« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 508007 times)

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 08:49:11 pm »
The Revolutionary Communists have been putting posters up around my way. A fair have been ripped up and defaced.
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,602
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 09:06:25 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 08:38:47 pm
Why would he condemn something he wants and encourages?

True enough
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,306
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 10:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:49:11 pm
The Revolutionary Communists have been putting posters up around my way. A fair have been ripped up and defaced.

Probably a Roger Stone false flag.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,306
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm »
They're into that Genocide Joe business.

I think we have a couple of their lot here.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,306
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6604 on: Today at 02:04:25 am »
Supreme Court Justice John Roberts has been left "shaken" by the unexpected public reaction to his ruling in the Donald Trump presidential immunity case, a columnist wrote Friday.

Slate's judicial writer Dahlia Lithwick wrote that Roberts was left shocked that Americans didn't buy his attempt to persuade them that his ruling was not about Trump, but instead focused on the office of the presidency. The court ruled that a president was largely immune from criminal prosecution for official actions.

Lithwick referenced a report by CNN's Joan Biskupic. He was shaken by the adverse public reaction to his decision affording [Donald] Trump substantial immunity from criminal prosecution," she wrote.

"His protestations that the case concerned the presidency, not Trump, held little currency.

Lithwick also mentioned New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Adam Liptak's claim that Roberts had hoped his pro-Trump ruling would be written with such poetry that it would lower the bubbling anger from an anti-Trump public still furious over the elimination of Roe v. Wade.

Roberts "seemed confident that his arguments would soar above politics, persuade the public, and stand the test of time," the Times reported.

But that failed so remarkably that, Unlike most of the justices, he made no public speeches over the summer," Lithwick wrote.

"Colleagues and friends who saw him said he looked especially weary, as if carrying greater weight on his shoulders.

Lithwick pointed to legal reporter Linda Greenhouse, who asked on Slate's podcast how Roberts could "have been so clueless about where this opinion was going to leave a court that has already been really battered in public opinion ever since the run-up to Dobbs? What this says to me is that he and other members of his majority live in a kind of bubble.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/shaken-analyst-claims-john-roberts-has-been-left-reeling-from-immunity-ruling-backlash/ar-AA1s6s40?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=4248fce37cda4054cadf34602cd47f46&ei=36


If only this were true.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,621
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6605 on: Today at 02:33:50 am »
Another repug snowflake.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,823
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6606 on: Today at 02:43:54 am »
Isn't the more likely explanation for his lack of public appearances that he doesn't give a shit what anyone but GOP donors thinks?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Up
« previous next »
 