Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Circa1892

  Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,747
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6520 on: September 24, 2024, 04:06:54 pm
Quote from: jambutty on September 24, 2024, 03:45:14 pm
Not a new theory. And director David Harveys two-part documentary never quite says The Mafia killed JFK or that Lee Harvey Oswald didnt. But it does make the case that the latter had no motives and that the former had plenty.

I mean Oswald did kill him - so anything leading things in another direction is conspiracy nonsense.
Logged

jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,241
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6521 on: September 24, 2024, 04:11:05 pm
Mods rule the subject is not for conjecture.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
  • Ground Control
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6522 on: September 24, 2024, 08:03:56 pm
Local high school in my area came up with this idea for Homecoming:



It went as well as you'd expect:




https://theblackwallsttimes.com/2024/09/20/tishomingo-students-display-racist-slur-during-spirit-week/

Tishomingo as less than 3500 people. But, of course, "this isn't who we are" and "this isn't a reflection on the community as a whole". Of course.

As an interesting side note, Don Cheadle was born here and there is a small street named after him. Unfortunately, he's no longer on Twitter, because I'd love to know what the thinks.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,241
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6523 on: September 24, 2024, 08:06:53 pm
NP.

At some point their faces will show up.

The Net has a long memory.

They don't know it yet, but they just made the biggest mistake of their lives.

And at such a young and stupid age.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
  • Ground Control
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6524 on: September 24, 2024, 08:08:09 pm
Quote from: jambutty on September 24, 2024, 08:06:53 pm
NP.

At some point their faces will show up.

The Net has a long memory.

They don't know it yet, but they just made the biggest mistake of their lives.

Oh, their faces were shown in the original photo that went around. I just wasn't sure if I should post it on RAWK, so I went with the safe option. But you can find it very, very easily.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,241
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6525 on: September 24, 2024, 08:21:08 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on September 24, 2024, 08:08:09 pm
Don't need to see the arseholes, ta.  Bet they're all pimply future school shooters.

They're about to enter one of the Rings of Hell.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,241
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6526 on: Yesterday at 06:55:39 am
About the Electors
What are the qualifications to be an elector?

Numero Uno:  You cannot be a corrupt twat © Reddebs

The U.S. Constitution contains very few provisions relating to the qualifications of electors. Article II, section 1, clause 2 provides that no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an elector. As a historical matter, the 14th Amendment provides that State officials who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States or given aid and comfort to its enemies are disqualified from serving as electors. This prohibition relates to the post-Civil War era.

Each State's Certificates of Ascertainment confirms the names of its appointed electors. A State's certification of its electors is generally sufficient to establish the qualifications of electors.

Who selects the electors?
Choosing each State's electors is a two-part process. First, the political parties in each State choose slates of potential electors sometime before the general election. Second, during the general election, the voters in each State select their State's electors by casting their ballots.

The first part of the process is controlled by the political parties in each State and varies from State to State. Generally, the parties either nominate slates of potential electors at their State party conventions or they chose them by a vote of the party's central committee. This happens in each State for each party by whatever rules the State party and (sometimes) the national party have for the process. This first part of the process results in each Presidential candidate having their own unique slate of potential electors.

Political parties often choose individuals for the slate to recognize their service and dedication to that political party. They may be State elected officials, State party leaders, or people in the State who have a personal or political affiliation with their party's Presidential candidate. (For specific information about how slates of potential electors are chosen, contact the political parties in each State.)

The second part of the process happens during the general election. When the voters in each State cast votes for the Presidential candidate of their choice they are voting to select their State's electors. The potential electors' names may or may not appear on the ballot below the name of the Presidential candidates, depending on election procedures and ballot formats in each State.

The winning Presidential candidate's slate of potential electors are appointed as the State's electorsexcept in Nebraska and Maine, which have proportional distribution of the electors. In Nebraska and Maine, the State winner receives two electors and the winner of each congressional district (who may be the same as the overall winner or a different candidate) receives one elector. This system permits Nebraska and Maine to award electors to more than one candidate.

Do electors get to vote twice for President?
Electors do not vote twice for President. When they vote in the November general election, they arent electors yet; they are voting for themselves to be electors.  They are the only ones who actually vote for President, which they do at the meeting of the electors (the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December).

Are there restrictions on who the electors can vote for?
There is no Constitutional provision or Federal law that requires electors to vote according to the results of the popular vote in their States. Some States, however, require electors to cast their votes according to the popular vote. These pledges fall into two categorieselectors bound by State law and those bound by pledges to political parties.

The U.S. Supreme Court has held that the Constitution does not require that electors be completely free to act as they choose and therefore, political parties may extract pledges from electors to vote for the parties' nominees. Some State laws provide that so-called "faithless electors" may be subject to fines or may be disqualified for casting an invalid vote and be replaced by a substitute elector. The Supreme Court decided (in 2020) that States can enact requirements on how electors vote. No elector has ever been prosecuted for failing to vote as pledged. However, several electors were disqualified and replaced, and others fined, in 2016 for failing to vote as pledged.

It is rare for electors to disregard the popular vote by casting their electoral vote for someone other than their party's candidate. Electors generally hold a leadership position in their party or were chosen to recognize years of loyal service to the party. Throughout our history as a nation, more than 99 percent of electors have voted as pledged.

The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) has compiled a brief summary of State laws about the various procedures, which vary from State to State, for selecting slates of potential electors and for conducting the meeting of the electors. You can download the document, "Summary: State Laws Regarding Presidential Electors ," from the NASS website .

If the electors vote for President, why should I vote in the general election?
During the general election your vote helps determine your States electors.  When you vote for a Presidential candidate, you arent actually voting for President.  You are telling your State which candidate you want your State to vote for at the meeting of electors. The States use these general election results (also known as the popular vote) to appoint their electors. The winning candidates State political party selects the individuals who will be electors.

The Office of the Federal Register (OFR) is a part of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and, on behalf of the Archivist of the United States, coordinates certain functions of the Electoral College between the States and Congress. It has no role in appointing electors and has no contact with them.

https://www.archives.gov/electoral-college/electors
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:57:45 am by jambutty »
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,530
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6527 on: Yesterday at 03:20:46 pm
Do the electors just get put into a box for five years then.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6528 on: Yesterday at 05:28:59 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 06:55:39 am
About the Electors
What are the qualifications to be an elector?

Numero Uno:  You cannot be a corrupt twat © Reddebs

of course they can, same as any other political appointment.  unless you think it's one of the interview questions?
Logged

jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,241
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6529 on: Today at 02:44:40 am
NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted.

Sealed charges.
Logged
Kill the humourless.
