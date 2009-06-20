« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 485016 times)

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,546
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6560 on: Yesterday at 08:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 07:12:46 pm
Yeah it's not nonsense, bit of hyperbole maybe but not based on a myth

San Fran, Oakland, LA, Portland and Seattle are the poster children for laissez-faire policies on drug use and homelessness, and progressive DAs declining to prosecute shoplifters and petty street crimes

Really? I wonder how many of those folks are from out of state? Vancouver up the pacific coast has the same problems caused by nimbyist homelessness and by eastern folks gravitating there for the weather, jobs,  youthful culture and laidbackness. I can see people going to Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco for similar reasons.

I am curious. Is there homelessness, drugs, pan handlers in LA and San Diego? 
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,656
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6561 on: Yesterday at 08:49:48 pm »
Homeless people tend to gravitate towards economically succesful cities. The same happens in the UK where a lot of homeless Scots as well as from elsewhere end up in London. Democratic states are generally wealthier, ergo more homeless people going there.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,260
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6562 on: Yesterday at 09:45:16 pm »
If you're not a regular court watcher, you'd be forgiven for having no idea who  or even what  the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York is. But chances are, you're familiar with at least one of his recent cases. That's because United States Attorney Damian Williams has brought two of the highest-profile criminal cases in the country  at the same time.

In a less than two-week span, Williams charged rapper and entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs with a racketeering conspiracy centered on his alleged sexual abuse and trafficking of multiple victims over nearly 15 years, and then, just days later, he indicted New York City Mayor Eric Adams, accusing him of an almost decade-long conspiracy centered on his alleged solicitation and acceptance of illegal campaign contributions and bribes in the form of free or heavily discounted luxury trips abroad, all in exchange for favors for the Turkish government. (Both defendants have pleaded not guilty in their respective cases. Adams is seeking to have the bribery charge against him dismissed.)

That Williams' office has managed to bring two cases of this magnitude so close in time probably won't surprise anyone who's traced his "compelling biography." His resume is one of legend: Born to Jamaican parents in Brooklyn before moving to Atlanta, Williams attended Harvard, Cambridge and Yale Law School. And then he began his ascent to the tippy-top of the legal elite: clerkships for now-Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was a federal appeals court judge at the time, and for then-Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens; a stint at Paul Weiss, one of the country's most prestigious  and liberal-leaning  law firms; and a coveted position as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, which encompasses Manhattan and the Bronx, along with six suburban and even exurban upstate counties.

SDNY, as the office is known, is also occasionally referred to as the "Sovereign District" for its historic independence, as well as its size (Williams supervises around 220 lawyers), the quality of its lawyers, and the sophistication of its cases. But even in the nation's premier U.S. attorney's office, Williams distinguished himself, focusing on "white collar cases involving corruption in financial markets and politics" before becoming the chief of the securities unit. And he was still holding that civil-service role  as opposed to retreating to a cushy law firm partnership  when President Joe Biden nominated him to be U.S. attorney. Upon his confirmation, he became the first Black person in SDNY's then-234-year history to lead the office.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/maddow-blog-u-s-attorney-damian-williams-has-come-for-the-kings/ar-AA1ru2dR?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=4432d1c08d114beaaf5691375e488fb0&ei=58

Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,209
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6563 on: Yesterday at 10:47:00 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:45:16 pm
If you're not a regular court watcher, you'd be forgiven for having no idea who  or even what  the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York is. But chances are, you're familiar with at least one of his recent cases. That's because United States Attorney Damian Williams has brought two of the highest-profile criminal cases in the country  at the same time.

In a less than two-week span, Williams charged rapper and entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs with a racketeering conspiracy centered on his alleged sexual abuse and trafficking of multiple victims over nearly 15 years, and then, just days later, he indicted New York City Mayor Eric Adams, accusing him of an almost decade-long conspiracy centered on his alleged solicitation and acceptance of illegal campaign contributions and bribes in the form of free or heavily discounted luxury trips abroad, all in exchange for favors for the Turkish government. (Both defendants have pleaded not guilty in their respective cases. Adams is seeking to have the bribery charge against him dismissed.)

That Williams' office has managed to bring two cases of this magnitude so close in time probably won't surprise anyone who's traced his "compelling biography." His resume is one of legend: Born to Jamaican parents in Brooklyn before moving to Atlanta, Williams attended Harvard, Cambridge and Yale Law School. And then he began his ascent to the tippy-top of the legal elite: clerkships for now-Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was a federal appeals court judge at the time, and for then-Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens; a stint at Paul Weiss, one of the country's most prestigious  and liberal-leaning  law firms; and a coveted position as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, which encompasses Manhattan and the Bronx, along with six suburban and even exurban upstate counties.

SDNY, as the office is known, is also occasionally referred to as the "Sovereign District" for its historic independence, as well as its size (Williams supervises around 220 lawyers), the quality of its lawyers, and the sophistication of its cases. But even in the nation's premier U.S. attorney's office, Williams distinguished himself, focusing on "white collar cases involving corruption in financial markets and politics" before becoming the chief of the securities unit. And he was still holding that civil-service role  as opposed to retreating to a cushy law firm partnership  when President Joe Biden nominated him to be U.S. attorney. Upon his confirmation, he became the first Black person in SDNY's then-234-year history to lead the office.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/maddow-blog-u-s-attorney-damian-williams-has-come-for-the-kings/ar-AA1ru2dR?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=4432d1c08d114beaaf5691375e488fb0&ei=58



Nice write up. Thanks.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,260
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6564 on: Today at 02:21:08 am »
Not mine, mate.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6565 on: Today at 04:15:50 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 08:45:07 pm
Really? I wonder how many of those folks are from out of state? Vancouver up the pacific coast has the same problems caused by nimbyist homelessness and by eastern folks gravitating there for the weather, jobs,  youthful culture and laidbackness. I can see people going to Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco for similar reasons.

I am curious. Is there homelessness, drugs, pan handlers in LA and San Diego?

LA certainly, there's a big question about this with the upcoming Olympics in 4 years. 

Portland and Seattle have gotten pretty disgusting at times, and there is a real problem with district attorneys not prosecuting crimes.  There are also some reports of cities from more republican areas giving the homeless bus tickets to these west coast cities, telling the homeless that they will basically be able to do whatever they want.  Housing is ridiculous in all of these cities, incredibly expensive compared to the rest of the country.  Things are beginning to improve though, different approaches to policing, commitments to more affordable housing, but the cities have been extremely slow in confronting these problems.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Up
« previous next »
 