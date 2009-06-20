« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 366347 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6240 on: July 11, 2024, 12:28:53 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on July 10, 2024, 06:15:13 pm
Decent people look at that list and think "What ghoul would make a list like that?"

Then read it like a Trumpstain and each item commands a "Fuck yeah!"

I think there are more decent people in America.

Let's see.
maybe there are but that's not the point.

it just needs a few dozen thousand asshole Magats - maybe even fewer than that - in the right place to push a key state to Trump.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6241 on: July 11, 2024, 05:19:48 pm »
Quote from: John C on July 10, 2024, 05:21:44 pm
No disrespect to you as a US citizen mate, you know your country more than I do, but I'm 100% certain you are wrong.

The landscape has never been more ideal for the group to implement such egregious policies if Trump gets elected. At least 3 of the people behind the group are former Trump advisors or peers, and we know he'd privately endorse everything about their ideologies for personal, vindictive and self-financing reasons. The Republicans have been overtaken by a radical group subservient to Trump and SCOTUS majority is complicit in the reduction of rights, supporting Trumps evil agenda and their own corrupt means so they won't give a fuck about any outcome.

Apparently Nicolle Wallace, anchor on MSNBC, is doing a regular update to monitor the progress of the plans of the group.
You need to be concerned mate also.

I would say I'm of the thinking that the plan is too stupid, complicated, deeply flawed and deeply unpopular to implement on a widespread level.

I certainly could be wrong, as you say. And it's something to monitor, for sure.

But as of now, I don't believe this signals the end of the United States of America as we know it and the beginning of a Christo-Fascist-Christianist-Nazi state.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6242 on: July 11, 2024, 05:46:42 pm »
I wonder why they would ever even release the plan. The only people it would excite are the rabid MAGA crew that would vote Trump anyway, any normal American would be perturbed to say the least. It's only helped the Dems so far
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,319
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6243 on: July 12, 2024, 11:02:42 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 11, 2024, 05:46:42 pm
I wonder why they would ever even release the plan. The only people it would excite are the rabid MAGA crew that would vote Trump anyway, any normal American would be perturbed to say the least. It's only helped the Dems so far

The arrogance of the collective Dunning-Kruger effect. Some of these people actually think that this is whats best for the country and they are ones to implement it. As with the Nazis the zealots are more terrifying than the grifters.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,785
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6244 on: July 12, 2024, 12:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 11, 2024, 05:19:48 pm
I would say I'm of the thinking that the plan is too stupid, complicated, deeply flawed and deeply unpopular to implement on a widespread level.
But as of now, I don't believe this signals the end of the United States of America as we know it and the beginning of a Christo-Fascist-Christianist-Nazi state.
I'd have agreed with you perhaps 10 years ago but the shift of US governance, the extreme right-wing ploy to infiltrate local and national government at every level and the unaccountable turmoil injected by a part corrupt and influenceable SCOTUS makes it all possible.
The only way to prevent it is to get out and vote in huge numbers for Democrat candidates.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6245 on: July 12, 2024, 02:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 11, 2024, 05:19:48 pm
I would say I'm of the thinking that the plan is too stupid, complicated, deeply flawed and deeply unpopular to implement on a widespread level.

I certainly could be wrong, as you say. And it's something to monitor, for sure.

But as of now, I don't believe this signals the end of the United States of America as we know it and the beginning of a Christo-Fascist-Christianist-Nazi state.

it doesn't signal the end ... it's the beginning of the end.

maybe they won't get 100% of P2025 done.  in fact pretty damned unlikely they wouldn't - in the short term.  I see it as a union-negotiations type thing.  ask for the moon but happy to get 50% of it.

developing a plan, most of which is quite executable in the short-term, is a good start.  and putting it out in public reinforces the fact that they are absolutely not fucking around and are confident they'll get more traction and support.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,720
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6246 on: July 12, 2024, 07:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 11, 2024, 05:46:42 pm
I wonder why they would ever even release the plan. The only people it would excite are the rabid MAGA crew that would vote Trump anyway, any normal American would be perturbed to say the least. It's only helped the Dems so far

I read about Project 2025 last year. Has the media only just started reporting on it?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6247 on: July 12, 2024, 08:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 12, 2024, 07:37:42 pm
I read about Project 2025 last year. Has the media only just started reporting on it?

Feel like it's only come on my radar in the last month or two, for whatever that's worth
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,785
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6248 on: July 12, 2024, 09:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 12, 2024, 07:37:42 pm
I read about Project 2025 last year. Has the media only just started reporting on it?
The Daily Beans podcast were highlighting this many months ago. It's beyond an existential threat to the US, it's fucking frightening. Hence me asking LSR why he thought it wasn't a major issue. It's serious shite that so far in this country we wouldn't have to take, we rebel & fight back and politicians generally respond. The Republicans and SCOTUS are going to protect that shit to unfortunately the death.
Get out in numbers and vote Democrats at every level.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6249 on: July 13, 2024, 01:18:46 am »
Looks like Meta is wanting to lift advertising revenue off the back off the upcoming election.

Quote
Meta lifts restrictions on Trumps Facebook and Instagram accounts
Guardrails that previously existed removed as Meta says voters should be able to hear from presidential nominees

Meta has removed previous restrictions on the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Donald Trump as the 2024 election nears, the company announced on Friday.

Trump was allowed to return to the social networks in 2023 with guardrails in place, after being banned over his online behavior during the 6 January insurrection. Those guardrails have now been removed.

In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for president on the same basis, Meta said in a blogpost, citing the Republican national convention, slated for next week, which will formalize Trump as the partys candidate.

As a result, Meta said, Trumps accounts will no longer be subject to heightened suspension penalties, which Meta said were created in response to extreme and extraordinary circumstances and have not had to be deployed.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/jul/12/meta-removes-restrictions-trump-instagram-facebook
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6250 on: July 13, 2024, 10:23:18 am »
Kevin McCarthy on Maher.

So slimy I'm amazed he didn't slide off his chair.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6251 on: July 19, 2024, 11:13:57 am »
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,319
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6252 on: July 19, 2024, 12:34:32 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on July 13, 2024, 10:23:18 am
Kevin McCarthy on Maher.

So slimy I'm amazed he didn't slide off his chair.

What about McCarthy?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6253 on: July 20, 2024, 12:27:45 am »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,319
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6254 on: July 20, 2024, 08:46:46 am »
Your source is the completely unbiased Robert Hur. Did you read his unprecedented unprofessional opening remarks in the report? Also, according to Clarence Uncle Thomas, he was unconstitutionally appointed.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,785
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6255 on: July 20, 2024, 08:56:19 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 20, 2024, 12:27:45 am
Bump.
A bump without an explanation or comparison to the Trump or Pence occurrences?
What's that about please?
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,095
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6256 on: July 20, 2024, 09:18:21 pm »
Quote from: John C on July 20, 2024, 08:56:19 am
A bump without an explanation or comparison to the Trump or Pence occurrences?
What's that about please?

You see, Biden took a few documents with him, accidentally kept them, and his team alerted the government as soon as they were discovered. In many ways that's worse than what Trump did. Sure, Trump took over 300 documents, several of which were TS/SCI (the absolute toppest secretest type). Sure, he willingly hid them from the authorities but stored them in an unsecured location. Sure, he pulled them out and bragged about them from time to time.

But, see, unlike Biden, when NARA asked Trump for the documents back, he refused to return some and pretended he didn't have others. Therefore, all the incident did was prove how much more of a Man Trump is than Biden, because Men never admit mistakes.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6257 on: July 20, 2024, 09:26:47 pm »
In his next post, he will claim that's he'd never vote for Trump.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6258 on: July 20, 2024, 11:39:25 pm »
 ;D

Felt remarkably obvious that it was a bump about the concerns about Bidens mental health from months ago but sure.
« Last Edit: July 20, 2024, 11:41:21 pm by Lone Star Red »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,785
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6259 on: July 20, 2024, 11:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 20, 2024, 11:39:25 pm
;D

Felt remarkably obvious that it was a bump about the concerns about Bidens mental health from months ago but sure.
So you bumped a report from a Trump appointed hack, who in other sentences actually said Biden had a brilliant memory, to make an unfathomable post.

I was actually hoping your point was more about how the Republicans had used a Special Counsel which was contrary to the proclaimed Cannon stance.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6260 on: July 21, 2024, 12:05:49 am »
Trump appointed hack.  ;D

Or he was onto something that was clearly shielded from us (and when I say us, I mean as an American voter, of which you are most certainly not) by Biden and his inner circle.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,785
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6261 on: July 21, 2024, 09:23:21 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 21, 2024, 12:05:49 am
Trump appointed hack.  ;D

Or he was onto something that was clearly shielded from us (and when I say us, I mean as an American voter, of which you are most certainly not) by Biden and his inner circle.
Robert Hur is a known Republican, he was appointed by Trump as US Attorney to Maryland. When Garland appointed Hur to investigate Biden's documents case I think Garland overstretched the realms of an independent investigator. He was hardly independent. However, in the end Hur couldn't charge Biden with anything, likewise Pence wasn't, but Hur embellished his findings with unnecessary commentary about Biden when his actual conclusion was that Biden had 'photographic memory and recall'.
So basically he was sticking the boot in to an old man who he knew to be extremely intelligent.

It's interesting that you think the Republican Hur is hiding things about Biden while SCOTUS & Cannon are hiding the truth about Trump from the US public and you're hiding the atrocities that Project 2025 will bring. Hmmmm.

And you're correct, I won't be able to vote Democrat to counter your vote for Republican, but we're all here to help you and give you some solid advice about how perilous your country is becoming.
Logged

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,321
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6262 on: July 21, 2024, 09:54:18 am »
How emboldened the Trump acolytes are becoming now that it looks more likely than not that he will win.
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,178
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6263 on: July 21, 2024, 02:13:51 pm »
I see Frottage was writing in the Express today, waxing lyrical about how mentally "sharp" Trump is.

This is what the right wing media in the UK also want for us. It's terrifying. Considering the threat Frottage now poses to their beloved Tories, you would think they wouldn't even offer him the time of day, much less be encouraging him to espouse the virtues of dictatorships. I guess they're already hedging their bets.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6264 on: July 21, 2024, 03:40:31 pm »
It is exactly what the Tories want, their miscalculation is that unlike the yanks, we're not sky fairy nuts and our Nazis are small in number and total fucking pussies.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,095
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6265 on: July 21, 2024, 08:30:29 pm »
Meanwhile, the process is starting for the whole ten-commandments-in-school crap to make its way to the Supreme Court, which will use it further gut the separation of church and state.

My favorite part of the article:

Landry noted that he believes the Ten Commandments will help students moral behavior, pointing to Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old who shot Trump last week.

I would submit, he said, that maybe if the Ten Commandments were hanging on the wall in the school that he was in, maybe he wouldnt have taken a shot at the [former] president.

I know I certainly wouldn't have coveted my neighbor's slaves so much growing up if my classrooms had had a ten commandments poster!

Seriously, as much as a quote like that is bald-faced bullshit, the very real possibility that he actually believes what he said is terrifying.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6266 on: July 21, 2024, 11:08:05 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on July 21, 2024, 08:30:29 pm
Meanwhile, the process is starting for the whole ten-commandments-in-school crap to make its way to the Supreme Court, which will use it further gut the separation of church and state.

My favorite part of the article:

Landry noted that he believes the Ten Commandments will help students moral behavior, pointing to Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old who shot Trump last week.

I would submit, he said, that maybe if the Ten Commandments were hanging on the wall in the school that he was in, maybe he wouldnt have taken a shot at the [former] president.

I know I certainly wouldn't have coveted my neighbor's slaves so much growing up if my classrooms had had a ten commandments poster!

Seriously, as much as a quote like that is bald-faced bullshit, the very real possibility that he actually believes what he said is terrifying.

How's Donnie with Commandment # 7?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,095
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6267 on: Yesterday at 01:56:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 21, 2024, 11:08:05 pm
How's Donnie with Commandment # 7?

"Adultery? I swear on my mother's grave, I didn't commit any adultery. When I was a kid, I stayed a kid. No adultery. I didn't adult until it was legal. I had offers, big offers, the biggest offers. Zoltar. Anyone ever heard of Zoltar? This genie guy, maybe the greatest genie who ever lived, he says 'Donald, let me make you an adult.' And I said no, no, I won't break the 7th Amendment. And he had tears in his eyes, this big genie, never cried a day in his life, and he says he's proud to be an American because I refused the offer. I made him proud to be an American, though I think he was some kind of Arab. How about that? Anyway, people say I would have made the best adult, probably an adult like the world has never seen, but I didn't want to do it. But I would have been so good. I think I'm good now, right? I can do adultery now, it's ok, because I'm old enough. Older than Jesus ever got, by the way. So sad, what happened to Jesus, what the radical left Romans did to him. But Hannibal Lecter, he was tied up like Jesus, and he escaped. Do you think Jesus could bite off a guy's face and wear it? I definitely could. Helped catch that transgender serial killer too. I'll catch all of the serial killers, by the way, not just the transgender ones, but definitely those ones."
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,218
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6268 on: Yesterday at 03:28:24 am »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,785
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6269 on: Yesterday at 09:02:20 am »
Just gonna lock this for a few days so all of the Biden and presidential stuff is contained in one thread.
Of course Trumps deranged behaviour can still be posted his dedicated evil thread.

I don't think we need 3 threads at the moment, however if there are any SCOTUS or other general US developing issues pm a Mod to open this.

Up the Donkeys.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,785
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6270 on: Today at 04:52:02 pm »
The Director of the Secret Service has resigned today after the hearing she attended yesterday to discuss the shooting of Trump.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6271 on: Today at 04:57:09 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:52:02 pm
The Director of the Secret Service has resigned today after the hearing she attended yesterday to discuss the shooting of Trump.

Rightly so, what a colossal screwup that was. I would've resigned before the hearing, she got slaughtered
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6272 on: Today at 05:15:42 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:52:02 pm
The Director of the Secret Service has resigned today after the hearing she attended yesterday to discuss the shooting of Trump.
She reminded me of Paula Vennells.  totally incompetent, bullshit answer to every question, you wonder how they get as far as they do.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,178
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6273 on: Today at 06:11:50 pm »
Maybe working for Trump is like catching a stupidity virus.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,841
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6274 on: Today at 11:01:53 pm »
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,004
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6275 on: Today at 11:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:01:53 pm


Im confused.

Is David Limbaugh masquerading as a Black woman?
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,841
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6276 on: Today at 11:04:37 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:04:06 pm
Im confused.

Is David Limbaugh masquerading as a Black woman?

Exactly. He forgot to switch accounts before posting it seems.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,004
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6277 on: Today at 11:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:04:37 pm
Exactly. He forgot to switch accounts before posting it seems.

So hes got a burner account in the name of Aretha Franklin? :D
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6278 on: Today at 11:15:13 pm »
He was in a Rush.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,178
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6279 on: Today at 11:21:25 pm »
Maybe he identifies as a black female now?

I respect their new found life choices.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 