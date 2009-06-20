The thing is we should define what a threat to democracy/freedom is as they are pretty generic statements. If you believe, we are ultimately ever free then I have a house on the moon to sell you. There is the illusion of freedom imo but with any govt we arent free. The whole point of government is to establish rules and regulations and the bigger it gets the more overreach over its population it has. The balance is to not be too oppressive. I agree that some of Trumps laws will be oppressive if he got his way but to your points:
1. I dont agree with that decision. Oppressive so fair enough womens freedoms relating to abortion would get infringed. Can agree on that.
2. The Muslim ban again I dont agree with and is discriminatory, however I guess its helpful to define what a threat to democracy is because its a very blanket statement. His ruling was reversed, which is a democratic process. You can argue with his people in the courts, issues like these may not get overturned in the future so not trying to break down your argument..
3. What specific laws?
4. Fair enough, I dont follow
5. Biden admin has literally tried to enforce a similar thing Trump tried to re asylum seekers
6. What specific actions against press freedoms? Educate me. Media companies should be subject to much more scrutiny than they are imo.
3. a. He assigned Mick Mulvaney to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a senator who had previously drafted legislation to abolish it. Guess how that appointment went?
b. He replaced the Clean Power Act with the Affordable Clean Energy which does not cap carbon emissions.
4. Prohibited transgendered from joining the military. A ton more, too many to list. https://www.hrc.org/news/the-list-of-trumps-unprecedented-steps-for-the-lgbtq-community
5. "In July 2019, the administration published an IFR banning all people, including children, who have traveled through another country to reach the United States from applying fr asylum. This rule is a de facto asylum ban for nearly all asylum seekers seeking to enter the U.S. through the southern border."https://immigrantjustice.org/timeline-trump-administrations-efforts-end-asylum#:~:text=In%20July%202019%2C%20the%20administration,U.S.%20through%20the%20southern%20border.
6. Banning media outlets from the White House. Making 1900 tweets between 2015 and 2019 that attacked the media, with the terms "fake news", "dishonest" and "corrupt" being the most used phrases. 600 tweets that targeted specific news outlets. 400 tweets that targeted 100 specific journalists. He didn't pass a law to ban freedom of speech, but he most certainly led the charge to intimidate the press when they didn't say nice things about him.
For the record, can you elaborate on this: Biden admin has literally tried to enforce a similar thing Trump tried to re asylum seekers.
Enforce what thing? If it's the cap at the border, while I'm not going to go as far as to suggest Biden knew it will get shot down in court (as did Trump's), I do wonder if he presented the weaker legislation as a way to combat the Republicans who blocked a previous (some might say even more conservative) suggestion.