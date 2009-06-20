« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 386059 times)

Offline DangerScouse

Re: Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 08:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 06:11:47 pm
This place is as bad as twitter sometimes. Good grief.

Ha . . is it fuck! A bastion of sensibility in comparison!
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #6361 on: Yesterday at 08:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 07:17:19 pm
I'm no economist so can't say for certain whether a recession is coming - no comment there.

But there's definitely something up in the corporate world with the job market. The amount of people I know across different fields who have been laid off and/or have been job hunting for 6/12/18 months is eye opening and worrying as are the stories I hear of their job search. Unlike anything I've seen in my (whopping, I know) 12 years since graduating college. Something to certainly keep an eye on and if it's a bit of a canary in a coal mine.

Never had you down as a young whippersnapper LSR  ;D
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #6362 on: Yesterday at 08:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 06:44:33 pm
He could try not being too gleeful about it too, if it does happen. Recessions hurt people.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0k5aVLi_yhM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0k5aVLi_yhM</a>
Online Studgotelli

Re: Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #6363 on: Yesterday at 09:08:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:53:12 pm
Indeed, its as if sludgo desires a miserable Chrimbo for a few people.

Not at all John. May come off that way as I deal with a select group of posters in a sarcastic way. My aim of warning about recession has always been to warn people, I have no interest in trolling but when that is consistently met with derision, I only react to the energy that is given to me.

Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:46:45 pm
Ill respond to this post as Im referred to (along with others) specifically, although I note youre all over the thread like a rash now, whereas over the last couple weeks I thought a search party had been looking for you 😁

Anyway, Id maybe give it a bit of time if I was you before declaring a global collapse.

Also, in a couple of other posts youre complaining about being laughed at (paraphrasing).  Earlier this year folk (inc me) asked for evidence to support your assertions then.  Nothing was forthcoming.  I recall you advised folk to google for details.

TSC, I have always shared the reasoning behind what made me say that only to be told I have no proof. What reason would I come on here and randomly start asserting the US is heading for a recession?
Offline TSC

Re: Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #6364 on: Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 09:08:23 pm

TSC, I have always shared the reasoning behind what made me say that only to be told I have no proof. What reason would I come on here and randomly start asserting the US is heading for a recession?

Only you can answer that one.

The only thing you shared earlier this year was your assertions.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #6365 on: Yesterday at 10:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:28:17 pm
Never had you down as a young whippersnapper LSR  ;D

Glad to know my online persona is that of an old man yelling at the clouds.  ;D
Online Studgotelli

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6366 on: Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
Still ignoring this? Some people would consider you a cowardly shithouse.

See this is what gets me you guys insult ME then I get called insufferable or arrogant if I reply back in the same way. I feel like Im in a madhouse.

I dont personally think Trump himself is necessarily a threat to democracy. Is he a narcissistic/morally questionable/reprehensible guy? Is he racist? Is he likely a sexual abuser. Yes. Could he lead to a radicalisation of Americans? Yes. Could the people around him push him for more control over people. Yes. However I dont think people are gonna lose their freedoms and hes gonna be an evil dictator. Did he do that in his first term?

Whether Trump wins or not the West is being radicalised regardless due to anger at the economy in most part and people are lurching to the right. I dont think this is a Trump issue but his presidency could lead to further radicalisation. Could I be wrong? Sure but most Americans will imo say he wasnt a dictator in his first term. One of the divides is the American forefathers broke away from the English and found their own land and created a republic as they didnt agree with British ways. Thats a cultural difference and so people will forever be divided as to how the country should be run. If you think hes a dictator fair enough. I dont agree but Im open to changing my mind.

And labelling anyone who calls out the Biden admin as a Trump supporter is also lazy as fuck.

Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm
Only you can answer that one.

The only thing you shared earlier this year was your assertions.

I shared several links explaining credit card usage, savings rates lowering being signs of weak consumers. I said the US is a consumer economy and manufacturing was in recession back then. As a consumer economy what happens when people are less able to consume. Then I said the Biden admin were manipulating official numbers through govt jobs and the IRA. YOU guys came back to me and said theres no proof then Sam Lad started calling me a Trump supporter because I raised it at the time. Youre being very disingenuous. If I could link to the replies to my assertion youd see you guys jumped on me and said my claims were baseless, Im a moron/idiot/whack, Im trying to predict the future, how can I know and that I was a Trump supporterI said lets let time play out but I maintained my view. How thats being spun as me being arrogant I dont know.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:51:21 pm by Studgotelli »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6367 on: Yesterday at 10:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm


And labelling anyone who calls out the Biden admin as a Trump supporter is also lazy as fuck.

Isn't what happened though is it.

Best thing about this, is that you're upset with this

Offline John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6368 on: Yesterday at 10:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm
I dont personally think Trump himself is necessarily a threat to democracy.
I've deleted DS's post.
It was horrible, I don't think I've seen a more horrible post. He never even said hello. It was nasty. Really nasty.
Offline GreatEx

« Reply #6369 on: Yesterday at 11:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:28:17 pm
Never had you down as a young whippersnapper LSR  ;D

He's not, it just took him 40 years to graduate :)
Offline TSC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6370 on: Yesterday at 11:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm
See this is what gets me you guys insult ME then I get called insufferable or arrogant if I reply back in the same way. I feel like Im in a madhouse.

I dont personally think Trump himself is necessarily a threat to democracy. Is he a narcissistic/morally questionable/reprehensible guy? Is he racist? Is he likely a sexual abuser. Yes. Could he lead to a radicalisation of Americans? Yes. Could the people around him push him for more control over people. Yes. However I dont think people are gonna lose their freedoms and hes gonna be an evil dictator. Did he do that in his first term?



I shared several links explaining credit card usage, savings rates lowering being signs of weak consumers. I said the US is a consumer economy and manufacturing was in recession back then. As a consumer economy what happens when people are less able to consume. Then I said the Biden admin were manipulating official numbers through govt jobs and the IRA. YOU guys came back to me and said theres no proof then Sam Lad started calling me a Trump supporter because I raised it at the time. Youre being very disingenuous. If I could link to the replies to my assertion youd see you guys jumped on me and said my claims were baseless, Im a moron/idiot/whack, Im trying to predict the future, how can I know and that I was a Trump supporterI said lets let time play out but I maintained my view. How thats being spun as me being arrogant I dont know.

You didnt share any links etc to support your assertions.  You did wax lyrical about xyz without evidence.  I recall one of my responses stated that without evidence its just your personal point of view.  No evidence was provided.  The obvious conclusion is that no evidence existed.

There were quite a few posters asking for same.

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6371 on: Yesterday at 11:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm
Is he a narcissistic/morally questionable/reprehensible guy? Is he racist? Is he likely a sexual abuser. Yes. Could he lead to a radicalisation of Americans? Yes.

Would you be happy with him controlling the things in your life?

Probably no.
Offline Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6372 on: Yesterday at 11:47:24 pm »
Is this now the studgotelli thread?
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6373 on: Today at 12:09:41 am »
I'd like to know how many years of employment he's had as an economist.
Offline thejbs

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6374 on: Today at 12:13:50 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm
See this is what gets me you guys insult ME then I get called insufferable or arrogant if I reply back in the same way. I feel like Im in a madhouse.

I dont personally think Trump himself is necessarily a threat to democracy. Is he a narcissistic/morally questionable/reprehensible guy? Is he racist? Is he likely a sexual abuser. Yes. Could he lead to a radicalisation of Americans? Yes. Could the people around him push him for more control over people. Yes. However I dont think people are gonna lose their freedoms and hes gonna be an evil dictator. Did he do that in his first term?


Roe v Wade
The Muslim ban
Attacks on consumer protection and environmental laws
Erosion of rights for LGBT people.
Erosion of rights for asylum seekers
Actions against press freedom

Americans are loosing their freedoms. Rights and Freedoms are eroded carefully and maliciously, and more of the same will happen should he get a second term in office.
Offline GreatEx

« Reply #6375 on: Today at 12:21:32 am »
He's promised My Beloved Christians everything their heart desires in his second term. Hint: it's not more personal freedom (except where firearms are concerned)
Online afc tukrish

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6376 on: Today at 12:42:49 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:13:50 am
Roe v Wade
The Muslim ban
Attacks on consumer protection and environmental laws
Erosion of rights for LGBT people.
Erosion of rights for asylum seekers
Actions against press freedom

Americans are loosing their freedoms. Rights and Freedoms are eroded carefully and maliciously, and more of the same will happen should he get a second term in office.

These clear points will be ignored...
