Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 13, 2024, 11:18:35 am
Quote from: John C on September 10, 2024, 07:45:41 am
The world would be a better place without c*nts like Leonard Leo.
What a horrible twat.


Agree completely.

After catching a GoT episode repeat, I was pondering the other day which three rightwing shitbags I'd get Jaqen H'ghar to bump off.

I gave up after being unable to whittle down my list from about a dozen.

And I'd not even thought about Leo   :lmao
Giono

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 13, 2024, 05:58:36 pm
The Hysteria podcast has a series called "This f*cking guy" thst is very informative and funny about US politicians like Mitch McConnell, JD Vance etc.


Here is an episode about Mike Johnson, the current house speaker. What a weirdo.


https://youtu.be/uKJfI4NISTs?si=m61xQdPps7rlG4vu
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 14, 2024, 12:04:43 am
Between Leo, Leon, erm Elon (dyslexic?) and Thiel, I'd say Kamala saved us from, dare I say it?    S.P.E.C.T.R.E.
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 15, 2024, 06:06:54 pm
The Supreme Court was hit by a flurry of damaging new leaks Sunday as a series of confidential memos written by the chief justice were revealed by The New York Times.
The courts Chief Justice John Roberts was clear to his fellow justices in February: He wanted the court to take up a case weighing Donald Trumps right to presidential immunityand he seemed inclined to protect the former president.
I think it likely that we will view the separation of powers analysis differently, Roberts wrote to his Supreme Court peers, according to a private memo obtained by the Times. He was referencing the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals decision to allow the case to move forward.
Roberts took an unusual level of involvement in this and other cases that ultimately benefited Trump, according to the Timeshis handling of the cases surprised even some other justices on the high court, across ideological lines. As president, Trump appointed three of the members of its current conservative supermajority.
Such was the case in March that debated whether Colorado, or any state, had the authority to remove an official from a federal ballot. Roberts persuaded the other justices to make their opinionthat states could not unilaterally drop a federal candidate from the ballotunsigned to authoritatively signal their unanimity, according to the Times.
The judges agreed, until the conservatives sought to include an additional proposition that mandated anyone seeking to enforce the Constitutions ban on insurrectionist candidates get congressional approval. Four justicesSonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Amy Coney Barrettthought that idea went too far, and wrote concurrences in disagreement. Roberts himself wrote the majority opinion.
Roberts also took charge of the courts ruling that declared the government went too far in charging those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
He had initially assigned the case to Samuel Alito but abruptly took it over himself days after the Times revealed Alitos wife Martha-Ann hung an upside-down U.S. flagan emblem of the Stop the Steal movement, and propagated by some Jan. 6 riotersoutside his home, according to the Times. It was unclear whether the two episodes were linked; none of the justices answered the Times questions.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/john-roberts-secret-trump-memo-revealed-in-huge-scotus-leak
(behind paywall)
lobsterboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 16, 2024, 12:18:31 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 13, 2024, 11:18:35 am

Agree completely.

After catching a GoT episode repeat, I was pondering the other day which three rightwing shitbags I'd get Jaqen H'ghar to bump off.

I gave up after being unable to whittle down my list from about a dozen.

And I'd not even thought about Leo   :lmao

I'd have Eric and Don jr made into a maccy d and served up to orange jesus.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 17, 2024, 01:02:16 pm
The US Secret Service said on Monday it is investigating an Elon Musk tweet that questioned the absence of assassination attempts against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In an email to The Independent, a Secret Service spokesperson said: The US Secret Service is aware of the social media post made by Elon Musk and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence.

We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.

They did not elaborate on whether they had contacted Musk  who framed his language as a joke in a follow-up tweet.

In the now-deleted tweet, Musk wrote on X: And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala," he followed with a raised eyebrow emoji.

The post came hours after a second apparent assassination attempt was made on Trump while he played golf at his Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday.

A Secret Service agent intercepted the gunman by opening fire as he fled the scene.

Vice President Harris said she was deeply disturbed by the would-be attack on Trump on Sunday and said the government must act to ensure the incident did not lead to further violence.

In The White House statement, she said: I am thankful that former President Trump is safe.

However, The White House condoned Musk for his irresponsible rhetoric about the attack, said Reuters.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said on Monday: "Violence should only be condemned, never encouraged or joked about. This rhetoric is irresponsible.

X users reacted to Musks tweet and raised concerns over his languages potential to incite violence against the current president and Democratic presidential candidate.

Well, one lesson Ive learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesnt mean its going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏, wrote Musk on Monday.

He followed two minutes later with an address to his followers: Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people dont know the context and the delivery is plain text.

Musk  who owns the social media platform formerly known as Twitter  boasts almost 200m followers and has been a frequent commentator of both presidential campaigns ahead of the November US election.

He has been a relentless critic of Harris and an open supporter of Donald Trump who endorsed Musk with the possibility of an appointment in government should he win the next election.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/us-secret-service-aware-of-musk-s-deleted-tweet-about-absence-of-assassination-attempts-on-biden-and-harris/ar-AA1qHMOZ?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=1624e0a5615947a298829d736a832ea5&ei=12



If a minor media influenza were to say that, they'd be charged.

Musk is a God.

No one is above the law.

If Trump were the incumbent he'd say Musk should be tried for treason.

USSS should recommend a grand jury.
PhilV

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 17, 2024, 01:17:39 pm
Musk is a c*nt but he knows what he was doing there. He is a mental case.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 17, 2024, 01:44:53 pm
I'd bet he was stoned when he posted

Pot makes you think you're dead funny.
Scottymuser

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 17, 2024, 04:30:18 pm
Just seen the legal eagle video on the court case about Right Wing (Youtube) Influencers being funded by Russia Today to basically spread Russian misinformation and propaganda.  Unsurprising, but still disgraceful behaviour by so called "Patriots"
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 17, 2024, 11:14:38 pm
Sean Combs arrested and charged in NYC.

No bail!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 17, 2024, 11:16:22 pm
Diddy do it ?
thejbs

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 18, 2024, 01:11:47 am
Musk genuinely believes hes funny. Thats quite tragic. At least Trump has the odd moment where he is genuinely and intentionally funny.
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 18, 2024, 08:34:38 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on September 17, 2024, 04:30:18 pm
Just seen the legal eagle video on the court case about Right Wing (Youtube) Influencers being funded by Russia Today to basically spread Russian misinformation and propaganda.  Unsurprising, but still disgraceful behaviour by so called "Patriots"

They confuse capitalism with patriotism. Seems many American influencers think it's the same thing.
RJH

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 18, 2024, 08:45:14 am
Quote from: thejbs on September 18, 2024, 01:11:47 am
Musk genuinely believes hes funny. Thats quite tragic. At least Trump has the odd moment where he is genuinely and intentionally funny.

I do wonder if there was any self-reflection when he said "Well, one lesson Ive learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesnt mean its going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏".
Whether, just for a minute, he considered the possibility that he's surrounded by yes-men and sycophants, and that trapped in his little billionaire bubble he no longer receives genuine feedback on anything he says or does.
Of course any such self-awareness would have lasted a split second before he decided that it was everyone else's fault for just not getting his hilarious sense of humour.
Giono

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 18, 2024, 10:52:58 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on September 17, 2024, 04:30:18 pm
Just seen the legal eagle video on the court case about Right Wing (Youtube) Influencers being funded by Russia Today to basically spread Russian misinformation and propaganda.  Unsurprising, but still disgraceful behaviour by so called "Patriots"

One nation under grift.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 19, 2024, 10:31:33 pm
Trump's Pick for NC Gov. Called Himself a Black Nazi,' MLK Worse Than a Maggot'

North Carolina Lieutenant Gov. Mark Robinson, the Republican Party's controversial candidate for governor, is under new scrutiny for several admissions he appears to have made on a message board for the porn site called "Nude Africa" before his political career began.CNN reported on Thursday Robinson referred to himself as a "black NAZI!" on the site, where he also expressed support for reviving slavery, and admitted to enjoying porn featuring trans performers.

Robinson has argued against allowing trans people to use the bathroom of their gender identity, reasoning that women need to be "protected" from men who would take advantage of such facilities. But on Nude Africa, Robinson fondly recalled sneaking into a spot in a public gym as a teen to watch women shower. " Ahhhhh memories!!!!"" he wrote.

Robinson's activity on the website began in 2010, long before he was a public figure. On the website, Robinson used the handle "minisoldr," the same username Robinson has adopted across a variety of online platforms including Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest. The user also listed his name as "mark robinson," used Robinson's email address, and shared biographical details that aligned with Robinson's.

In another series of posts, written in 2010 Robinson referred to himself as a "black Nazi," and bragged that if slavery were still legal, he would participate.

"Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few," he wrote.

The next year, Robinson railed online against Martin Luther King Jr., describing him in such vitriolic terms - including a "commie bastard," who was "worse than a maggot," - that another user questioned if "minisoldr" was a member of the KKK.
"I'm not in the KKK. They don't let blacks join. If I was in the KKK I would have called him Martin Lucifer Koon!" he responded.

In 2012, Robinson wrote that he'd "take Hitler over any of the sh*t that's in Washington right now!"

Before the news was public, the conservative Carolina Journal was reporting that individuals inside the Trump campaign were already pressuring Robinson to drop out of the race, and advising him that he was no longer welcome at joint campaign events in the critical battleground state. Robinson failed to appear at a previously scheduled event with J.D. Vance in Raleigh on Wednesday, with his office announcing that he tested positive for Covid. On Thursday, amid swirling speculation about the forthcoming story, Robinson canceled his own campaign events in Vance and Warren counties.

Ahead of the story's publication, Robinson appeared in a video on X flatly denying the report, and committing to staying in the race. "Guys, the newsmedia is at it again, my opponent is at it again. You all have seen the half-truths and outright lies of Josh Stein on these ads over and over again. Now a story leaked by him to CNN is appearing now," Robinson said in the video posted Thursday afternoon. "Let me reassure you, the things you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson. You know my words, you know my character, and you know that I have been completely transparent in this race and before."

Robinson went on to compare himself to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was credibly accused of sexual harassment before his elevation to the high court in 1991. "Clarence Thomas famously said he was the victim of a high-tech lynching, well, it looks like Mark Robinson is too - by a man who refuses to stand on stage and debate me about the real issues that face you. Instead, they want to focus on salacious tabloid lies," he said. "We're not gonna let them do that. We're staying in this race, we are in it to win it, and we know that with your help, we will.

Thursday evening is the deadline for a candidate to leave the race. Ballots - which were delayed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s efforts to remove his own name from - are currently being printed in the highly-competitive state. Voters are expected to begin receiving ballots as soon as Friday.

North Carolina, with its 16 electoral votes, is a critical state for the Trump campaign. If the campaign loses there, it can likely only win the election with a full sweep of all other battleground states. Robinson has consistently lagged behind his opponent, Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, in polls of the governor's race, even as surveys have shown Trump neck-and-neck with Kamala Harris in the state.

Trump himself appears aware of how closely his fortunes are tied to Robinson's. Just a few weeks ago, at a joint rally in Asheville, Trump praised Robinson as "a great one," adding, to himself and the crowd, "He's gotta win. He's got to win. He's got to win." The former president has lavished praise on the lieutenant governor and urged Republican donors to support him. Robinson was given a prime speaking slot at the Republican National Convention.

Trump is clearly a fan, and even once compared Robinson to "Martin Luther King on steroids," including at a rally in Greensboro earlier this year, when Trump recalled watching, from his airplane, Robinson speak on TV.

"I was listening and I said to the people on the plane, Watch this: This is Martin Luther King on steroids.' Okay? Now, I told that to Mark. I said, I think you're better than Martin Luther King. I think you are. Martin Luther King times two.' And he looked at me and I wasn't sure - was he angry because that's a terrible thing to say, or was he complimented? I have never figured it out," the former president told the crowd at a March rally in Greensboro. He reiterated the "Dr. Martin Luther King on steroids" line at an NRA event in May.

At a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser a few months late last year, Trump encouraged Republican donors to "quadruple" whatever they were contemplating giving to the Robinson campaign - and beyond giving money, he told them to "cherish" Robinson as well.

"We have to cherish Mark - he's a star," Trump told a gathering of wealthy supporters at his private club. "You have to cherish him. It's like a fine wine because that's what you have - you have a fine wine [T]his incredible booming voice, and the beautiful rhetorical statements He's just an outstanding guy. I hope you can back him, and write checks for him."

As recently as a few weeks ago, the Trump campaign was doubling down on its support for Robinson, despite his long, diverse history of controversies. RNC co-chair, and Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump told Bloomberg in late August that she was unconcerned about the possibility Robinson could be a drag on the former president's performance in North Carolina.

"In fact I would say it's the opposite. Donald Trump typically helps out the candidates in these races, down-ballot races," she countered. "So that's not a concern at all.

Thursday's report is not the first time the self-styled Christian conservative has found himself embroiled in allegations of salacious behavior. In the 90s and early 2000s, Robinson allegedly spent five nights a week in several of Greensboro's windowless, 24-hour video-pornography stores, including one called Gents Video & News.

A number of men interviewed by The Assembly, a North Carolina-based investigative outlet, attested to Robinson's voracious appetite for porn. One employee, Louis Money, told the outlet that Robinson would typically "preview" two videos a visit, but purchased "hundreds" of bootleg videos directly from him. "He was good for at least one a week," Money said, describing Robinson's preference as "super hardcore" content that he had traveled outside of the state to acquire. "Every night that I worked, which would have been five nights a week, I saw Mark," he said. "He was spending a good amount of money."

Robinson's campaign categorically denied Money's claim but five other men - customers and employees of Gents and its sister store, I-40 Video & News - backed up his claims.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-s-pick-for-nc-gov-called-himself-a-black-nazi-mlk-worse-than-a-maggot/ar-AA1qRtIX?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=ecf5b488e60f486b818126f57e895be5&ei=16


Another Trump acolyte heading for the rubbish heap..
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 19, 2024, 11:26:24 pm
I thought it was bad that he, a pastor, stood up in church and said "some people need killing".

Trump sure knows how to pick 'em.
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:10:48 am
Quote from: jambutty on September 19, 2024, 10:31:33 pm
Trump's Pick for NC Gov. Called Himself a Black Nazi,' MLK Worse Than a Maggot'

North Carolina Lieutenant Gov. Mark Robinson, the Republican Party's controversial candidate for governor, is under new scrutiny for several admissions he appears to have made on a message board for the porn site called "Nude Africa" before his political career began.CNN reported on Thursday Robinson referred to himself as a "black NAZI!" on the site, where he also expressed support for reviving slavery, and admitted to enjoying porn featuring trans performers.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-s-pick-for-nc-gov-called-himself-a-black-nazi-mlk-worse-than-a-maggot/ar-AA1qRtIX?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=ecf5b488e60f486b818126f57e895be5&ei=16

Another Trump acolyte heading for the rubbish heap..

Love how the story breaks on the day Trump is giving a speech at the Israeli-American Council National Summit.

Only 'the best people'.
Giono

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 09:04:48 am
Trump hires only the best I tell you. The best kind of people.



ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 09:10:49 am
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:04:48 am
Trump hires only the best I tell you. The best kind of people.

That he never met or even heard of. Probably got him coffee or water once 20 years ago.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:00:00 pm
Wall Street records tumbled on Thursday as a delayed jubilation swept markets worldwide following the Federal Reserve's big cut to interest rates for the first time in four years.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.7% for one of its best days of the year and topped its last all-time high set in July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped 522 points, or 1.3%, to beat its own record set on Monday, and the Nasdaq composite led the market with a 2.5% spurt.

The rally was widespread, and the company behind Olive Garden and Ruth's Chris, Darden Restaurants, led the way in the S&P 500 with a jump of 8.3%. It said sales trends have been improving since a sharp step down in July, and it announced a delivery partnership with Uber.

Nvidia, meanwhile, barrelled 4% higher and was one of the strongest forces lifting the S&P 500. Lower interest rates weaken criticism by a bit that its shares and those of other influential Big Tech companies look too expensive following the frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology.

Wall Street's gains followed rallies for markets across Europe and Asia after the Federal Reserve delivered the first cut to interest rates in more than four years late on Wednesday in a major move.

It was a momentous move, closing the door on a run where the Fed kept its main interest rate at a two-decade high in hopes of slowing the U.S. economy enough to stamp out high inflation. Now that inflation has come down from its peak two summers ago, Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed can focus more on keeping the job market solid and the economy out of a recession.

Wall Street's initial reaction to Wednesday's cut was a yawn, after markets had already run up for months on expectations for coming reductions to rates. Stocks ended up edging lower after swinging a few times.

'Yet we come in today and have a reversal of the reversal,' said Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG. He said he did not anticipate such a big jump for stocks on Thursday.

Some analysts said the market could be relieved that the Fed's Powell was able to thread the needle in his press conference and suggest the deeper-than-usual cut was just a 'recalibration' of policy and not an urgent move it had to take to prevent a recession.

That bolstered hopes the Federal Reserve can successfully walk its tightrope and get inflation down to its 2% target without a recession. So too did a couple reports on the economy released Thursday. One showed fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, another signal that layoffs across the country remain low.

The pressure is nevertheless still on the Fed because the job market and hiring have begun to slow under the weight of higher interest rates. Some critics say the central bank waited too long to cut rates and may have damaged the economy.

Powell, though, said Fed officials are not in 'a rush to get this done' and would make decisions on policy at each successive meeting depending on what the incoming data says.

Some investment banks raised their forecasts for how much the Federal Reserve will ultimately cut interest rates, anticipating even deeper reductions than Fed officials. Forecasts released Wednesday show Fed officials expect to cut interest rates by another half of a percentage point in 2024 and another full point in 2025. The federal funds rate is currently sitting in a range of 4.75% to 5%.

Lower interest rates help financial markets in two big ways. They ease the brakes off the economy by making it easier for U.S. households and businesses to borrow money. They also give a boost to prices of all kinds of investments, from gold to bonds to cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin rose above $63,000 Thursday, up from about $27,000 a year ago.

An adage suggests investors should not 'fight the Fed' and should instead ride the rising tide when the central bank is cutting interest rates. Wall Street was certainly doing that Thursday. But this economic cycle has thrown out conventional wisdoms repeatedly after the COVID-19 pandemic created an instant recession that gave way to the worst inflation in generations.

Wall Street is worried that inflation could remain tougher to fully subdue than in the past. And while lower rates can help goose the economy, they can also give inflation more fuel.

The upcoming U.S. presidential election could also keep uncertainty reigning in the market. A fear is that both the Democrats and Republicans could push for policies that add to the U.S. government's debt, which could keep upward pressure on interest rates regardless of the Fed's moves.

History may also offer few clues about how things may progress given how unusual the conditions are. This looks to be beginning with higher expectations for rate cuts than past easing cycles, according to strategists at Bank of America.

The economic conditions of this cycle may resemble 1995 a bit, but unfortunately 'no great analogs exist,' the strategists led by Alex Cohen wrote in a BofA Global Research report.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 3.71%, where it was late Wednesday. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell to 3.58% from 3.63%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 95.38 points to 5,713.64. The Dow jumped 522.09 to 42,025.19, and the Nasdaq composite leaped 440.68 to 18,013.98.

In stock markets aboard, indexes climbed even more across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. They rose 2.3% in France, 2.1% in Japan and 2% in Hong Kong.

The FTSE 100 added 0.9% in London after the Bank of England kept interest rates there on hold. The next big move for a central bank arrives Friday, when the Bank of Japan will announce its latest decision on interest rates.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/records-tumble-on-wall-street/ar-AA1qT7ta?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=5e952c351bfc46d49c3b4150c38ea0d5&ei=27
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:53:19 pm
New York magazine placed reporter Olivia Nuzzi on leave Thursday night after an internal probe found "she had engaged in a personal relationship" with a key figure in the 2024 presidential race, reportedly former candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazines editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazines standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures," New York magazine said in a statement.

Nuzzi, the magazines Washington Correspondent, has had several high-profile interviews while covering the presidential election. Among them was Kennedy, who she wrote a feature on late last year.

"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign. An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias," New York magazine continued. "She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers trust."

Status, a recently launched media blog, reported that the person she allegedly engaged in a relationship with was Kennedy, who is married to actress Cheryl Hines. Kennedy suspended his campaign last month and endorsed Donald Trump.

"She did not proactively disclose her alleged relationship with Kennedy to New York magazine and the outlet only recently learned of it, according to people familiar with the matter. The alleged relationship did not begin until after a November 2023 profile she wrote on Kennedy had been published, a person close to Nuzzi said. The person close to Nuzzi added that she did not use Kennedy as a source while covering the 2024 campaign," Status reported.

Nuzzi recently made headlines when Bloomberg allegedly scrapped major promotion of her six-episode interview series called "Working Capital," after left-wing backlash stemming from a damning reported she authored about President Biden.

The report on Biden before he exited the 2024 race delved into his mental decline and the "conspiracy of silence" around him to stop it from becoming public knowledge. Biden dropped out shortly after Nuzzi's report was published and Democratic Party pressure increased on the president.

Earlier this month, she penned a profile of Trump in the wake of the assassination attempt against him in July.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/new-york-mag-puts-reporter-olivia-nuzzi-on-leave-for-alleged-personal-relationship-with-rfk-jr/ar-AA1qSrZn?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=974769701314487bbc3042a46c7f1a3e&ei=10

The Kennedy disease.

Money + power + charisma = infidelity.
Giono

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:52:37 pm
Nuzzi is not a loss to journalism. Her editorial policy is rich = interesting...
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 09:40:04 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8bUwGJdpZ48" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8bUwGJdpZ48</a>

In a development that will surprise nobody, it looks as if Matt Gaetz has been a naughty boy...
afc tukrish

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:40:04 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8bUwGJdpZ48" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8bUwGJdpZ48</a>

In a development that will surprise nobody, it looks as if Matt Gaetz has been a naughty boy...

Was a sofa involved?
Giono

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
Could Florida be in play?


-Big Haitian population. The prosecutor in Trump's Florida ass attempt is Haitian American.
- abortion and weed are on the ballot
- unpopular Repug senator up for election
- Matt Gaetz trial..


- if Trump goes to Aurora Colorado to promote lies about Venezuelan gangs, Harris should go to Miami.
Suareznumber7

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:27:45 pm
Florida is probably a long shot although I think the last poll only had Trump up by around 4.  I read on Reddit yesterday that the woman that leads the Florida Democratic Party has done an amazing job and has really improved their ground game. 
GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:41:20 pm
I was thinking the other day it would be so damn sweet if Harris flipped Florida or Texas, that would be the humiliation Trump needs and deserves. I do reckon she'll flip North Carolina.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:15:58 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm
Was a sofa involved?

New Repug mantra:  Sofa so good.

Giono

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 04:35:45 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:41:20 pm
I was thinking the other day it would be so damn sweet if Harris flipped Florida or Texas, that would be the humiliation Trump needs and deserves. I do reckon she'll flip North Carolina.

Latest poll in Texas' Senate race has Ted Cruz DOWN 1% against Colin Allred.


Tester is down 7 in Montana so a pick up in Texas or Florida would give the Dems 50 senators.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:53:20 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 04:35:45 am

Tester is down 7 in Montana so a pick up in Texas or Florida would give the Dems 50 senators.

Tester's good.  Montana would be foolish to lose him.
