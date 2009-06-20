« previous next »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6280 on: July 23, 2024, 11:33:19 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on July 23, 2024, 11:04:37 pm
Exactly. He forgot to switch accounts before posting it seems.
Brilliant! What an ass hole. Limbaugh, not you, Schmidt. :)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6281 on: July 23, 2024, 11:58:55 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 23, 2024, 11:33:19 pm
Brilliant! What an ass hole. Limbaugh, not you, Schmidt. :)

Either way works, really.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6282 on: July 24, 2024, 12:55:26 am
Quote from: jambutty on July 23, 2024, 11:15:13 pm
He was in a Rush.

political posts full of subdivisions
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6283 on: July 24, 2024, 04:28:10 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 24, 2024, 12:55:26 am
political posts full of subdivisions

Be cool or be cast out.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6284 on: July 24, 2024, 07:12:17 am
Quote from: Schmidt on July 23, 2024, 11:04:37 pm
Exactly. He forgot to switch accounts before posting it seems.

The American Phil McNulty.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6285 on: July 24, 2024, 09:38:31 pm
Since 2000, vice-presidential nominees typically have had a net-positive rating immediately following the convention, at plus 19 points. Vance, however, is polling at minus 6 points just one week after accepting the vice-presidential nomination and officially embarking on the campaign trail, the network found.

The freshman lawmaker's lower-than-normal approval ratings are not an anomaly, as Vance has long polled behind other Republicans.

Vance heavily underperformed in his 2022 Ohio Senate race, at least compared with how other Republicans performed in the state that year. Vance defeated his opponent, then-Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, by only 6 percentage points. In comparison, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine crushed his Democratic opponent, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, by 25 percentage points in that same cycle.

"The JD Vance pick makes no sense from a statistical polling perspective," Harry Enten, a CNN political-data reporter, said.

Vice President Kamala Harris' team sent out a press release gloating about the numbers.

"We'd like to be the first to congratulate JD Vance on making history as the least popular VP pick, wellever," it said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/jd-vance-breaks-polling-records-in-the-worst-way/ar-BB1qySAi?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=aa4c7901d1c74b799ccab44867a61af0&ei=60
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6286 on: July 25, 2024, 09:52:46 am
JD Vance has the whiff of George Santos about him. Sorry for that allusion.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6287 on: July 25, 2024, 10:29:09 am
He's not a fantasist, just hand crafted.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6288 on: July 25, 2024, 11:33:57 am
Quote from: KillieRed on July 25, 2024, 09:52:46 am
JD Vance has the whiff of George Santos about him. Sorry for that allusion.

Abuse your allusion...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6289 on: July 25, 2024, 07:14:08 pm
Beshear becomes Harriss top attack dog against Vance
© Provided by News Nation

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has become the top attack dog for Vice President Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, against GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), ripping his regional rival as a phony and not one of us.

The barbs between Beshear and Vance, a rising GOP star recently chosen as former President Trumps running mate, come amid chatter about who could become Harriss vice presidential choice.

Beshear and Vance are from neighboring states, and their sparring centered on who is a real representative of Appalachia, a geographic area centered on the Appalachian Mountains that is a focus of much political and cultural history and mythmaking.

Asked on MSNBC whether hes open to being Harriss running mate, the Kentucky governor suggested hed at least listen to such a call  then went to bat.

I want the American people to know what a Kentuckian is and what they look like, because let me just tell you that JD Vance aint from here, Beshear told the network.

Vance responded by calling it very weird for Beshear to critique his origin story, Politico reported, claiming the Democrat inherited the governorship from his father.

Beshear, the son of former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear (D), hit back again on CNN, poking at the Ohio senators prior criticism of Trump and accusing him of grasping for straws in his swings against Harris and other Democrats. He also took a shot at Vances memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, which details the senators Middletown, Ohio, upbringing.

In a statement to The Hill, Vance spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk stressed that Vance grew up spending his summers in Appalachia and came from a poor family while arguing Beshear grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth thanks to his politician/lawyer daddy.
The back-and-forth comes as Beshear is seen as one of the top candidates to join Harriss ticket, along with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D) and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), with advocates pointing to the fact that he represents a state that voted overwhelmingly for Trump in both 2016 and 2020 as a core reason to choose him.

Beshears national profile started to rise after he won his reelection bid last year. Since then, he has been frequently spoken about as one of the partys future stars.

Its not shocking that he would end up on a VP shortlist, said Kentucky-based Democratic strategist Crimson MacDonald, the former chair of the Democratic Party in Campbell County, which she described as a linchpin county for Beshears first gubernatorial win. Its an obvious evolution.

Beshear would offer the Democratic ticket a very strong dichotomy against JD Vance, particularly given their Appalachian roots, she argued.

Beshear flipped the governorship blue in 2019, then scored a triumphant reelection win this past November, when he beat back a challenge from Trump-backed Daniel Cameron, himself seen as a budding star in the GOP. And while Biden has suffered dismal approval ratings in the Bluegrass State, Beshear has been ranked one of the most popular governors in the nation.

That could make him an attractive potential running mate for Harris as she seeks to pull support from the middle of a starkly polarized electorate.

Vance, a first-term senator and former Trump critic who jumped to the national stage with the success of his memoir, brings a younger perspective and loyal voice to Trumps ticket, though his state is already an easy win for Trump.

The former president selected Vance before the shake-up across the aisle, briefly teeing up a high-voltage, Vance-Harris showdown. Now, Harris will want to pick a running mate who can parry Vance in her stead.

With JD Vance being next door in Ohio, and theyve already had a little spat, that might be sort of interesting to sort of see how that actually plays out. I think that Beshear might be a perfect foil to JD Vance, said Dewey Clayton, a political science professor at the University of Louisville.

But stepping into the spotlight to strike at Vance was somewhat surprising for the governor, who has generally kept a relatively small national profile despite his growing clout, Clayton said. Its a possible sign that hes gearing up for a bigger move.

Oftentimes, the top of the ticket cannot have that sort of demeanor, and they leave that to the vice president to be the attack dog, Clayton said. So maybe hes realizing that hes going to have to do a little bit of that. Maybe he was doing a little auditioning.

Its in Beshears interest to to pick a little political slap fight with JD Vance and play to the home crowd of Kentucky while taking a little shot at Ohio, Buckeye State-based GOP strategist Mark Weaver said.

But observers are hesitant to suggest Harris would pick Beshear over a battleground-state candidate such as Kelly or Shapiro, and reports conflict over whether hes really in contention for her vice presidential pick.

The Hill reported earlier that Beshear was missing from a list of Democrats being vetted by the Harris campaign, and he told CNN on Monday that he hadnt received the call. But ABC News reported Tuesday that he was asked to submit materials.

Either way, Harris is on a tight schedule to make her selection, with just a month to go before the Democrats convention in Chicago and a little more than 100 days until Election Day.

Momentum is on our side when it comes to our vice presidential nominee, Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright said. However, for the sake of continuing to build and expand on our coalition, I think the sooner she makes a decision, I think the better.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/beshear-becomes-harris-s-top-attack-dog-against-vance/ar-BB1qCPxw?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=e31896fd18ad4e6ab8ba5711c2e718eb&ei=53
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6290 on: July 26, 2024, 07:06:26 pm
This looks interesting:

Ex-DOJ prosecutor applauds proposed constitutional amendment to 'override' SCOTUS immunity ruling

© provided by AlterNet
On Thursday, July 25, Rep. Joe Morelle (D-New York) proposed a constitutional amendment designed to override the U.S. Supreme Court's controversial 6-3 immunity ruling in Trump v. the United States. And Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland)  a law professor known for his constitutional expertise  has signed on as one of the 49 co-sponsors.

In an article published by the conservative website The Bulwark the following day, law professor and former federal prosecutor Kimberly Wehle applauds Morelle's proposal.

"The amendment should be ratified," Wehle argues. "Short of adding justices to the Supreme Court willing to reverse the 63 immunity decision, it's the only way to save the country's foundational charter from autocratic ruin."

The law professor continues, "Although a constitutional amendment sounds like a radical impossibility, it's of course not without precedent. With over 10,000 amendments proposed since 1789, the document has been officially amended 27 times  most recently in 1992 to freeze changes in congressional salaries until the next election. Killing the Court's outrageous immunity decision should be the 28th."

Wehle has made no secret of her vehement disdain for the High Court's Trump v. the United States ruling, which said that U.S. presidents enjoy total immunity from criminal prosecution for "official" acts but not for "unofficial" acts.
However, she acknowledges that getting Morelle's proposed amendment added to the U.S. Constitution would be an uphill battle all the way.

"Ratification of a constitutional amendment repealing Trump v. U.S. would require supermajorities in both houses of Congress and among state legislatures," Wehle notes. "That kind of herculean support means that the amendment has no chance of getting through the Republican Party's entrenchment in authoritarianism."

Morelle's proposed amendment reads, "No officer of the United States, including the President and the Vice President, or a Senator or Representative in Congress, shall be immune from criminal prosecution for any violation of otherwise valid Federal law, nor for any violation of State law unless the alleged criminal act was authorized by valid Federal law, on the sole ground that their alleged criminal act was within the conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority of their office or related to their official duties."

Morelle's proposed amendment also states, "The President shall have no power to grant a reprieve or pardon for offenses against the United States to himself or herself. This amendment is self-executing, and Congress shall have the power to enact legislation to facilitate the implementation of this amendment."


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/ex-doj-prosecutor-applauds-proposed-constitutional-amendment-to-override-scotus-immunity-ruling/ar-BB1qG1r8?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=0d4999873c514f4ab98bc79b68442d1a&ei=28
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6291 on: July 26, 2024, 09:24:19 pm
It's a nice idea but it will never pass. I think you need a supermajority of 67 in the Senate to make an amendment to the constitution. Democrats will never get the level of Republican support needed.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6292 on: July 26, 2024, 11:00:32 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on July 26, 2024, 09:24:19 pm
It's a nice idea but it will never pass. I think you need a supermajority of 67 in the Senate to make an amendment to the constitution. Democrats will never get the level of Republican support needed.

Theres a tiny tiny chance if Trump loses. The combination of him being too old to run again (and therefore the Republicans not caring as much if he goes to jail) and a Dem president they dont want to have immunity might sway some conservative politicians.

What do you mean what have I been smoking?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6293 on: July 26, 2024, 11:07:06 pm
Quote from: cptrios on July 26, 2024, 11:00:32 pm
Theres a tiny tiny chance if Trump loses. The combination of him being too old to run again (and therefore the Republicans not caring as much if he goes to jail) and a Dem president they dont want to have immunity might sway some conservative politicians.

What do you mean what have I been smoking?

We've seen with Roe vs Wade that this SCOTUS has no qualms overturning a precedent. I'm sure they can find a way to selectively rule that immunity only applies to Republican presidents - if only because only a Republican president will have it in their mind to break the law in the first place. So the Repugs in the senate will have little need or interest in a constitutional amendment.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6294 on: Yesterday at 09:10:43 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on July 25, 2024, 09:52:46 am
JD Vance has the whiff of George Santos about him. Sorry for that allusion.

The more I watch Vance in action, the more I'm starting to wonder if he'll still be on the ticket come November. Don't get me wrong, I get that playing to the gallery is part of the gig and understand he has to say a certain amount of dumb shit to score browny points with the voter base. I also get that a large portion of the shite he spews is curated for him by the campaign team

But there's something about JD that just doesn't quite add up for me. Like a new kid in the school yard, he seems to be trying way to hard to fit in with the cool kids. He also seems to lack the self awareness to recognise (a) when he's making a tit of himself (b) when to stop digging and walk things back. Neither of which bode well for someone who's supposed to appeal to the undecided section of the electorate

Say what you want about Mike Pence, but he at least helped to keep the moderates on board back in 2016. Vance on the other hand seems to be singing all the same bat shit crazy hymns as Trump, which doesn't really accomplish much other than add to the radicalisation of the already radicalised. That's fuck all use to Trump come voting day - something which I suspect hasn't gone unnoticed by Trump or his senior campaign managers. Republican's may be unscrupulous scumbags, but they're not stupid. There's a reason they've successfully elected more Presidents than Democrats have

I'm calling it now, don't be surprised if Vance gets Scaramucci'd before November!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6295 on: Yesterday at 09:12:02 pm
at the rate he's going, making it to August will be surprising.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6296 on: Yesterday at 09:16:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:12:02 pm
at the rate he's going, making it to August will be surprising.

He's quite a dislikable little chode, isn't he?

Make's Mike Pence look like a regular type of guy

Mike fucking Pence like
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6297 on: Yesterday at 10:50:11 pm
Like plenty have said, Vance was a pick for a campaign that assumed it was going to win. I think he's got a 60-40 chance of staying on, mostly because the news cycle is short and all of these "Vance sucks" articles will likely be gone soonish. Trump's hatred of losers, losing, and weakness has put him in a big pickle here. He won't like Vance being the source of so much bad press, but he also won't like the embarrassment of ditching him. I think Jr. and the tech-villains might have been able to keep Trump walled off from some of the bad press, but having Doocy ask him if he was considering a change on Fox and Friends had to have been a real kick in the nuts.

Also, here's a sentence that is somehow a completely valid statement about a vice presidential candidate in 2024: It's kind of a shame that people are so focused on a fake story about Vance fucking a couch that they're distracted from a potentially real story about him watching dolphin bestiality porn.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6298 on: Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 10:50:11 pm
He won't like Vance being the source of so much bad press, but he also won't like the embarrassment of ditching him.

What makes you think he'd be embarrassed by it? It'd be absolutely nothing to him to ditch Vance. Sweet fuck all. In fact I wouldn't be surprised if Trump saw it as "great television" to boost his ratings

"I had to do it folks, I just had to do it. JD, he's a good guy, a great guy actually. Some are even saying he's the best Ohio Senator of all time, but sometimes you gotta make tough decisions. That's why you need me as president, and not the weak radical democrats, because I'm not afraid to say YOUR FIRED!!"

Trump doesn't know the meaning of the word embarrassment mate. That's the folly of it all really. For all Vance's obsequious arse-lickery the truth is Trump wouldn't think twice about wiping his arse with him and tossing him on the scrap heap

I mean, if he had no problem doing it to former FBI Directors, Army Generals and National Security Advisors then why would he give a flying fuck about a dweeb like Vance? I'm calling it now - Vance doesn't make it to November



Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6299 on: Today at 12:12:57 am
Trump can make outrageous statements and get away with it. Vance can't. And there's no going back now. Trump can't ditch Vance - he's stuck with  him.

But let's face it, Vance is the least of America's worries. Defeat Trump and Vance is irrelevant. And Vance may be pivotal in Trump's defeat.                                                                       
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6300 on: Today at 12:48:22 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm
I'm calling it now - Vance doesn't make it to November

Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:10:43 pm
I'm calling it now, don't be surprised if Vance gets Scaramucci'd before November!

how many times are you gonna be "calling it" on this page?

we get it, you can stop now.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6301 on: Today at 02:21:33 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:10:43 pm
I'm calling it now, don't be surprised if Vance gets Scaramucci'd before November!

Appropriate you should mention The Mooch, who had been saying all along on the TRIP-US podcast that Trump would definitely pick a straight white man who offers nothing but a parroting of Trump's most bigoted and divisive views, because Trump would never accept the idea that he needs any help winning the presidency. It has to be entirely about him.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6302 on: Today at 02:28:36 am
Trump also needs someone who can run the day to day mundane shit and deal with the Senate, because he can't do any of it.

Vance would have the worst job in the world.  Credit for nowt and blame for everything.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6303 on: Today at 11:53:28 am
I'm guessing prior to 2016 Trump didn't have the influence within the party to make all of his own decisions, so others were able to surround him with semi-capable people and somewhat guide him. He's since spent his time consolidating power and now gets to make the big boy calls and it's not working out so well for him.
