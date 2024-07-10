I would say I'm of the thinking that the plan is too stupid, complicated, deeply flawed and deeply unpopular to implement on a widespread level.



I certainly could be wrong, as you say. And it's something to monitor, for sure.



But as of now, I don't believe this signals the end of the United States of America as we know it and the beginning of a Christo-Fascist-Christianist-Nazi state.



it doesn't signal the end ... it's the beginning of the end.maybe they won't get 100% of P2025 done. in fact pretty damned unlikely they wouldn't - in the short term. I see it as a union-negotiations type thing. ask for the moon but happy to get 50% of it.developing a plan, most of which is quite executable in the short-term, is a good start. and putting it out in public reinforces the fact that they are absolutely not fucking around and are confident they'll get more traction and support.