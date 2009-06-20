« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 484138 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6520 on: September 24, 2024, 04:06:54 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 24, 2024, 03:45:14 pm
Not a new theory. And director David Harveys two-part documentary never quite says The Mafia killed JFK or that Lee Harvey Oswald didnt. But it does make the case that the latter had no motives and that the former had plenty.

I mean Oswald did kill him - so anything leading things in another direction is conspiracy nonsense.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6521 on: September 24, 2024, 04:11:05 pm »
Mods rule the subject is not for conjecture.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6522 on: September 24, 2024, 08:03:56 pm »
Local high school in my area came up with this idea for Homecoming:



It went as well as you'd expect:




https://theblackwallsttimes.com/2024/09/20/tishomingo-students-display-racist-slur-during-spirit-week/

Tishomingo as less than 3500 people. But, of course, "this isn't who we are" and "this isn't a reflection on the community as a whole". Of course.

As an interesting side note, Don Cheadle was born here and there is a small street named after him. Unfortunately, he's no longer on Twitter, because I'd love to know what the thinks.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6523 on: September 24, 2024, 08:06:53 pm »
NP.

At some point their faces will show up.

The Net has a long memory.

They don't know it yet, but they just made the biggest mistake of their lives.

And at such a young and stupid age.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6524 on: September 24, 2024, 08:08:09 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 24, 2024, 08:06:53 pm
NP.

At some point their faces will show up.

The Net has a long memory.

They don't know it yet, but they just made the biggest mistake of their lives.

Oh, their faces were shown in the original photo that went around. I just wasn't sure if I should post it on RAWK, so I went with the safe option. But you can find it very, very easily.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6525 on: September 24, 2024, 08:21:08 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on September 24, 2024, 08:08:09 pm
Don't need to see the arseholes, ta.  Bet they're all pimply future school shooters.

They're about to enter one of the Rings of Hell.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6526 on: September 25, 2024, 06:55:39 am »
About the Electors
What are the qualifications to be an elector?

Numero Uno:  You cannot be a corrupt twat © Reddebs

The U.S. Constitution contains very few provisions relating to the qualifications of electors. Article II, section 1, clause 2 provides that no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an elector. As a historical matter, the 14th Amendment provides that State officials who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States or given aid and comfort to its enemies are disqualified from serving as electors. This prohibition relates to the post-Civil War era.

Each State's Certificates of Ascertainment confirms the names of its appointed electors. A State's certification of its electors is generally sufficient to establish the qualifications of electors.

Who selects the electors?
Choosing each State's electors is a two-part process. First, the political parties in each State choose slates of potential electors sometime before the general election. Second, during the general election, the voters in each State select their State's electors by casting their ballots.

The first part of the process is controlled by the political parties in each State and varies from State to State. Generally, the parties either nominate slates of potential electors at their State party conventions or they chose them by a vote of the party's central committee. This happens in each State for each party by whatever rules the State party and (sometimes) the national party have for the process. This first part of the process results in each Presidential candidate having their own unique slate of potential electors.

Political parties often choose individuals for the slate to recognize their service and dedication to that political party. They may be State elected officials, State party leaders, or people in the State who have a personal or political affiliation with their party's Presidential candidate. (For specific information about how slates of potential electors are chosen, contact the political parties in each State.)

The second part of the process happens during the general election. When the voters in each State cast votes for the Presidential candidate of their choice they are voting to select their State's electors. The potential electors' names may or may not appear on the ballot below the name of the Presidential candidates, depending on election procedures and ballot formats in each State.

The winning Presidential candidate's slate of potential electors are appointed as the State's electorsexcept in Nebraska and Maine, which have proportional distribution of the electors. In Nebraska and Maine, the State winner receives two electors and the winner of each congressional district (who may be the same as the overall winner or a different candidate) receives one elector. This system permits Nebraska and Maine to award electors to more than one candidate.

Do electors get to vote twice for President?
Electors do not vote twice for President. When they vote in the November general election, they arent electors yet; they are voting for themselves to be electors.  They are the only ones who actually vote for President, which they do at the meeting of the electors (the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December).

Are there restrictions on who the electors can vote for?
There is no Constitutional provision or Federal law that requires electors to vote according to the results of the popular vote in their States. Some States, however, require electors to cast their votes according to the popular vote. These pledges fall into two categorieselectors bound by State law and those bound by pledges to political parties.

The U.S. Supreme Court has held that the Constitution does not require that electors be completely free to act as they choose and therefore, political parties may extract pledges from electors to vote for the parties' nominees. Some State laws provide that so-called "faithless electors" may be subject to fines or may be disqualified for casting an invalid vote and be replaced by a substitute elector. The Supreme Court decided (in 2020) that States can enact requirements on how electors vote. No elector has ever been prosecuted for failing to vote as pledged. However, several electors were disqualified and replaced, and others fined, in 2016 for failing to vote as pledged.

It is rare for electors to disregard the popular vote by casting their electoral vote for someone other than their party's candidate. Electors generally hold a leadership position in their party or were chosen to recognize years of loyal service to the party. Throughout our history as a nation, more than 99 percent of electors have voted as pledged.

The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) has compiled a brief summary of State laws about the various procedures, which vary from State to State, for selecting slates of potential electors and for conducting the meeting of the electors. You can download the document, "Summary: State Laws Regarding Presidential Electors ," from the NASS website .

If the electors vote for President, why should I vote in the general election?
During the general election your vote helps determine your States electors.  When you vote for a Presidential candidate, you arent actually voting for President.  You are telling your State which candidate you want your State to vote for at the meeting of electors. The States use these general election results (also known as the popular vote) to appoint their electors. The winning candidates State political party selects the individuals who will be electors.

The Office of the Federal Register (OFR) is a part of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and, on behalf of the Archivist of the United States, coordinates certain functions of the Electoral College between the States and Congress. It has no role in appointing electors and has no contact with them.

https://www.archives.gov/electoral-college/electors
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6527 on: September 25, 2024, 03:20:46 pm »
Do the electors just get put into a box for five years then.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6528 on: September 25, 2024, 05:28:59 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 25, 2024, 06:55:39 am
About the Electors
What are the qualifications to be an elector?

Numero Uno:  You cannot be a corrupt twat © Reddebs

of course they can, same as any other political appointment.  unless you think it's one of the interview questions?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6529 on: September 26, 2024, 02:44:40 am »
NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted.

Sealed charges.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6530 on: September 26, 2024, 07:37:51 am »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6531 on: September 26, 2024, 09:57:17 am »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6532 on: September 26, 2024, 10:54:09 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 26, 2024, 09:57:17 am

Sanders is nothing but an anti-Semite....

Bernie is Jewish
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6533 on: September 26, 2024, 10:59:29 am »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6534 on: September 26, 2024, 11:07:16 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on September 26, 2024, 10:54:09 am
Bernie is Jewish
You're getting him mixed up with Bernie Winters.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6535 on: September 26, 2024, 11:10:51 am »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6536 on: September 26, 2024, 04:40:44 pm »
The indictment of Eric Adams is very funny. It's full of his staff sending emails basically with 'the mayor would like to do some crimes please!' and the other parties are like 'yes we will do that, but let's not call them crimes because people might find out' and the staffer is like 'oh yeah, just call them campaign contributions and make them payable to Eric Adams Incredibly Illegal Bribery Account please'.

The guy is the dumbest fucker imaginable. How the fuck he ever became mayor is a mystery.  I guess that's what happens when you have 10 identical left-leaning Dems who are too fucking stupid to realise they'll split the vote and let the corrupt cop get elected.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6537 on: September 26, 2024, 10:27:22 pm »
So not a mystery at all, then :P
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6538 on: September 27, 2024, 08:22:00 am »
Zak Prescott, Dallas QB is on $60M per year.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6539 on: September 27, 2024, 08:41:24 am »
Just reading about the recent spate of executions in the USA:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/sep/26/alabama-nitrogen-gas-execution-alan-miller

Two men have been executed this year in Alabama for the first time using nitrogen gas, which is a form of euthanasia that most US states have banned even for animals. This led to two minutes of writhing  spasms and a further six minutes of gasping for breath before dying, with a full face mask strapped over their head. Both men had previously been the victims of botched hours-long execution attempts using the lethal injection.

That's not even mentioning the execution of another man in Missouri, in which the current county prosecutor had concluded the man was innocent.

I will never understand the mentality and blatent contradiction in which certain people will fight to prevent the government encroaching on any part of their lives, and yet think it's fine to give the government thje ultimate power there is (to take someones life).

But beyond that, what on earth is wrong with hanging or the firing squad? Tried and trusted methods. Instead we have experimental techniques that seem to amount to torture followed by death.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6540 on: September 27, 2024, 08:56:49 am »
That sounds utterly horrific! The death penalty is barbaric and costly no matter what method is used and has never ever been a deterrent.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6541 on: September 28, 2024, 03:56:03 pm »
Not every state has Executions, last one in Mass was in 1947.Although i think that Boston marathon bombing c*nt is on the list cos it's a federal/terrorist case or something like that.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6542 on: September 28, 2024, 04:57:03 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 27, 2024, 08:22:00 am
Zak Prescott, Dallas QB is on $60M per year.

Not paid for football, but to sell beer and pickups.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6543 on: September 28, 2024, 05:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on September 28, 2024, 03:56:03 pm
Not every state has Executions, last one in Mass was in 1947.Although i think that Boston marathon bombing c*nt is on the list cos it's a federal/terrorist case or something like that.

Yes, there are quite a few states that either have eliminated the death penalty, or they haven't used it in a long time.  As you would expect democrat states, my state's (Oregon) last execution was in 99, there are a fair few that haven't had one since before 76. 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6544 on: September 28, 2024, 11:55:06 pm »
Yet, if youre terminally ill and want to end your life in a dignified way youre denied that choice.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6545 on: Yesterday at 03:19:03 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September 28, 2024, 11:55:06 pm
Yet, if youre terminally ill and want to end your life in a dignified way youre denied that choice.

American religion: all of the judgement and none of the spirituality. A bunch of grifting church ladies endlessly tisk tisking others while embracing Sodom and Gomorra in their private lives.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6546 on: Yesterday at 03:25:21 am »
Controlling their lives
Deciding when and how they will die
A victim of someone else's choice
The ones who suffer have no voice
Manipulating destiny
When it comes to living, no one seems to care
But when it comes to wanting out
Those with power, will be there
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6547 on: Yesterday at 12:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 03:19:03 am
American religion: all of the judgement and none of the spirituality. A bunch of grifting church ladies endlessly tisk tisking others while embracing Sodom and Gomorra in their private lives.



Unfortunately, the above is largely accurate and correct...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6548 on: Yesterday at 05:45:57 pm »
Yep but again not specifically American. Since religion was invented, the world over you rarely see a poor, hungry, homeless preacher man of god.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6549 on: Yesterday at 08:35:03 pm »



wasnt sure where to put this latest nonsense from the Incel King












Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6550 on: Yesterday at 08:39:03 pm »
Musk demonstrating all the idiocy of the super rich.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6551 on: Yesterday at 09:02:56 pm »
Did he come to those conclusions on his own? Very impressive. There, there..
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6552 on: Yesterday at 09:08:41 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:39:03 pm
Musk demonstrating all the idiocy of the super rich.


He doesn't believe that shit - but he knows there's enough fuckwits in the US able to vote who will believe it.

He just wants to pay less tax and have lighter regulation of his businesses to allow him to make even more money he couldn't hope to spend in 10 lifetimes, whilst fucking-over workers, consumers and the environment.

He's just a greedy c*nt.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6553 on: Yesterday at 09:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 08:35:03 pm



wasnt sure where to put this latest nonsense from the Incel King

A South African pushing the Great Replacement Theory.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6554 on: Today at 12:03:54 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:39:03 pm
Musk demonstrating all the idiocy of the super rich.

Even if it were somehow true, Republicans could counteract it with this little known democratic trick called 'crafting a platform that appeals to a majority of the electorate', instead of simply standing on the same set of policies going back decades at least and demanding that there be enough convinced Americans around the country to keep it competitive (or that the system involves such mechanics as the EC and a judicial advantage to beat the popular vote regardless).
