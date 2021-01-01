If you're going purely on my summary (which has not aged well) from 18 months ago I could see how you would think that, but in reality, no, not at all



Vallas would have been fiscally responsible at least, and not a puppet of the CTU (you might think a strong teachers' union sounds like a good thing, but as with a strong police union, it can come with some serious drawbacks if they go rogue and put their own interests before public service)



It's actually yet another advert for ranked choice voting - there were loads of candidates in the initial election, but it ended up as a run-off between these two, neither of whom felt like good choices. I initially voted for someone else who seemed to offer a nice middle ground (Chuy Garcia)



I'll see if I can dig up some articles that summarize the whole situation as it's a bit beyond me



Yes please, give us ranked-choice voting. There's plenty of lobbying against it out there by conservatives, which should be odd considering that it theoretically helps/hinders both sides equally. The only real downside, however, is potential voter confusion, and that can be improved in any number of ways.