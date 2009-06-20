How's Donnie with Commandment # 7?



"Adultery? I swear on my mother's grave, I didn't commit any adultery. When I was a kid, I stayed a kid. No adultery. I didn't adult until it was legal. I had offers, big offers, the biggest offers. Zoltar. Anyone ever heard of Zoltar? This genie guy, maybe the greatest genie who ever lived, he says 'Donald, let me make you an adult.' And I said no, no, I won't break the 7th Amendment. And he had tears in his eyes, this big genie, never cried a day in his life, and he says he's proud to be an American because I refused the offer. I made him proud to be an American, though I think he was some kind of Arab. How about that? Anyway, people say I would have made the best adult, probably an adult like the world has never seen, but I didn't want to do it. But I would have been so good. I think I'm good now, right? I can do adultery now, it's ok, because I'm old enough. Older than Jesus ever got, by the way. So sad, what happened to Jesus, what the radical left Romans did to him. But Hannibal Lecter, he was tied up like Jesus, and he escaped. Do you think Jesus could bite off a guy's face and wear it? I definitely could. Helped catch that transgender serial killer too. I'll catch all of the serial killers, by the way, not just the transgender ones, but definitely those ones."