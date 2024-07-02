« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 2, 2024, 02:43:32 pm
Quote from: Robinred on July  1, 2024, 11:13:02 pm
The world has historically thrown up despots, charlatans and crooks and given them leadership powers. Its a ludicrously long and inexplicable list, with some ghastly, murderous human beings on it. In the 20th century alone the levels of evil are staggering.

That a crook like Trump can con a huge number of U.S citizens into believing his lies is thus, in this context, explicable. That all the undeniable evidence of his misdemeanours throughout his life is somehow dismissed by his acolytes as deep state out to discredit him, is absurdly naive. And yet, here we are.

What a fucked up country. Who will save it?

If he becomes President in November, the States are truly fucked.

America has always been a bit odd at times, but I honestly never saw them actually voting for and wanting a full-on dictator.

We had a few plans to travel to the US on holiday, but like when Trump took over - we completely jibbed it - once he gets in this time there is no way he'll ever be out of power.

America is going to turn into a dictatorship. We can only hope that they also don't turn into a rogue nation. If they team up with Russia and China then it could be very, very grim for the world.

I hope I'm just going off on a tandem with that kind of thinking, but it's a bit worrying.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 2, 2024, 06:07:42 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July  2, 2024, 02:43:32 pm
America has always been a bit odd at times, but I honestly never saw them actually voting for and wanting a full-on dictator.

We had a few plans to travel to the US on holiday, but like when Trump took over - we completely jibbed it - once he gets in this time there is no way he'll ever be out of power.

America is going to turn into a dictatorship. We can only hope that they also don't turn into a rogue nation. If they team up with Russia and China then it could be very, very grim for the world.

I hope I'm just going off on a tandem with that kind of thinking, but it's a bit worrying.

You are.  :)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 2, 2024, 06:26:05 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July  2, 2024, 06:07:42 pm
You are.  :)

Would be interested in a more detailed explanation for somebody who is actually over there.

From my UK perspective the US is potentially heading towards civil war if Trump gets in. Unlike his first term it looks like he isn't even going to give lip service to the democratic process this time round. He's on record as saying that when he gets in some of his first priorities will be to go after those who he sees as having done him wrong. He is entirely unprincipled and his policies will be defined by extreme conservatives who have his ear and whose only interest lie in turning the US into a fundamentalist state.

If he gets in - who do you see stopping him if not the people? It won't be the Supreme Court. It probably won't be the legislature given that he appears to have no desire to govern democratically.

Or do you think the public will just turn a blind eye to his actions in the hope that once his term is over he can't be president again? If that were the case how far do you think he would have to go until people felt they could no longer just stand by and watch? What happens if he tries to change (or simply ignore) the 22nd Amendment?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 2, 2024, 06:30:58 pm
Rudy Giuliani disbarred in New York for false statements about 2020 election

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 2, 2024, 06:34:43 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July  2, 2024, 02:43:32 pm
America has always been a bit odd at times, but I honestly never saw them actually voting for and wanting a full-on dictator.

We had a few plans to travel to the US on holiday, but like when Trump took over - we completely jibbed it - once he gets in this time there is no way he'll ever be out of power.

America is going to turn into a dictatorship. We can only hope that they also don't turn into a rogue nation. If they team up with Russia and China then it could be very, very grim for the world.

I hope I'm just going off on a tandem with that kind of thinking, but it's a bit worrying.
I dont think its that outlandish. He tried it once and although there were always rumours about him not respecting the results, I get the feeling January 6th was largely spontaneous. Its scary to think about such a plan being carried out with more efficiency.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 2, 2024, 10:26:48 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July  2, 2024, 06:07:42 pm
You are.  :)
disagree.  maybe not China (maybe, unless they throw Trump enough cash).

but Putin?  bank on it happening.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
July 2, 2024, 11:10:55 pm
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on July  2, 2024, 06:26:05 pm
Would be interested in a more detailed explanation for somebody who is actually over there.

From my UK perspective the US is potentially heading towards civil war if Trump gets in. Unlike his first term it looks like he isn't even going to give lip service to the democratic process this time round. He's on record as saying that when he gets in some of his first priorities will be to go after those who he sees as having done him wrong. He is entirely unprincipled and his policies will be defined by extreme conservatives who have his ear and whose only interest lie in turning the US into a fundamentalist state.

If he gets in - who do you see stopping him if not the people? It won't be the Supreme Court. It probably won't be the legislature given that he appears to have no desire to govern democratically.

Or do you think the public will just turn a blind eye to his actions in the hope that once his term is over he can't be president again? If that were the case how far do you think he would have to go until people felt they could no longer just stand by and watch? What happens if he tries to change (or simply ignore) the 22nd Amendment?

My one hit of copium in all this is that Trump only wants to win this election because being a one-termer makes him a "loser", and because he wants immunity from prosecution. The corrupt SCOTUS already gave him the latter. Also worth keeping in mind that despite his hostility, renewables continued to proliferate under his presidency due to the private sector. Of course, he will probably try to destroy the IRA just as he tried with the ACA. You have to hope he'll get smashed in mid terms again. Project 2025 is a worry, but what levers can b he pull to overhaul the civil service? They have over a million employees...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 12:51:57 am
Quote from: Giono on July  2, 2024, 02:35:11 pm
Term limits would do the same thing and more.

For example limiting Senators to 2 terms means in the second term they aren't focused on getting re-elected. Judicial appointments would be scheduled and not random or arbitrary.

Term limits would work in the senate but not the Supreme Court unless there were proper changes to how they are appointed. Otherwise you could end up with a packed left or right leaning court depending on when terms end.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:33:03 am
Unlike the present system which entrenches the bias for a generation.

9 seats, 9 years. One change per year. Simples.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:14:14 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July  2, 2024, 02:43:32 pm
America has always been a bit odd at times, but I honestly never saw them actually voting for and wanting a full-on dictator.

We had a few plans to travel to the US on holiday, but like when Trump took over - we completely jibbed it - once he gets in this time there is no way he'll ever be out of power.

America is going to turn into a dictatorship. We can only hope that they also don't turn into a rogue nation. If they team up with Russia and China then it could be very, very grim for the world.

I hope I'm just going off on a tandem with that kind of thinking, but it's a bit worrying.
 
Nah,i think you'd be fine if you came over for a vacation.Whoever is in the Mad(white)house the ordinary people will carry on getting by as always.There will be no civil war.Maybe the usual rent a mob crowd will try and shitstir but easily avoidable it's a big fucking country and the loons are only a small part of it.Fuck em all.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 09:37:54 am
Quote from: Giono on July  2, 2024, 02:35:11 pm
Term limits would do the same thing and more.

For example limiting Senators to 2 terms means in the second term they aren't focused on getting re-elected. Judicial appointments would be scheduled and not random or arbitrary.

Yeah in the second term their focus is on securing generational wealth and jobs for their moronic family members through grift  ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:36:27 am
Don't normally post in here, and to be honest until this week although I did not like the idea of a Trump presidency in any way I could at least see the comedic value of it and really, in the grand scheme of things his previous administration was probably not as bad as feared. ie Trump's presidency did less damage to the world than Dubya's. However these recent developments genuinely have me worried. Someone like Biden can exercise restraint with the new "powers" that the SC has given him but will Trump? No way.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:44:05 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:37:54 am
Yeah in the second term their focus is on securing generational wealth and jobs for their moronic family members through grift  ;D

That's a constant in the universe. 2 terms means they don't have as long at the trough. Why would 3rd parties invest so heavily in a short term investment?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:10:18 am
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6174 on: Yesterday at 01:00:56 pm »
for anyone who downplays the damage Trump 2.0 would do to the US, and the world -- focusing on Trump himself isn't the issue.

yes, he dominates the media and sucks all the oxygen, but it's the people behind him this time that will fundamentally rip the US constitution and government apart. these guys are playing the chess game while he distracts everyone.

you need to give this a quick scan - it shows how the strings will be pulled in the background, while Trump just focuses on making himself richer and getting revenge on everyone who ever looked at him sideways.  truly scary shit.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_2025

a sample:
Project 2025 envisions widespread changes across the government, particularly economic and social policies and the role of the federal government and its agencies.

The plan proposes taking partisan control of the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Commerce, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC), dismantling the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and sharply reducing environmental and climate change regulations to favor fossil fuel production.[9][11]

The blueprint seeks to institute tax cuts,[12] though its writers disagree on the wisdom of protectionism.[13] Project 2025 recommends abolishing the Department of Education, whose programs would be either transferred to other agencies, or terminated.[14][15] Funding for climate research would be cut while the National Institutes of Health (NIH) would be reformed along conservative principles.[16][17]

The Project urges government to explicitly reject abortion as health care[18][19] and eliminate the Affordable Care Act's coverage of emergency contraception.[20]

The Project seeks to infuse the government with elements of Christianity.[8] It proposes criminalizing pornography,[21] removing legal protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity,[21][22] and terminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs,[4][22] as well as affirmative action.[23]
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:46:02 pm
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on July  2, 2024, 06:26:05 pm
Would be interested in a more detailed explanation for somebody who is actually over there.


The internet =/= reality.

That's the best I got for you, sorry mate.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:58:29 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:00:56 pm
for anyone who downplays the damage Trump 2.0 would do to the US, and the world -- focusing on Trump himself isn't the issue.

yes, he dominates the media and sucks all the oxygen, but it's the people behind him this time that will fundamentally rip the US constitution and government apart. these guys are playing the chess game while he distracts everyone.

you need to give this a quick scan - it shows how the strings will be pulled in the background, while Trump just focuses on making himself richer and getting revenge on everyone who ever looked at him sideways.  truly scary shit.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_2025

a sample:
Project 2025 envisions widespread changes across the government, particularly economic and social policies and the role of the federal government and its agencies.

The plan proposes taking partisan control of the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Commerce, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC), dismantling the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and sharply reducing environmental and climate change regulations to favor fossil fuel production.[9][11]

The blueprint seeks to institute tax cuts,[12] though its writers disagree on the wisdom of protectionism.[13] Project 2025 recommends abolishing the Department of Education, whose programs would be either transferred to other agencies, or terminated.[14][15] Funding for climate research would be cut while the National Institutes of Health (NIH) would be reformed along conservative principles.[16][17]

The Project urges government to explicitly reject abortion as health care[18][19] and eliminate the Affordable Care Act's coverage of emergency contraception.[20]

The Project seeks to infuse the government with elements of Christianity.[8] It proposes criminalizing pornography,[21] removing legal protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity,[21][22] and terminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs,[4][22] as well as affirmative action.[23]

Well criminalising pornography would mean their are no porn stars to create awkward scenarios for future republican presidents. That's getting ahead of the problem.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:16:43 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:55:25 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:16:43 pm


You need to put yourself in their shoes Corkey, you have no idea of the hardship he is under, maybe this will allow him and his family to be a packet of peas p.a better off.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:14:34 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:00:56 pm
for anyone who downplays the damage Trump 2.0 would do to the US, and the world -- focusing on Trump himself isn't the issue.

yes, he dominates the media and sucks all the oxygen, but it's the people behind him this time that will fundamentally rip the US constitution and government apart. these guys are playing the chess game while he distracts everyone.

you need to give this a quick scan - it shows how the strings will be pulled in the background, while Trump just focuses on making himself richer and getting revenge on everyone who ever looked at him sideways.  truly scary shit.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_2025

a sample:
Project 2025 envisions widespread changes across the government, particularly economic and social policies and the role of the federal government and its agencies.

The plan proposes taking partisan control of the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Commerce, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC), dismantling the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and sharply reducing environmental and climate change regulations to favor fossil fuel production.[9][11]

The blueprint seeks to institute tax cuts,[12] though its writers disagree on the wisdom of protectionism.[13] Project 2025 recommends abolishing the Department of Education, whose programs would be either transferred to other agencies, or terminated.[14][15] Funding for climate research would be cut while the National Institutes of Health (NIH) would be reformed along conservative principles.[16][17]

The Project urges government to explicitly reject abortion as health care[18][19] and eliminate the Affordable Care Act's coverage of emergency contraception.[20]

The Project seeks to infuse the government with elements of Christianity.[8] It proposes criminalizing pornography,[21] removing legal protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity,[21][22] and terminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs,[4][22] as well as affirmative action.[23]

more on Project 2025, from the bbc:
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c977njnvq2do

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:09:10 am
The scary thing about Project 2025 is that its worse than Project 2024 but not as bad as Project 2026.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:22:01 am
Most of Project 2025 is pretty standard conservative platform stuff. The truly destructive part is the plan to fire a massive portion of the federal workforce and fill the vacancies with people whose only qualifications are loyalty to Trump. Even ignoring the fact that there won't be anyone left to stop him from doing whatever he wants, it's going to utterly fuck every government service. A few years from now the whole thing will look like Matthew Broderick's scenes in 30 Rock, but with affable dorks replaced by fucking Nazis.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:30:33 am
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 03:22:01 am
Most of Project 2025 is pretty standard conservative platform stuff. The truly destructive part is the plan to fire a massive portion of the federal workforce and fill the vacancies with people whose only qualifications are loyalty to Trump. Even ignoring the fact that there won't be anyone left to stop him from doing whatever he wants, it's going to utterly fuck every government service. A few years from now the whole thing will look like Matthew Broderick's scenes in 30 Rock, but with affable dorks replaced by fucking Nazis.

The biggest problem with project 2025 is that it will make Trump's agenda more efficient as his administration wouldn't waste so much time hobbling along while failing to fill all the vacancies they need to fill like last time.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6183 on: Today at 04:41:58 am »


    :duh

Marshawn Lynch and Gavin Newsom are starting a new podcast on July 15.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 11:42:07 am
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:16:43 pm


How to put a target on your forehead.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 11:42:37 am
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 04:41:58 am

    :duh

Marshawn Lynch and Gavin Newsom are starting a new podcast on July 15.

Thats quite the combo. Both Raiders fans?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:19:34 pm
Marshawn is from Oakland and went to Cal.  A relatively famous Californian whos done some business and charity work in the state.  Newsom probably just wants to use as many avenues as possible to get himself out there.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:34:23 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:42:07 am
How to put a target on your forehead.
typical RW projection -  "If we start a war to get what we want, it'll be your fault".
