Roe v Wade
The Muslim ban
Attacks on consumer protection and environmental laws
Erosion of rights for LGBT people.
Erosion of rights for asylum seekers
Actions against press freedom
Americans are loosing their freedoms. Rights and Freedoms are eroded carefully and maliciously, and more of the same will happen should he get a second term in office.
The thing is we should define what a threat to democracy/freedom is as they are pretty generic statements. If you believe, we are ultimately ever free then I have a house on the moon to sell you. There is the illusion of freedom imo but with any govt we arent free. The whole point of government is to establish rules and regulations and the bigger it gets the more overreach over its population it has. The balance is to not be too oppressive. I agree that some of Trumps laws will be oppressive if he got his way but to your points:
1. I dont agree with that decision. Oppressive so fair enough womens freedoms relating to abortion would get infringed. Can agree on that.
2. The Muslim ban again I dont agree with and is discriminatory, however I guess its helpful to define what a threat to democracy is because its a very blanket statement. His ruling was reversed, which is a democratic process. You can argue with his people in the courts, issues like these may not get overturned in the future so not trying to break down your argument..
3. What specific laws?
4. Fair enough, I dont follow
5. Biden admin has literally tried to enforce a similar thing Trump tried to re asylum seekers
6. What specific actions against press freedoms? Educate me. Media companies should be subject to much more scrutiny than they are imo.