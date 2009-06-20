Since 2000, vice-presidential nominees typically have had a net-positive rating immediately following the convention, at plus 19 points. Vance, however, is polling at minus 6 points just one week after accepting the vice-presidential nomination and officially embarking on the campaign trail, the network found.The freshman lawmaker's lower-than-normal approval ratings are not an anomaly, as Vance has long polled behind other Republicans.Vance heavily underperformed in his 2022 Ohio Senate race, at least compared with how other Republicans performed in the state that year. Vance defeated his opponent, then-Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, by only 6 percentage points. In comparison, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine crushed his Democratic opponent, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, by 25 percentage points in that same cycle."The JD Vance pick makes no sense from a statistical polling perspective," Harry Enten, a CNN political-data reporter, said.Vice President Kamala Harris' team sent out a press release gloating about the numbers."We'd like to be the first to congratulate JD Vance on making history as the least popular VP pick, well ever," it said.