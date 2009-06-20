« previous next »
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6280 on: July 23, 2024, 11:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 23, 2024, 11:04:37 pm
Exactly. He forgot to switch accounts before posting it seems.
Brilliant! What an ass hole. Limbaugh, not you, Schmidt. :)
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,845
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6281 on: July 23, 2024, 11:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 23, 2024, 11:33:19 pm
Brilliant! What an ass hole. Limbaugh, not you, Schmidt. :)

Either way works, really.
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,620
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6282 on: Yesterday at 12:55:26 am »
Quote from: jambutty on July 23, 2024, 11:15:13 pm
He was in a Rush.

political posts full of subdivisions
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,231
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6283 on: Yesterday at 04:28:10 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 12:55:26 am
political posts full of subdivisions

Be cool or be cast out.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,996
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6284 on: Yesterday at 07:12:17 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 23, 2024, 11:04:37 pm
Exactly. He forgot to switch accounts before posting it seems.

The American Phil McNulty.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6285 on: Yesterday at 09:38:31 pm »
Since 2000, vice-presidential nominees typically have had a net-positive rating immediately following the convention, at plus 19 points. Vance, however, is polling at minus 6 points just one week after accepting the vice-presidential nomination and officially embarking on the campaign trail, the network found.

The freshman lawmaker's lower-than-normal approval ratings are not an anomaly, as Vance has long polled behind other Republicans.

Vance heavily underperformed in his 2022 Ohio Senate race, at least compared with how other Republicans performed in the state that year. Vance defeated his opponent, then-Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, by only 6 percentage points. In comparison, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine crushed his Democratic opponent, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, by 25 percentage points in that same cycle.

"The JD Vance pick makes no sense from a statistical polling perspective," Harry Enten, a CNN political-data reporter, said.

Vice President Kamala Harris' team sent out a press release gloating about the numbers.

"We'd like to be the first to congratulate JD Vance on making history as the least popular VP pick, wellever," it said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/jd-vance-breaks-polling-records-in-the-worst-way/ar-BB1qySAi?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=aa4c7901d1c74b799ccab44867a61af0&ei=60
Learn, motherfucker.

KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,321
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6286 on: Today at 09:52:46 am »
JD Vance has the whiff of George Santos about him. Sorry for that allusion.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6287 on: Today at 10:29:09 am »
He's not a fantasist, just hand crafted.
Learn, motherfucker.
