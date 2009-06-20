The problem is the way you have been stating with certainty that there will be a recession by the end of the year. As I stated to you early this year, it is the nature of economic cycles for there to be booms and busts. And the greater the boom, likely the greater the bust. There is nothing remotely insightful about this.
Recessions are expected, but they seemingly still manage to come as a surprise. This is because there is nearly always a specific trigger which tips the balance from boom to bust, and the trigger is invariably unpredictable.
And as Alvador states:Much greater minds and economic theorists than you, Studgotelli (and all of us here) almost always fail to predict recessions (naming specifics). Make enough predictions, and one will turn out to be correct eventually. Or, enough random people making random predictions, sooner or later one of them will turn out to be correct on occasion. So even if we should see a recession in the US this year (which appears to be highly unlikely since the US will need to be already in recession for this quarter - remember, two consecutive quarters of shrinking GDP being the usual definition of a recession), this would not prove anything. Either you will need to be very specific, or you will need a long track record of reliably predicting recessions. This will never happen, as it is in soothsayer territory.
Again, it is how you present your concerns (and predictions) as fact which is the problem. And your lack of detail/reasoning surely does not help.
Jiminy what economists predict or have previously predicted is completely irrelevant to whether I or anyone else is correct in foreseeing a recession. Its not an impossible feat and if theyre not able to thats on them. You act as if Ive been making the same call for years and its impossible for anyone to make a call on one, meanwhile I made very specific assertions whilst having no history of making that claim and you/Alvador are using the broken clock line.
Im not trying to be some great economic megamind lol. I just shared that it was a high likelihood. You told me there was no evidence for my claim. I said there was. It is now showing up that indeed there were/are signs what I was saying was true. Anyway theres no point continuing as you are convinced that Im a soothsayer mindlessly calling for one for some reason and have clogged up the thread enough.
To the others, your points on Trump re democracy are fair enough.