« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 508230 times)

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,621
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6600 on: Today at 02:33:50 am »
Another repug snowflake.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,825
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6601 on: Today at 02:43:54 am »
Isn't the more likely explanation for his lack of public appearances that he doesn't give a shit what anyone but GOP donors thinks?
Logged

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,192
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6602 on: Today at 04:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October  9, 2024, 03:48:13 pm
If you're going purely on my summary (which has not aged well) from 18 months ago I could see how you would think that, but in reality, no, not at all

Vallas would have been fiscally responsible at least, and not a puppet of the CTU (you might think a strong teachers' union sounds like a good thing, but as with a strong police union, it can come with some serious drawbacks if they go rogue and put their own interests before public service)

It's actually yet another advert for ranked choice voting - there were loads of candidates in the initial election, but it ended up as a run-off between these two, neither of whom felt like good choices. I initially voted for someone else who seemed to offer a nice middle ground (Chuy Garcia)

I'll see if I can dig up some articles that summarize the whole situation as it's a bit beyond me

Yes please, give us ranked-choice voting. There's plenty of lobbying against it out there by conservatives, which should be odd considering that it theoretically helps/hinders both sides equally. The only real downside, however, is potential voter confusion, and that can be improved in any number of ways.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Up
« previous next »
 