these dark periods, Todd said. But then Ive had people say to me, What do you think the average German thought in 1930?

Well same thing, Clapper said. Thats what makes me apprehensive, and makes me worry.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/first-read/james-clapper-fired-trump-adviser-flynn-became-angry-man-n880991
Kill the humourless.

« Reply #6630 on: Today at 02:17:13 pm »
all these Flynn stories .... maybe the next US civil war has started, but it's only in the prep stages right now.
« Reply #6631 on: Today at 02:38:29 pm »
On the topic of young black men.

There are few that don't revere their mothers.

I'd think that those that intend to vote would favor an older black woman over an old white racist.
Kill the humourless.
